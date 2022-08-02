Winemaker Sula to Test India IPO Market After Tech Unicorns Flop

www.bloomberg.com
Related
The cofounder of a $4 billion VC firm says the bear market has Silicon Valley somewhere in the 5 stages of grief. ‘We’re probably somewhere between anger and bargaining’
Silicon Valley's VC industry is facing a slowdown that many are struggling to accept. Photo illustration by Fortune; Original photo by DNY59 via Getty Images. The venture capital market is slowing, and some VCs are having trouble accepting the news. At least that’s what Josh Wolfe, the co-founder of the...
TechCrunch
Identity verification company Youverify extends seed funding to $2.5M as it expands across Africa
For the many startups whose services help keep the operations of financial institutions such as banks and fintechs in check, this period highlights their relevance more than ever. In the latest development, Youverify, a Lagos and San Francisco–based identity verification company helping African banks and startups automate KYC and other compliance procedures, is announcing that it has secured a $1 million seed round extension. The startup raised a $1.5 million round in 2020, bringing its total seed raise to $2.5 million.
TechCrunch
Uber lost $707 million on Zomato investment in first half of this year, plans to sell entire stake
The ride-hailing giant, which acquired a stake in the Indian firm when it sold its local Uber Eats business to Zomato in early 2020, plans to sell its stake through a block deal of over $350 million, for which it is working with Bank of America Securities, the source said, requesting anonymity as the details are private.
Africa’s Startups Balance Trade Off Between Lower Valuations and Larger Funding Rounds
African startups secured close to $5 billion in venture capital (VC) funding in 2021, twice as much as the previous year. But while doubling the funding figure year on year is worth celebrating, it pales in comparison to the $621 billion raised globally in 2021, half of which was injected into U.S. startups.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Did Bolt Mobility bolt? The startup left equipment and confused customers in its wake
Monday is here, and we are excited to throw ourselves into another week of summertime tech news. Apropos summer — as the VCs stop answering their phones in favor of drinking elderflower lime martinis, playing pickleball, spelunking in the Bitcoin mines, and kite surfing (I can only assume that’s what VCs do for their summer break), it gives us tech reporters a bit more time to go deeper on some of the stories and companies that have been itching our curiosity nerve.
Elon Isn't the Only Entrepreneurial Musk — Brother Kimbal Is a Success in His Own Right
So what if Elon Musk is the wealthiest man in the world? That doesn't make him any better than his brother, Kimbal, in the eyes of their dear old dad, Errol Musk. Kimbal Musk may not have the net worth his older brother does, but he is Errol's "pride and joy," the elder Musk recently told an Australian radio show.
FOXBusiness
Google cofounder Sergey Brin could bank $100M in Tesla stock sales amid reports wife had affair with Elon Musk
Google confounder Sergey Brin is poised to make an estimated $100 million or more in sales of Tesla stock, as he is believed to be selling off his interests in the company after a report that Tesla CEO Elon Musk had an affair with Brin's wife. The Wall Street Journal...
CNBC
Nuclear power is on the brink of a $1 trillion resurgence, but one accident anywhere could stop that momentum
Demand for advanced nuclear reactors will be worth about $1 trillion globally, according to Secretary Granholm, at the Department of Energy. "The IAEA has moved quite fast from almost an intruder into a very welcomed participant in this dialogue" about decarbonizing the energy grid, said Rafael Grossi, the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Uber turns the corner, generates massive pile of free cash flow in Q2
In its Q2 digest, the American ride-hailing and food delivery giant reported positive free cash flow, indicating that it can now self-fund, putting to rest — at least in today’s market — lingering concerns that it would one day run out of cash. The former unicorn and...
Phys.org
Does China's research and development funding reach the right firms?
Chinese investments in research and development (R&D) have burgeoned since the turn of the century, increasing more than tenfold in absolute terms since 2000 and reaching a high of 2.4 percent of GDP in 2020. As the world's second biggest spender on R&D after the United States, China is certainly a force to be reckoned with on the global innovation landscape. Its fresh push toward innovation-led growth and stated ambition of becoming a technological innovation powerhouse by 2050 have prompted questions: is China on course to attain its goals, and will greater investments in R&D—as promised by Premier Li Keqiang—get it there?
Bloomberg
South Asia Debt Woes Evoke Fears of Another 1997-Style Crisis
Pakistan is scrambling for a bailout to avert a debt default as its currency plummets. Bangladesh has sought a preemptive loan from the International Monetary Fund. Sri Lanka has defaulted on its sovereign debt and its government has collapsed. Even India has seen the rupee plunge to all-time lows as its trade deficit balloons.
Bloomberg
Stocks Drop as US-China Tension Stirs Haven Demand: Markets Wrap
Stocks and US equity futures fell Tuesday amid escalating US-China tension over Taiwan and deepening worries about a global economic slowdown, risks that supported demand for havens like Treasuries. An Asian share index slid the most in three weeks, with some of the steepest falls in Hong Kong, China and...
Mark Zuckerberg Sells San Francisco House for $31 Million
The sale is the largest residential deal in San Francisco so far this year.
coingeek.com
South Korea: 2 banks face probe over failure to report digital currency trading gains
Seoul Central District Prosecutor’s Office has beamed a searchlight into the operations of two entities over allegations of illegal foreign remittances to the tune of $1.5 billion. The remittances sent abroad are worth over KRW2 trillion ($1.5 billion) and were said to have been made by trading the Kimchi...
Bloomberg
At JPMorgan and the Bank of Korea, She Blazed a Trail for Women in Finance
Jiwon Lim, 57, has been a path-breaker for women in Korean finance roles, most recently in her four-year term on the Bank of Korea’s board, which ended in May. Lim spoke with Bloomberg Markets in early July about her career in market economics, women’s progress in Korea, and how working in a bank differs from policymaking. The interview has been edited for length and content.
TechCrunch
5 tips for scaling your green startup during a funding drought
CB Insights forecasts a roughly 20% drop in total VC investments from Q1 to Q2, leaving ambitious young companies scrambling to fight for scraps. This slump is a particularly unpleasant setback for entrepreneurs hoping to advance climate-focused principles and social change. It’s becoming increasingly difficult for green companies to raise money for large-scale innovative projects, mainly because most investors still associate “having an impact” with high risk.
thefastmode.com
Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups
Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
International Business Times
Uber Sells 7.8% Stake In India's Zomato For $392 Million -sources
Uber Technologies on Wednesday sold its 7.8% stake in Indian food delivery firm Zomato Ltd for $392 million via a block trade on local exchanges, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The deal was executed at 50.44 rupees per share, they said. Zomato and Uber did not immediately...
TechCrunch
Public tech’s espresso shot is quite literally the cloud
Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Last week we said that you needed to pay attention to the public markets, and we weren’t kidding. It was a huge week for earnings — with notes from all over, including the ad market and cloud spend. But this week’s Monday show was more than just another entry in the series — it was an experimental live show! Natasha joined Alex for the fun, and this is what they got into:
Bloomberg
Stock Gains Cool in Asia as US Equity Futures Dip: Markets Wrap
A rally in stocks cooled in Asia on Thursday as investors assessed the corporate profit outlook, while wagers on further Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes supported Treasury yields. MSCI Inc.’s Asia-Pacific share gauge added about 0.5%, helped by a climb in Chinese tech companies propelled by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. ahead...
Comments / 0