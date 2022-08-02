Shelby Sol – Neo Soul

www.wmnf.org
Related
soultracks.com
The Manhattans add new singer Lawrence Newton to complete the trio
(July 31, 2022) They are among the most beloved soul groups in the world, and they have a new member. SoulTrackers mourned earlier this year the passing of longtime Manhattans member David Tyson. But now the fans of the legendary act, whose hits include “Shining Star” and “Kiss and Say Goodbye” are rejoicing that the group will continue on.
Stereogum
Young Jesus – “Ocean” (Feat. Tomberlin)
Last we heard from Los Angeles indie band Young Jesus, they released a surprise EP, Love For A New Century, with proceeds benefitting the abortion rights group Midwest Access Coalition. Now, John Rossiter & Co. are planning a new album, Shepherd Head, out September 16. It’s the follow-up to 2020’s Welcome To Conceptual Beach. Along with the news is a lead single, “Ocean,” which features a guest spot from Saddle Creek labelmate Tomberlin. Check out a music video directed by Stuart McClave.
The Chambers Brothers and the acid classic that psychedelicised black American folk music
The Chambers Brothers' 11-minute classic Time Has Come Today was written after a Timothy Leary lecture and was hated by the record company... until it became a smash hit
Complex
Beyoncé Shares Four “Break My Soul” Remixes From Will.i.am, Honey Dijon, and More
As Renaissance week continues, Beyoncé has just released a 4-pack EP consisting of different remixes of her song “Break My Soul,” including ones featuring Will.i.am, Honey Dijon, Terry Hunter, and Nita Aviance. Each new iteration of “Break My Soul” adds a different dance music twist to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stereogum
Influential Jazz Fusion Bassist And R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dead At 71
Jazz fusion bassist and R&B singer Michael Henderson has died. He was 71. The news was confirmed on the performer’s official Facebook page. Henderson was known for his work with Miles Davis in the 1970s and played on his early fusion albums Jack Johnson (1971), Live-Evil (1971), and Agharta (1975).
William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77
William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
Otis Redding Wasn't First to 'Try a Little Tenderness'
Few songs are so strongly identified with soul singer Otis Redding as “Try a Little Tenderness.” Though everyone from Three Dog Night and Tom Jones to Michael Bublé and Chris Brown have attempted to put their own stamp on it, no one has been able to improve on Redding’s definitive performance.
R&B Singer Michael Henderson Dies at 71, Bassist for Stevie Wonder, Aretha Franklin
Bass guitarist and vocalist Michael Henderson, who was best known for playing with Miles Davis in the early 1970s, and was an iconic R&B singer, songwriter, and producer, has died. He was 71. The news was announced Tuesday on his Facebook page and Twitter account. Henderson died at his home...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 New Songs to Listen to Today: Marcus Mumford, Valerie June, and The Head and the Heart
One song playing at the right moment, perhaps with the right cup of coffee in your favorite mug, the sun coming through the window, can really make life worth living. We here at American Songwriter think that songs are the oxygen for your spiritual lungs. To that end, we wanted...
soultracks.com
Soul legend William Bell to release new music
The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
La Rareza
Much like the motley dialects, foodways, and spiritual practices that define the region, Caribbean musicians have never been shy about colliding genres in the spirit of innovation. It’s a deeply rooted cultural approach that has carved the path for the region’s most commercially successful artists of the last few decades—just consider the history of salsa, reggaetón, and dembow, to name a few. Now a whole new generation is poised to do the same with contemporary sounds, and Los Rarxs are at the forefront. Their debut album sharpens their revelrous R&B, but it also offers a snapshot of Latinx popular music’s current zeitgeist, especially in the Caribbean.
NPR
Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' is a thotty, naughty and ethereal work of art
On Beyoncé's new album Renaissance, the superstar channels a rich history of Black and queer music. There's disco, dancehall, bounce, house, gospel, freestyle and funk — all served up in a confident, sexy and thotty gumbo. Now that we've had some time to sit with (and get down to) the album, how are we feeling? Was it worth the wait?
Why Roger McGuinn Loves Rickenbacker Guitars: Exclusive Interview
As the Byrds declared in 1967, if you want to be a rock 'n' roll star, "Just get an electric guitar, then take some time and learn how to play." For many aspiring artists in the '60s, the electric guitar of choice was a Rickenbacker, which the Beatles popularized with their appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. John Lennon had a Rickenbacker slung across his body in 1964; George Harrison frequently used one on tour, too, effectively cementing the Rickenbacker as the guitar for aspiring rockers. Since then, few instruments have held such an iconic foothold in the history of rock music as the Rickenbacker guitar. It's instantly recognizable to seasoned musicians and casual fans, thanks to its distinct shape and burning Fireglo finish.
The FADER
Beyoncé shares Renaissance tracklist and features
We're just over a week away from Renaissance, the seventh solo album Beyoncé and her first since 2016's Lemonade. We've heard this first song "Break My Soul," which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its first week, and on Wednesday Beyoncé shared the Renaissance tracklist in her Instagram Story. Watch the trailer below.
Kelis Accuses Beyoncé Of 'Thievery' Over 'Renaissance' Song Sample
The singer took issue with Beyoncé's interpolation of her 2003 hit "Milkshake," which Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo of The Neptunes are credited with writing.
Young Jesus Announce New Album, Share Song Featuring Tomberlin: Listen
Los Angeles–based group Young Jesus have announced a new album. It’s called Shepherd Head and it arrives September 16 via Saddle Creek. Today, the band has shared lead single “Oceans,” along with a music video directed by Stuart McClave and shot by Kadri Koop in Coney Island, Brooklyn. The new song features additional vocals from Young Jesus’ labelmate Tomberlin. Check out the visual below.
EW.com
Renaissance review: Beyoncé's seventh solo album is a master class in the evolution of dance music
A new Beyoncé album is an event. Whether it's surprise-dropped or announced weeks ahead of time, her releases shake up the pop world in seismic ways. Yet for all its axis-tilting powers, the singer and mogul's music is also highly personal, pulling listeners into the space she's inhabiting artistically and emotionally, and retracing her steps along both those paths.
Review: Sharing the Roots of Dreams and Desire of The Everly Brothers
Though clearly a compilation, Hey Doll Baby boasts 17 songs that aren’t always top of mind when delving into the Everly Brothers’ lingering legacy. Overseen by Adria Petty, Tom’s daughter—and, who like her dad who’s referenced repeatedly in her liner notes, an obvious Everlys devotee—it mostly surveys deeper cuts that reflect the siblings’ rockabilly roots. As a result, the vinyl has a two-fold purpose—a literal ‘A’ and ‘B’ side as it were—one that assuages casual fans and newcomers to their fold with big hits along the lines of “When Will I Be Loved,” “Walk Right Back,” “’Til I Kissed You,” “Cathy’s Clown,” and “Love Hurts,” as well as various covers (“I Walk the Line,” “Maybellene,” “Baby What You Want Me To Do”) that give greater insight into their influences and origins.
ABC News
Selena Quintanilla's family says posthumous music honors her legacy and connects star to new generation
For the first time since her tragic death, the family of Selena Quintanilla is releasing new music from the international superstar posthumously. "It truly feels like she went into the studio again and recorded it," Selena's sister, Suzette Quintanilla, said in an exclusive interview with "Good Morning America." "It's pretty incredible."
NME
Peter Hook announces ‘The Sound Of Joy Division Orchestrated’ UK concerts
Peter Hook and the Manchester Camerata have announced two ‘The Sound Of Joy Division Orchestrated’ UK concerts in the autumn. Hook collaborated with the chamber orchestra back in 2019 for a trio of gigs, including a show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which saw the musicians “revisit the post punk elements that shaped Joy Division’s ground-breaking sound, aligned with a full orchestra to reflect and respect the spirt which defines their heritage”.
Comments / 0