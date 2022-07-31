ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleton, WI

First responders from all over Wisconsin participate in vehicle extrication course

By Shaina Nijhawan
 3 days ago
Man in Wisconsin gets trapped inside concrete mixing truck

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel in Wisconsin were called to help rescue a man who fell into a drum of a concrete mixing truck. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a man was trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. This happened in the Town of Vienna.
MADISON, WI
Rock Co. officials identify motorcycle driver who died after Beloit crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County officials identified the Beloit motorcyclist Wednesday who died after a crash involving another vehicle on July 23. The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Department stated that Terry Ohl, 56, died as a result of the injuries he received in the crash. Officials finished a...
BELOIT, WI
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."  
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin State
MSP help Wisconsin police search for homicide suspect who might be in U.P.

DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Troopers with the Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post are assisting the Green Bay Police Department with a homicide investigation, according to an email from Lt. Mark Giannunzio. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, MSP stated. The suspect is believed to have stolen the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Dog taken when vehicle stolen in NE Madison found safe, police say

MADISON, Wis. — A dog taken when the vehicle it was riding in was stolen at East Towne Mall late last week has been found, the Madison Police Department said Tuesday. In an updated incident report, police said Malloy, a weeks-old brown and white Boston Terrier, was found safe Tuesday afternoon. Further details, including whether anyone has been arrested, were not immediately available.
MADISON, WI
Girl taken into custody after exchanging stolen dog for reward, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police took a girl into custody earlier this week after she reportedly tried exchanging a stolen dog for a reward offered by the dog’s owners. Authorities started searching for Malloy, a 10-week-old brown-and-white Boston Terrier, after his owner’s car was stolen on Madison’s east side on Thursday. Police found the stolen vehicle earlier this week, but...
MADISON, WI
9-Year-Old Wisconsin Kid Drove Drunk Mom Home

We just had the lady that put her kid on her lap to steer, now comes ANOTHER "Mom of the Year" candidate... This Wisconsin mom was too drunk to drive the truck home, SO she turned it all over to a 9-year-old. Gas, brake, steering, checking her mirrors...it's all you kid.
WISCONSIN STATE
Man stands on ATV and shoots himself while fleeing from DNR officers

DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – A man who allegedly pointed a rifle at Michigan conservation officers and then shot himself while fleeing on an ATV is facing several felony charges related to the incident, authorities announced. The 30-year-old man from Wausau, Wis., is recovering from the self-inflicted gunshot wound in...
WAUSAU, WI
Semi rear-ends truck, causing 4-vehicle crash on Stoughton Road on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. — One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a crash on Stoughton Road on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon. The crash happened near the intersection of Stoughton and Buckeye roads around 2:15 p.m. The Madison Police Department said a semi-truck rear-ended another truck, causing that truck to hit two other vehicles. The truck’s driver was taken to a hospital...
MADISON, WI
Ill., Wis. authorities still searching for missing Green Co. woman

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are still searching for a missing 37-year-old Green County mother of three who hasn’t been seen since October. The search for Melissa Trumpy, who was last seen in Monroe, was launched Oct. 27, 2021, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office in Illinois recalled. Officials initiated the case after her boyfriend, Derek Hammer, was taken into custody by the department for unrelated outstanding warrants in Green County, Wisconsin.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
MPD: Allegedly intoxicated driver crashes, flips car on Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver was taken to the Dane County Jail after allegedly rear-ending another car and flipping his own Monday afternoon, Madison Police Department said. MPD said officers were dispatched to the crash around 12:30 p.m., which shut down parts of the eastbound Beltline between Mineral Point...
MADISON, WI
Silver Alert canceled for missing Dane Co. man

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities have located a missing 75-year-old man who was had been missing since Monday afternoon. In an update, the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network reported Robert Peterson had been located and was safe. Peterson was reported missing after having last been seen shortly before 5 p.m. in...
DANE COUNTY, WI
Thousands without power in western Wisconsin Wednesday morning

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thousand of homes are without power in western Wisconsin after severe storms rolled through the region. According to service tracker poweroutage.us, over 14,000 customers in northern Wisconsin were still without power as of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday. An additional 35,000 customers were without power in Minnesota,...
WISCONSIN STATE
Cyclist killed in crash on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. — A crash on Madison’s east side Monday afternoon left a bicyclist dead, the city’s police department said. In an incident report, police said the crash happened around 2:20 p.m. at the intersection of Pflaum Road and Mustang Way. A box truck and the cyclist were involved, but police did not provide further details about what caused the crash.
MADISON, WI

