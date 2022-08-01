National Museum of African American Music Announces New Senior Leadership Hires

tntribune.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Group of Tennessee Doctors Applauds House Passage of Assault Weapons BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Williamson Democrats Offering Rides to the PollsAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Fait la Force Craft Beer Craft Fair, Saturday August 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Putting the Ho Ho Ho Back In Santa's Go Go Go!H Titsworth
Free Things to Do in Nashville This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
belmont.edu
Doug Howard, Dean of Curb College of Entertainment and Music Business, Announces Retirement
Doug Howard, a longtime music industry executive, recently announced his retirement as dean of Belmont University’s Mike Curb College of Entertainment & Music Business, effective Aug. 31. Howard, who has held the role of dean since January 2015, is a proud Belmont alumnus and a shining example of the entertainment industry success the Curb College fosters.
Tennessee Tribune
Cheekwood Announces Black Arts Bash on Aug. 20
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – From morning to night on Saturday, Aug. 20 Cheekwood Estate & Gardens will celebrate Black culture at the annual Black Arts Bash. The event showcases music, visual art, dance, spoken word and more. Families will enjoy storytime and hands-on activities for children as well as a collaborative art project and tasty fare from local Black chefs.
williamsonherald.com
Dillingham, Brentwood Library children’s services manager, dies
The John P. Holt Brentwood Library on Wednesday announced the passing of beloved Children’s Services Manager Missy Dillingham, who died suddenly Monday morning at her home. Dillingham began her nearly 38-year career with the city of Brentwood in 1984 when she became the first and only manager of children’s services for the Brentwood Library. She won the Daniel A. Taylor Memorial Award in 2011 for her contribution to children’s services, served as the head of the Children’s and Young Adults Services roundtable and has been on several Tennessee Library Association committees, including serving on the advisory council as a co-chair of the Conference Planning Committee. She also won the Frances Neel Cheney Award in 2020 for “a significant contribution to the world of books and librarianship through the encouragement of the love of books and reading.”
Metro Council says ‘no’ to hosting 2024 Republican National Convention in Nashville
A vote held by Metro Council on Tuesday night has effectively eliminated Nashville as a contender to host the Republican National Convention in 2024.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Teen Wins Tennessee Cattlemen's Assoc. Scholarship
Murfreesboro, TN— The Tennessee Cattlemen’s Association (TCA) and Tennessee CattleWomen’s (TNCW) Association awarded five educational scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year. These scholarships are awarded on an application basis. The application includes 4-H and FFA involvement, a letter of reference from a teacher or industry leader, and...
Grandson of Ernest Tubb talks future of record shop in downtown Nashville
The closure of the Ernest Tubb Record Shop seemed to be the end of a 75-year story downtown. But a new group has bought the property, including Tubb's grandson.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County teachers complete ‘Gifted Academy’ - And news on gifted students
Twenty-two teachers from Rutherford County attended the "Gifted Academy" in July – a collaboration between Rutherford County Schools and Murfreesboro City Schools. The program was fully funded by The Jennings and Rebecca Jones Foundation by way of a grant. This unique training opportunity provided RCS teachers a means of furthering their professional development in a targeted area of need, said Courtney Brown, the RCS Gifted Services supervisor.
yourwilliamson.com
A Little Something Extra: Williamson County Fair Guide
The 2022 Williamson County Fair has returned for its nine days of family fun. Be in the know of what activities are taking place this year and what new attractions there are to see. Here is your guide to the Fair, helping to makemplanning a breeze! Learn more, get your...
wpde.com
'Crackheads were sneaking into the building': TSU students worry about staying in hotels
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Not enough on-campus housing has Tennessee State University (TSU) students worried they will end up in hotels yet again. They say finding needles and people on drugs was the norm at hotels they were put up in by the university. With less than three weeks...
Tennessee Tribune
Connectus Health Launches Full-Service Mobile Healthcare Unit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The non-profit community healthcare provider Connectus Health is introducing its new full-service clinic on wheels to the middle Tennessee community, enabling medical professionals to deliver state-of-the-art care from anywhere. This launch was part of the Whole Family Health Day at Cane Ridge High School on July...
Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention
Tennessee’s courtship of the Republican National Convention is over after the Metro Nashville Council rejected a move Tuesday to bring the 2024 event to town, a vote likely to elicit retribution from the Legislature. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally appeared especially irritated, putting the lion’s share of the blame on Mayor John Cooper – who negotiated […] The post Metro Council catches Legislature’s ire with vote rejecting Republican convention appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Garden & Gun
A “Picker’s” Paradise: Columbia, Tennessee
Columbia, Tennessee, sits less than an hour south of Nashville but feels worlds away from the chaos of Broadway. Centered around the historic courthouse, Columbia’s downtown seems straight out of a Hallmark movie with art galleries, boutiques, and restaurants. This charm is one of many things that attracted Mike...
Kingsport Times-News
The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history
On Dec. 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all that was left of the home of President James K. Polk.
Organizer of World Sky Race eyes Nashville as a possible stop
A major event could bring dozens of airships to Tennessee in 2025. The World Sky Race is the brainchild of Don Hartsell commissioner of the World Air League, which he formed in 2006.
New restaurant opens at Nashville International Airport
The Southern Steak & Oyster is now open at Nashville International Airport.
wvlt.tv
Is ivermectin a COVID-19 treatment? Vanderbilt researchers found out
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- Earlier in 2022, people were taking ivermectin in hopes to treat COVID-19. The drug is typically used for parasitic infections in animals. However, researchers at Vanderbilt University wanted to see if it could be used as a treatment for COVID-19. After a monthslong study, researchers say...
visitsumnertn.com
Experience Jazz and Delightful Dining at Lighthouse on the Lake
Lighthouse on the Lake is an upscale event center and private club located in Hendersonville, TN. The facility includes two levels with seating for up to 200 on each floor. Events include fine and casual dining experiences for weddings, private parties, corporate meetings, and other diverse special events. Lighthouse Private Club Members pay monthly fees for access to the facility and to enjoy several VIP benefits. The facility also hosts a full-service brunch each 2nd and 4th Sunday of the month and is open to the public every Tuesday evening featuring live music from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Dozens concerned over Gov. Lee’s education plan rally outside of TISA rulemaking hearing
The debate over education in the state of Tennessee continues on.
5 places to get hot chicken in Nashville
Hot chicken and Music City go together like three chords and the truth. Several restaurants around town pay homage to the original Nashville delicacy. Here are five places to start your own hot chicken journey. 1. Prince'sWhy it stands out: Open for over a century, Prince's is widely recognized as Nashville's original hot chicken stop. South Nashville: 5814 Nolensville Pike Ste. 110, open Monday-Saturday 11am-10pm.Assembly Food Hall: 5055 Broadway Place, open Monday-Wednesday 10am-10pm, Thursday 10am-11pm, Friday-Saturday 10am-1am, Sunday 10am-11pm. Photo: courtesy of @hafu.eats.nyc2. Bolton's Famous Hot ChickenWhy it stands out: Bolton's gives customers the courtesy of choosing from six...
thefamilyvacationguide.com
20 of the Best Family-Friendly Restaurants in Nashville
If you are taking a trip to Nashville any time soon, then it can be important to think ahead and consider where you might be eating. While adults can eat almost anywhere, you will want to find out any restaurants in Nashville that can accommodate your kids properly. Kid-friendly restaurants...
