Agriculture

What do Ukraine's new wheat exports mean for prices and global hunger?

By Laura Reiley
SFGate
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.sfgate.com

Salon

Winter is coming: Vladimir Putin faces his "Hitler moment"

It's nice today in Kyiv: Temperatures around 75℉ with intermittent showers throughout the day. Kharkiv will be about the same, 80 degrees with occasional rain and patches of sunshine. It's going to stay pretty warm all week in Ukraine, as a matter of fact. By the weekend, it will be close to 90 and sunny in both cities.
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin gets Iran's backing

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian missiles struck cities and villages in eastern and southern Ukraine, hitting homes, a school and a community center on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin won strong support support from Iran for his country’s military operation. In Kramatorsk, a city in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province considered a likely Russian occupation target, one person was killed and 10 wounded in an airstrike that hit a five-story apartment building, regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko said. Fresh blood stained the concrete amid green leaves that were torn off trees as nearby apartments on at least two floors burned. Shrapnel was placed in a small pile near an empty playground. “There was no one here. Everything is ruined,” said Halyna Maydannyk, a resident of one burned apartment. “Who knows why they’re doing this? We were all living peacefully.”
POLITICS
Commodities
Economy
Agriculture
Industry
International Business Times

Russian Forces Capture Ukraine's Second Biggest Power Plant, Ukraine Says

Russian forces have taken over Ukraine's second biggest power plant, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday, following an earlier claim by Russian-backed forces to have captured it intact. Seizing the Soviet-era coal-fired Vuhlehirsk power plant in eastern Ukraine would be Moscow's first strategic gain in more than...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

First grain ship to leave Ukraine anchors off Turkish coast

ISTANBUL, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukrainian ports in wartime safely anchored off Turkey's coast on Tuesday, while a senior official said Ankara expects roughly one grain ship to depart from Ukraine every day as long as the export agreement holds.
WORLD
BBC

Ukraine war: Russia says US involved and farmers report stolen seeds

Russia accused the US of direct involvement in the war in Ukraine for the first time on Tuesday. The Kremlin had previously accused the US of fighting a "proxy war", but Russian officials have stepped up the accusation by saying the Biden administration was approving targets for American-made Himars rocket launchers.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Romanian Black Sea Port to Keep Shipping Ukrainian Grain, Seeks EU Funding

CONSTANTA, Romania (Reuters) - At the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta dockers have worked for months to ship out Ukrainian grain in addition to their usual loads from Romania and its land-locked neighbours. Shipments arrive constantly. The grain, which is poured onto conveyor belts in Constanta terminals, makes the...
INDUSTRY
BBC

Ukraine war: First grain ship leaves under Russia deal

The first ship carrying grain has left a Ukrainian port under a landmark deal with Russia. Turkish and Ukrainian officials say the ship left the southern port of Odesa early on Monday morning local time. Russia has been blockading Ukrainian ports since February, but the two sides made a deal...
INDUSTRY

