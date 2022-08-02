Chorus SmartSecure wins top Hoover Commercial Beautification Award for 2022

hooversun.com
Sisters And Family Will Never Give Up Search For Missing Birmingham ManThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Alabama Mystery Thriller Authors And Their Books Set In Alabama That You Might Not Know AboutAmanda K. (BookBuzz)Alabama State
Pro football leagues give HBCU players more opportunityThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Hero 10-year-old twins and friend save their dad with CPR they saw in the movie “The Sandlot”B.R. ShenoyMountain Brook, AL
Vestavia Hills buys former Days Inn and Bar 31 for development
Vestavia Hills on Tuesday purchased the former Days Inn at 1485 Montgomery Highway for future redevelopment. The city closed the deal for $3.6 million on Tuesday from former owner RAM Hospitality, after a special called meeting of the Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday night. The council voted 5-0 to approve the proposal, said city communications director Cinnamon McCulley.
hooversun.com
Metro Roundup: Vestavia Hills leaders eye bigger budget for stormwater
The fiscal 2023 budget for the city of Vestavia Hills will include the largest dedicated amount of money for stormwater improvements in city history, City Manager Jeff Downes said. Downes announced the news at a City Council work session on July 18, at which city leaders talked about stormwater issues...
thecutoffnews.com
The Western Communities Redevelopment Alliance (WCRA) Announces The Ribbon Cutting Ceremony of Twice As Nice Water Ice
The Western Communities Redevelopment Alliance (WCRA) would like to announce the ribbon cutting ceremony of Twice as Nice Water Ice on August 5th, 2022, 12:00 PM. The ceremony will take place at 2440 Bessemer Road Birmingham, AL 35208. Commissioner Sheila Tyson stated, “Jefferson County District 2 just became a little...
Bham Now
Vestavia Hills passes plan to create a “new gateway” on Montgomery Highway
The Vestavia Hills City Council passed a measure to purchase and demolish the former Days Inn and Bar 31 making way for plans to enhance the town’s “gateway” at the southern end of Montgomery Highway. The vote by the council was unanimous. Improving the South End of...
Bham Now
NEW: $15M Marshall Steakhouse and Resort to expand into Birmingham on Hallmark Farms property
Award-winning Marshall Steakhouse and Resort (Marshall Steakhouse) is expanding into Birmingham on 95 acres of the “Hallmark Farms” property. Keep reading to find out what to expect. All about Hallmark Farms. Even if you’re not familiar with the history of Hallmark Farms, you’ve likely seen the iconic property...
wbrc.com
$13.1M in capital improvements approved by Birmingham City Council
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council approved around $13.1 million for capital improvement projects across the city. The measure was approved Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The projects ranged from streetscape improvements on Carver Ave. to drainage improvements in the Pine Knoll Vista neighborhood. These improvements span across all...
Restaurant closing at Birmingham’s The Summit after 5 years
An Asian restaurant at Birmingham’s The Summit is closing after more than five years. Abhi, the creation of Nepalese-born chef Abhi Sainju, announced via Facebook that the popular restaurant closed on Sunday. It first opened in 2017. “We will be relocating hopefully by early 2023,” the restaurant announced. “Sorry...
Chef Kristen Hall’s Bandit Pâtisserie to reopen Birmingham storefront
Bandit Pâtisserie is ready for its next chapter. The bakery and pastry shop from award-winning chef Kristen Hall will reopen its brick-and-mortar storefront in a new location on Morris Avenue. On Tuesday, August 9, Bandit Pâtisserie will open in Mercantile on Morris at 2215 1st Ave North. The...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham receives money from the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — U.S. Secretary of Commerce announces Birmingham to receive $10.8 million in grant money from the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge. This program will build a pipeline of skilled health care and digital health care workers. It will provide health care jobs to underserved communities. “This...
Bham Now
Now the News: demolition on Carraway Hospital has begun, Guthrie’s coming to Hwy 280 + more
Happy Monday, Birmingham! You know the drill. We’ve got the hottest news you may have missed from the past week, including the demolition on Carraway Hospital, new openings and more. Keep reading to get your week started right. 5 new Birmingham openings that you have to check out. What’s...
HTHS senior named Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County 2023
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A senior at Hewitt-Trussville High School was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Jefferson County 2023 during the program held at John Carroll Catholic High School on Saturday, July 23. Anne Stewart Rogers is the daughter of Jeremy and Becky Rogers of Trussville. In addition to being named […]
O’Neal Steel announces $2.6 million Birmingham expansion
Birmingham’s O’Neal Steel today announced a $2.6 million expansion of its headquarters. The plant plans to add a flat laser and press brake for the value-added processing of metal parts. The expansion will create six new jobs, the company said. President and CEO Tate Forrester said the project...
wvtm13.com
Mayor announces new appointment to the Birmingham Airport Authority board of directors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mayor Randall Woodfin has announced the appointment of Tommy Spina to the Birmingham Airport Authority board of directors. Spina will serve a six-year term that became effective July 30, 2022. Spina, a Cumberland School of Law alum, has 44 years of experience in criminal defense in...
Oxford to Host Food Truck Friday
Oxford, AL – On Friday, August 12th come out and join the city of Oxford at Simmons Park from 4:00 pm to 8:45 pm.Featured food vendors will include Kin express, Bonnie Ray’s Bake shoppe, Cousins Maine Lobster, Simone’s Kitchen ATL, Kristi’s Classics, and RNB FINZ N Chicks. They will have lawn games, live entertainment by Berritt Haynes, and a showing of The Sandlot (1993) at 7:00 pm.
hooversun.com
Hoover school board votes to move forward with Hoover High arts center
Young people display signs in favor of proceeding with construction of a new performing arts center at Hoover High School during a Hoover school board meeting on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. The Hoover school board today voted unanimously to approve a $15.4 million construction contract for a new performing arts...
Irondale mayor, council president address concerns over gender identity comments surrounding World Games ordinance
By Crystal McGough, For The Tribune IRONDALE – Irondale Mayor James D. Stewart Jr. and Council President David Spivey addressed citizens at the Irondale City Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, regarding comments that were been made concerning an ordinance that allowed the Irondale Police Department to assist the Birmingham Police Department during the World Games. […]
Massey Asphalt Paving sells business to Florida-based company
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — Massey Asphalt Paving (MAP) sold its business to the Florida-based paving company on Tuesday, July 26. Former owner of MAP, Trey Massey, explained they sold the company to Atlantic Southern Paving and Sealcoating. “What this means is they are acquiring us, but we’re going to remain the same,” Massey […]
wvtm13.com
Birmingham's first youth homeless shelter complete, set to open in fall
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham’s first-ever youth homeless shelter is complete and ready to open soon. In the video above, learn about the amenities and the at-home feel people have in this five-year plan.
wvtm13.com
Birmingham City School teachers ready to welcome students back
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham City School teachers are ready to welcome students back. School starts on Aug. 8. Learn more in the video above.
Bham Now
5 ways Kemp’s Kitchen Catering can keep your employees happy
Finding and keeping talent can be tough. In fact, back in early July we polled our audience on LinkedIn and discovered that a full 67% of respondents were either actively looking for a new job or not looking but open. Kemp’s Kitchen Catering believes the way to employees’ hearts is through their stomachs, and they’ve got the happy customers to prove it. Keep reading to find out how you can get their home-cooked meals for your workplace or special occasion.
