Music

Shelby Sol – Neo Soul

By Ken Apperson
WMNF
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wmnf.org

soultracks.com

The Manhattans add new singer Lawrence Newton to complete the trio

(July 31, 2022) They are among the most beloved soul groups in the world, and they have a new member. SoulTrackers mourned earlier this year the passing of longtime Manhattans member David Tyson. But now the fans of the legendary act, whose hits include “Shining Star” and “Kiss and Say Goodbye” are rejoicing that the group will continue on.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Young Jesus – “Ocean” (Feat. Tomberlin)

Last we heard from Los Angeles indie band Young Jesus, they released a surprise EP, Love For A New Century, with proceeds benefitting the abortion rights group Midwest Access Coalition. Now, John Rossiter & Co. are planning a new album, Shepherd Head, out September 16. It’s the follow-up to 2020’s Welcome To Conceptual Beach. Along with the news is a lead single, “Ocean,” which features a guest spot from Saddle Creek labelmate Tomberlin. Check out a music video directed by Stuart McClave.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Behind The Music
Rolling Stone

William Hart, Co-Founder and Lead Singer for Soul Stars the Delfonics, Dead at 77

William “Poogie” Hart, the lead singer and songwriter for the celebrated Philadelphia soul outfit the Delfonics, has died. He was 77. Hart’s son, Hadi, confirmed his death to Rolling Stone, saying the singer died from complications during surgery on Thursday, July 14. “His music touched millions, continues to touch millions,” Hadi said. “His body might not be here, but his music will live forever. He was a great man, he loved his family, he loved God, and he just loved people. Great heart, great spirit. That was my dad.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Frank Mastropolo

Otis Redding Wasn't First to 'Try a Little Tenderness'

Few songs are so strongly identified with soul singer Otis Redding as “Try a Little Tenderness.” Though everyone from Three Dog Night and Tom Jones to Michael Bublé and Chris Brown have attempted to put their own stamp on it, no one has been able to improve on Redding’s definitive performance.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
soultracks.com

Soul legend William Bell to release new music

The lead single entitled "One Day Closer To Home" will be released near the end of August 2022 followed by a full length album in September, both on the Wilbe Records imprint. The song, which serves as the title track for the album, is about true freedom and going home in every sense of the word. It's a "back to basics" formula musically with great lyrics, melody and ultimately a superb vocal performance by Bell. Whether it's labeled Soul, Blues or Americana, this is a definitive lesson in song craftsmanship.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

La Rareza

Much like the motley dialects, foodways, and spiritual practices that define the region, Caribbean musicians have never been shy about colliding genres in the spirit of innovation. It’s a deeply rooted cultural approach that has carved the path for the region’s most commercially successful artists of the last few decades—just consider the history of salsa, reggaetón, and dembow, to name a few. Now a whole new generation is poised to do the same with contemporary sounds, and Los Rarxs are at the forefront. Their debut album sharpens their revelrous R&B, but it also offers a snapshot of Latinx popular music’s current zeitgeist, especially in the Caribbean.
MUSIC
NPR

Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' is a thotty, naughty and ethereal work of art

On Beyoncé's new album Renaissance, the superstar channels a rich history of Black and queer music. There's disco, dancehall, bounce, house, gospel, freestyle and funk — all served up in a confident, sexy and thotty gumbo. Now that we've had some time to sit with (and get down to) the album, how are we feeling? Was it worth the wait?
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

Why Roger McGuinn Loves Rickenbacker Guitars: Exclusive Interview

As the Byrds declared in 1967, if you want to be a rock 'n' roll star, "Just get an electric guitar, then take some time and learn how to play." For many aspiring artists in the '60s, the electric guitar of choice was a Rickenbacker, which the Beatles popularized with their appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show. John Lennon had a Rickenbacker slung across his body in 1964; George Harrison frequently used one on tour, too, effectively cementing the Rickenbacker as the guitar for aspiring rockers. Since then, few instruments have held such an iconic foothold in the history of rock music as the Rickenbacker guitar. It's instantly recognizable to seasoned musicians and casual fans, thanks to its distinct shape and burning Fireglo finish.
MUSIC
The FADER

Beyoncé shares Renaissance tracklist and features

We're just over a week away from Renaissance, the seventh solo album Beyoncé and her first since 2016's Lemonade. We've heard this first song "Break My Soul," which debuted at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 in its first week, and on Wednesday Beyoncé shared the Renaissance tracklist in her Instagram Story. Watch the trailer below.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Young Jesus Announce New Album, Share Song Featuring Tomberlin: Listen

MUSIC
EW.com

Renaissance review: Beyoncé's seventh solo album is a master class in the evolution of dance music

A new Beyoncé album is an event. Whether it's surprise-dropped or announced weeks ahead of time, her releases shake up the pop world in seismic ways. Yet for all its axis-tilting powers, the singer and mogul's music is also highly personal, pulling listeners into the space she's inhabiting artistically and emotionally, and retracing her steps along both those paths.
THEATER & DANCE
American Songwriter

Review: Sharing the Roots of Dreams and Desire of The Everly Brothers

Though clearly a compilation, Hey Doll Baby boasts 17 songs that aren’t always top of mind when delving into the Everly Brothers’ lingering legacy. Overseen by Adria Petty, Tom’s daughter—and, who like her dad who’s referenced repeatedly in her liner notes, an obvious Everlys devotee—it mostly surveys deeper cuts that reflect the siblings’ rockabilly roots. As a result, the vinyl has a two-fold purpose—a literal ‘A’ and ‘B’ side as it were—one that assuages casual fans and newcomers to their fold with big hits along the lines of “When Will I Be Loved,” “Walk Right Back,” “’Til I Kissed You,” “Cathy’s Clown,” and “Love Hurts,” as well as various covers (“I Walk the Line,” “Maybellene,” “Baby What You Want Me To Do”) that give greater insight into their influences and origins.
MUSIC
NME

Peter Hook announces ‘The Sound Of Joy Division Orchestrated’ UK concerts

Peter Hook and the Manchester Camerata have announced two ‘The Sound Of Joy Division Orchestrated’ UK concerts in the autumn. Hook collaborated with the chamber orchestra back in 2019 for a trio of gigs, including a show at the Royal Albert Hall in London, which saw the musicians “revisit the post punk elements that shaped Joy Division’s ground-breaking sound, aligned with a full orchestra to reflect and respect the spirt which defines their heritage”.
MUSIC

