Former Moses Lake Nurse Gets 18 Months For Tampering With Morphine

Benton County chiropractor on probation after taking patient's pills
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington state Department of Health placed a Benton County chiropractor’s license under probation in July 2022 after an incident at a patient’s home. Nathan Scott Anderson received his license from the state in January 2014. The patient in question received treatment from...
Coroner reports first heat-related death in Tri-Cities
RICHLAND, Wash. - Benton County Coroner William Leach has reported the first heat-related death in the Tri-Cities of 2022. He said 38-year-old Sean Aaberg died of hyperthermia around 4 p.m. on August 1. Aaberg was reportedly homeless and collapsed from dehydration around the 1500 block of Thayer Drive. A witness...
Heatwave Proves Fatal for Elderly Population
Last week’s heatwave proved to be fatal after two people in Wenatchee passed away from possible heat exhaustion. An 88-year-old woman passed away in the Central Washington hospital due to heat exhaustion. The woman was found collapsed on the ground near the assisted living facility she stayed at. Her...
Crime On The Rise In Wenatchee Valley
Crime is on the rise in the Wenatchee Valley. Wenatchee Police Chief, Steve Crown, says a report released by the Washington Association of Sheriff’s & Police Chiefs on July 19 detailed the sobering statistics. “There was an eleven percent increase in crime in 2021 from 2020.”. Crown adds the...
Emergency evacuation of Fed Building in Richland. What the bomb squad found
It houses federal courtrooms, a VA clinic and offices for Hanford nuclear reservation workers.
Wenatchee woman among 10 deaths statewide attributed to heat wave
At least 10 people in Washington died as a result of the most recent heat wave, including one Wenatchee woman. Preliminary reports from state health officials blame temperatures of 100-plus degrees for deaths in Benton, Chelan and Okanogan counties in Eastern Washington. The heat wave began on July 25. Chelan...
RPD Asks For Help In Identifying Fraud Suspect
RICHLAND, Wash.- UPDATE: August 8th 6:20 PM. The suspect has now been identified. Richland Police thank the community for its help in identifying the man. The Richland Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a male fraud suspect. The suspect committed a vehicle prowl on the 700...
Bomb threat suspect accused of another bomb threat while in jail
WENATCHEE — The man charged with phoning in a bomb threat to the Chelan County courthouse in order to dodge a court date is now accused of making another such threat, this time from inside the jail. Nicholas Henry Fulcher, 35, of East Wenatchee has been held in the...
FACT CHECK: No deaths at Watershed Festival 2022
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. - Following a slew of rumors regarding 2022's Watershed Festival, the Grant County Sheriff's Office posted a clarification. Stories began spreading that multiple people died, that someone lost an ear and even that someone was giving out antifreeze for people to drink. GCSO confirmed all of these stories are false.
House Fire in Malaga
Neighbors reported seeing flames coming out of a house in Malaga on the evening of August 2. On the 5900 block of Stemilt Creek Road, a fire broke out within a single-story home. The flames went through the roof of the home. Chelan County Fire District #1 and Douglas County...
Moses Lake man who assaulted 9-week-old baby sentenced to 41 months in prison
MOSES LAKE — A Moses Lake man who assaulted a 9-week-old baby has been sentenced to more than three years in prison. Donovan Cantu, 21, pleaded guilty to second-degree assault of a child-domestic violence. He was initially charged with first-degree assault of a child but the charge was lessened as part of a plea agreement.
Wheat field burns near Pasco
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - A vegetation fire burned about ten acres before it was knocked down south of Selph Landing on August 3. Wheat stubble had caught fire, but Franklin County Fire District 3 reports early crews and a farmer with a disk were able to quickly knock down the fire.
Grant County Votes ‘Yes’ on New Quincy Valley Medical Center
Quincy Valley Medical Center is celebrating the approval of Proposition 1, which would provide a $55 million bond to help fund their new hospital. During the August 2nd general election, voters were presented with two bond measures that would fund the construction of a new QVMC hospital. Roughly 60% of...
Moses Lake Shooting Damages Home
Detectives are still looking into evidence collected after a shooting on West Marina Drive in Moses Lake Tuesday night. Moses Lake Police Captain Mike Williams said two cars were involved in the altercation, with reportedly an occupant in one car firing at the other car. "We recovered about ten shell...
State Resources Activated for Vantage Highway Fire
State resources are now being used in in support of local firefighters working to contain the Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas County, near Vantage. The fire is now estimated at 4,500 acres, is 10 percent contained, and is threatening about 40 homes, windmill towers and other buildings. The town of...
Moses Lake police investigating Tuesday evening shooting
MOSES LAKE — Moses Lake police are investigating a Tuesday evening shooting where close to a dozen shots were fired. Officers responded about 8:15 p.m. to the 1200 block of West Marina Drive after multiple reports of shots fired. Police say two vehicles involved were down by the railroad...
1st West Nile virus of 2022 in WA found in Tri-Cities. What it means for you
2 Tri-Citians were hospitalized last year with West Nile virus, plus animals were sickened.
Voters Approving Wenatchee Valley Fire Department
Voters in both Chelan and Douglas County are approving Proposition 1, although by much different margins. Proposition 1 was put on the ballot by Chelan County Fire District 1 and Douglas County Fire District 2 as a proposal to combine both districts along with increasing their levy rates. Brian Brett,...
Grant County Sheriff's Office does some Watershed rumor control
The Grant County Sheriff’s Office took the time Monday to address what they said were some of the most popular and false rumors about the Watershed Music Festival that were spread on social media over the weekend. Deputy Kyle Foreman said, contrary to rumors, nobody died. Second, nobody lost...
Man facing multiple assault charges in weekend shooting in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE — A man is facing multiple felony assault charges in connection to a Saturday shooting in Moses Lake where multiple shots were fired at a car and apartment. Shawndrae Huff, 43, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with five counts of first-degree assault and one count each of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and drive-by shooting. His bail was set at $500,000, according to court records.
