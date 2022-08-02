17 People Wanted By The Erie County Sheriff For Warrants [Photos]

A Gowanda man who was being served warrants from the Erie County Sheriff's Office and the city of Buffalo is now facing multiple drug-related charges. The Erie County Sheriff's Office says that deputies arrived at a residence in Gowanda to serve the warrants to 24-year-old Ethan McHale at about 9:00 PM Monday. Deputies observed McHale leave the residence and initiated a traffic stop on Edgewood Drive. McHale was arrested and taken into custody for the outstanding warrants. A search discovered three hypodermic needles which, according to McHale, contained a mixture of heroin, meth, and other substances. Deputies also found two baggies of crystal meth and a glass pipe. McHale was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic and criminal possession of a stimulant. He is also facing two misdemeanor counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and one count of aggravated unlicensed operation of motor vehicle. Deputies transported McHale to the Erie County Holding Center to await arraignment and court appearances for the warrants.

GOWANDA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO