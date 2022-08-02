What do Ukraine's new wheat exports mean for prices and global hunger?

www.sfgate.com
Related
‘I’m Aiming at the Russians’: The Tiny Country That Fears It’s Putin’s Next Target
It’s been a weird six months for Karolina Kalinauskaitė. Six months ago, she was driving a truck, now she’s part of a paramilitary volunteer force preparing for the possibility of a Russian invasion of the EU. Lithuania, a tiny former Soviet republic home to 2.7 million people...
US News and World Report
Russian Official Says Grain Deal Could Collapse Unless Obstacles to Russian Exports Lifted
(Reuters) - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said on Wednesday that a Turkish-brokered deal to unblock Ukrainian grain exports on the Black Sea could collapse if obstacles to Russia's agricultural exports are not promptly removed, Interfax reported. Interfax cited Rudenko as saying that grain shipments from Ukraine would start...
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia ‘about to run out of steam’ offering Ukraine chance to strike back, head of UK intelligence says – live
Russian military likely to pause operations in coming weeks, offering Ukraine an opportunity, says British spy chief
Zelenskyy adviser says Russia must pull troops out of Ukraine before dialogue can take place
A Ukrainian official dismissed former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder's claims that Putin wants a "negotiated solution," saying Wednesday that no dialogue can take place until Russian forces withdraw. "If Moscow wants dialogue, it is up to them," Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, tweeted on Wednesday. "First,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"
It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin gets Iran's backing
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles struck cities and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine, hitting homes, a school and a community center on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin won strong support support from Iran for his country’s military operation. In Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province considered a likely Russian occupation target, one person was killed and 10 wounded in an airstrike that hit a five-story apartment building, regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Fresh blood stained the concrete amid green leaves that were torn off trees as nearby apartments on at least two floors burned. Shrapnel was placed in a small pile near an empty playground. “There was no one here. Everything is ruined,” said Halyna Maydannyk, a resident of one burned apartment. “Who knows why they’re doing this? We were all living peacefully.”
CNBC
Ukraine says scores of Russians killed, rail links cut in southern fighting
The Ukrainian military said on Saturday it had killed scores of Russian soldiers in fighting in the south, including the Kherson region. The region is the focus of Kyiv's counter-offensive in that part of the country and a key link in Moscow's supply lines. Rail traffic to Kherson has been...
Russian Casualties in Ukraine Surpass 75,000: U.S. Intelligence
The figures are a grim indicator for Russia's military as a push is currently underway by Ukraine to reclaim parts of its occupied southern regions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Russian ceasefire and troop pullout must precede any talks, says Ukraine
KYIV/ISTANBUL, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine on Wednesday dismissed comments by former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder that Russia wanted a "negotiated solution" to the war and said any dialogue would be contingent on a Russian ceasefire and withdrawal of its troops.
Zelenskiy: Ukraine has around $10 billion worth of grain available for sale
July 22 (Reuters) - Ukraine has around $10 billion worth of grain available for sale in the wake of a deal signed with Russia to unblock supplies and will also have a chance to sell the current harvest, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.
International Business Times
Russian Forces Capture Ukraine's Second Biggest Power Plant, Ukraine Says
Russian forces have taken over Ukraine's second biggest power plant, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday, following an earlier claim by Russian-backed forces to have captured it intact. Seizing the Soviet-era coal-fired Vuhlehirsk power plant in eastern Ukraine would be Moscow's first strategic gain in more than...
First grain ship to leave Ukraine anchors off Turkish coast
ISTANBUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukrainian ports in wartime safely anchored off Turkey's coast on Tuesday, while a senior official said Ankara expects roughly one grain ship to depart from Ukraine every day as long as the export agreement holds.
NPR
U.S. envoy says Russia intends to dissolve Ukraine from the world map
UNITED NATIONS — The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations said Friday there should no longer be any doubt that Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine "and dissolve it from the world map entirely." Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the U.N. Security Council that the United States is seeing growing signs that...
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia says US involved and farmers report stolen seeds
Russia accused the US of direct involvement in the war in Ukraine for the first time on Tuesday. The Kremlin had previously accused the US of fighting a "proxy war", but Russian officials have stepped up the accusation by saying the Biden administration was approving targets for American-made Himars rocket launchers.
Turkey announces deal with Ukraine, Russia and UN aimed at resuming grain exports
Turkey has announced a deal with Ukraine, Russia and the UN aimed at resuming Ukrainian grain exports blocked by Russia, raising prospects for an end to a standoff that has exposed millions to the risk of starvation. Turkey’s defence minister, Hulusi Akar, said on Wednesday that the deal would be...
First Ukraine grain ship passes inspection in Turkey and heads to Lebanon
The first grain ship to leave Ukraine and cross the Black Sea under a wartime deal passed inspection Wednesday in Istanbul and headed on to Lebanon. Ukraine said 17 other vessels were "loaded and waiting permission to leave," but there was no word yet on when they could depart. A...
Russia Accused Of Using Ukraine Nuclear Plant As Artillery Base Sparking Disaster Fears
Photo by Andrey Borodulin/AFP via Getty Images.Top officials are growing increasingly concerned over the safety of the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
US News and World Report
Romanian Black Sea Port to Keep Shipping Ukrainian Grain, Seeks EU Funding
CONSTANTA, Romania (Reuters) - At the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta dockers have worked for months to ship out Ukrainian grain in addition to their usual loads from Romania and its land-locked neighbours. Shipments arrive constantly. The grain, which is poured onto conveyor belts in Constanta terminals, makes the...
BBC
Ukraine war: First grain ship leaves under Russia deal
The first ship carrying grain has left a Ukrainian port under a landmark deal with Russia. Turkish and Ukrainian officials say the ship left the southern port of Odesa early on Monday morning local time. Russia has been blockading Ukrainian ports since February, but the two sides made a deal...
Ukrainian president: Ukraine is ready for grain shipments, awaits signal to start
KYIV, July 29 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday his country is ready to start grain shipments from Black sea ports and is awaiting a signal from the United Nations and Turkey to start the shipments.
Comments / 0