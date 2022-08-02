Edmonds man suspected of murdering his wife says he ‘saw demons’

Recently an article in an Edmonds historical publication reported on a disastrous fire in November of 1938—a fire which destroyed Charles Cressey’s Garage and Service Station. However, the article erroneously gave the garage’s location as Seattle Heights, and stated: “Cressey’s was located near Highway 99, next to Albright’s Restaurant (former Harvey’s Tavern).” Correctly, in 1938, the actual locations for both Cressey’s Garage and Albright’s Café was not Seattle Heights; rather, the two businesses were located at a completely different intersection—a mile north of Seattle Heights.

