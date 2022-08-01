National Museum of African American Music Announces New Senior Leadership Hires

The John P. Holt Brentwood Library on Wednesday announced the passing of beloved Children’s Services Manager Missy Dillingham, who died suddenly Monday morning at her home. Dillingham began her nearly 38-year career with the city of Brentwood in 1984 when she became the first and only manager of children’s services for the Brentwood Library. She won the Daniel A. Taylor Memorial Award in 2011 for her contribution to children’s services, served as the head of the Children’s and Young Adults Services roundtable and has been on several Tennessee Library Association committees, including serving on the advisory council as a co-chair of the Conference Planning Committee. She also won the Frances Neel Cheney Award in 2020 for “a significant contribution to the world of books and librarianship through the encouragement of the love of books and reading.”

