ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Chorus SmartSecure wins top Hoover Commercial Beautification Award for 2022

By JON ANDERSON
hooversun.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
hooversun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Vestavia Hills buys former Days Inn and Bar 31 for development

Vestavia Hills on Tuesday purchased the former Days Inn at 1485 Montgomery Highway for future redevelopment. The city closed the deal for $3.6 million on Tuesday from former owner RAM Hospitality, after a special called meeting of the Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday night. The council voted 5-0 to approve the proposal, said city communications director Cinnamon McCulley.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hoover, AL
Hoover, AL
Business
Local
Alabama Business
wbrc.com

$13.1M in capital improvements approved by Birmingham City Council

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council approved around $13.1 million for capital improvement projects across the city. The measure was approved Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The projects ranged from streetscape improvements on Carver Ave. to drainage improvements in the Pine Knoll Vista neighborhood. These improvements span across all...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Restaurant closing at Birmingham’s The Summit after 5 years

An Asian restaurant at Birmingham’s The Summit is closing after more than five years. Abhi, the creation of Nepalese-born chef Abhi Sainju, announced via Facebook that the popular restaurant closed on Sunday. It first opened in 2017. “We will be relocating hopefully by early 2023,” the restaurant announced. “Sorry...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hotels And Motels#Shopping Malls#Catholic Church#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#The Hoover City Council#The Beautification Board#Mapco
AL.com

O’Neal Steel announces $2.6 million Birmingham expansion

Birmingham’s O’Neal Steel today announced a $2.6 million expansion of its headquarters. The plant plans to add a flat laser and press brake for the value-added processing of metal parts. The expansion will create six new jobs, the company said. President and CEO Tate Forrester said the project...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Calhoun Journal

Oxford to Host Food Truck Friday

Oxford, AL – On Friday, August 12th come out and join the city of Oxford at Simmons Park from 4:00 pm to 8:45 pm.Featured food vendors will include Kin express, Bonnie Ray’s Bake shoppe, Cousins Maine Lobster, Simone’s Kitchen ATL, Kristi’s Classics, and RNB FINZ N Chicks. They will have lawn games, live entertainment by Berritt Haynes, and a showing of The Sandlot (1993) at 7:00 pm.
OXFORD, AL
hooversun.com

Hoover school board votes to move forward with Hoover High arts center

Young people display signs in favor of proceeding with construction of a new performing arts center at Hoover High School during a Hoover school board meeting on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. The Hoover school board today voted unanimously to approve a $15.4 million construction contract for a new performing arts...
HOOVER, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Irondale mayor, council president address concerns over gender identity comments surrounding World Games ordinance

By Crystal McGough, For The Tribune IRONDALE – Irondale Mayor James D. Stewart Jr. and Council President David Spivey addressed citizens at the Irondale City Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, regarding comments that were been made concerning an ordinance that allowed the Irondale Police Department to assist the Birmingham Police Department during the World Games. […]
IRONDALE, AL
Bham Now

5 ways Kemp’s Kitchen Catering can keep your employees happy

Finding and keeping talent can be tough. In fact, back in early July we polled our audience on LinkedIn and discovered that a full 67% of respondents were either actively looking for a new job or not looking but open. Kemp’s Kitchen Catering believes the way to employees’ hearts is through their stomachs, and they’ve got the happy customers to prove it. Keep reading to find out how you can get their home-cooked meals for your workplace or special occasion.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy