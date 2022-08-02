These pregnancy conditions would allow for an abortion under Louisiana ban

www.ktbs.com
Louisiana health officials issue list of conditions that would be exempt from state abortion ban
After weeks of uncertainty, the Louisiana Department of Health issued a list of conditions that would render a pregnancy “medically futile” Monday, clearing the way for doctors to perform abortions under one of the few exemptions in the state’s near-absolute ban on the procedure. Louisiana’s abortion trigger...
State Of Louisiana Still Sharing A Misleading COVID Statistic
There are still some lingering reminders of the COVID Pandemic around, but some experts have already declared that the situation has moved from "pandemic" to "endemic". Which, by a technical definition, the fact that we are operating under pretty normal standards is the indication that we're in the "endemic" phase.
Several New Marijuana-Related Laws Now In Effect In Louisiana
Louisiana Laws That Went Into Effect August 1st That You Need to Know
In January we saw a string of new Louisiana laws go into effect, from medical marijuana making headlines to 5-year-olds in Louisiana being required to go to kindergarten, we had a few laws to cover. January Isn't The Only Time We See New Laws Go Into Effect in Louisiana. Monday,...
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,059 new cases, 20 new deaths on August 2
Hospitalizations decreased by 61 and the number of patients on ventilators remained the same as of Tuesday; coming to a total of 686 hospitalized patients with 24 on ventilators.
Two new Louisiana laws, what do they mean?
Two new Louisiana laws go into effect, protecting people's constitutional rights, according to Peter Robins-Brown, Executive Director of Louisiana Progress.
New medical marijuana laws take effect in Louisiana
ArkLaTex Politics: Meet Luke Mixon
SHREVEPORT, La. - Louisiana Senator John Kennedy presents an incredibly tough opponent for any challenger to his seat in the U.S Senate; but to Luke Mixon, a challenge like that is just another day. Mixon has quite a history; he's a graduate of the United States Naval Academy and became...
Baby Steps: Despite recent changes, Louisiana struggles to recruit foster care workers and parents
Brandee Sandusky and her husband Rhett had been certified as foster parents for less than 24 hours in February 2018 when they got a call from the state about a newborn baby girl. “We got certified and got our first placement that same day, which hints to how great the...
Adoptees can finally access their original birth certificates in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. — Living almost seven decades without any information about her birth, Rebecca Browning never thought she would learn more about where she came from. Now, thanks to a bill passed during the 2022 legislative session, Browning is able to access a key to her past. House...
Louisiana OMV reminds residents to get REAL ID ready
BATON ROUGE, La. - The REAL ID enforcement date is approaching and the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles is reminding residents to prepare sooner rather than later. Beginning, on May 3, 2023, citizens 18 years of age and older will need to present a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card, a valid passport, or another acceptable form of federal identification to board domestic flights, access certain federal buildings, military bases and enter nuclear power plants. A Louisiana REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card will display a gold circle with a star cutout in the top right corner.
‘We shouldn’t be worried about two people sitting on a couch smoking weed:’ Advocates praise new Louisiana marijuana laws
Changes to marijuana laws among legislation taking effect
Mississippi to stop accepting applications for rent relief program
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi is opting out of a federal program that helps pay rent and utility bills. Gov. Tate Reeves said the Mississippi Home Corporation will stop accepting applications on Aug. 15, in an effort to encourage people to get back into the workforce. "If you've already applied...
Mississippi ends Emergency Rental Assistance Program
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced Mississippi would end the federal government’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. The governor said he instructed the Mississippi Home Corporation to stop accepting applications to the program on August 15, 2022. In Mississippi, this program is referred to as the Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program […]
Plane crash second involving cropduster in Louisiana in two days
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Tuesday’s fatal plane crash was the second cropduster crash in two days in Louisiana. It was also one of several recent fatal crop duster accidents reported in the United States recently. Gill Pias was killed near Cheneyville Tuesday afternoon when his Air Tractor AT-502...
Here are the new laws taking effect in Louisiana starting Monday
Insurance Commissioner says Louisiana homeowners market in "crisis"
In much of south Louisiana, insurers are in retreat after feeling pinched by hundreds of thousands of claims worth billions of dollars, the newspapers report.
Our Views: Baby steps won’t get Louisiana’s needy children into life's fast lanes
With a state budget flush with new revenues signed into law, advocates for improved child care — a bipartisan coalition of conservatives and liberals — are having a deserved victory lap. The haul is in fact quite impressive. Another $44 million for early care and education in the...
How one Louisiana nonprofit is responding to record-high gun violence
The nonprofit 100 Black Men offers mentoring and leadership programs for Baton Rouge youth. On Louisiana Considered, we learn how the organization 100 Black Men is aiming to decrease violence in Baton Rouge through youth mentoring programs. And we speak with internationally-ranked Rubik’s cube competitor Dylan Miller. This segment of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. To listen to the full episode, click the play button above.
