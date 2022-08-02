Edmonds man suspected of murdering his wife says he ‘saw demons’

mltnews.com
Happening nearby: Man suspected of firing shots at Lynnwood officer July 5 now in Snohomish County Jail
A man who reportedly fired at a police officer while climbing over a fence at the Lynnwood Pick-n-Pull wrecking yard on Highway 99 July 5 is now in Snohomish County Jail. Lynnwood police said Wednesday that the suspect, 26-year-old Lane Scott Phillips, was arrested in Yakima. Lynnwood police transported him to Snohomish County Jail on Tuesday,where he was booked on two counts of first-degree assault, kidnapping, unlawful possession of a firearm and harassment (threats to kill).
MLT police seeking public’s help in locating man who approached girl, 12
Mountlake Terrace police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who approached a 12-year-old girl Monday near the Monntlake Terrace Safeway store, located in the 4300 block of 212th Street Southwest. According to police, the girl was walking to the store from her nearby residence when...
Drug take-back box returns to MLT police department
As of Wednesday, Aug. 3, the drug take-back box at the Mountlake Terrace Police Department is available again to the public. People can bring in unused prescription medications during business hours. Contents are destroyed. Police request no liquids or syringes, and no use by adult family homes. The police department...
Looking Back: Location confusion, plus this and that
Recently an article in an Edmonds historical publication reported on a disastrous fire in November of 1938—a fire which destroyed Charles Cressey’s Garage and Service Station. However, the article erroneously gave the garage’s location as Seattle Heights, and stated: “Cressey’s was located near Highway 99, next to Albright’s Restaurant (former Harvey’s Tavern).” Correctly, in 1938, the actual locations for both Cressey’s Garage and Albright’s Café was not Seattle Heights; rather, the two businesses were located at a completely different intersection—a mile north of Seattle Heights.
South County Walks continue in MLT on Wednesdays
A reminder that South County Walks continue Wednesdays at 9:30 a.m. starting at the Mountlake Terrace Recreation Pavilion, 5303 228th St. S.W. The event is family friendly and open to all. Prior to your first walk, complete the one-time registration form online and then walk as often as you want...
Work of artist Ramsey Chavez at Mountlake Terrace Library in August
The August art exhibit at the Mountlake Terrace Library is from Ramsey Chavez. These exhibits are coordinated by the city’s Arts Advisory Commission. A self-taught artist, Chavez uses the airbrush to create portraits, landscapes and fantasy works of art on a variety of surfaces including canvas, metal, and walls. His mural of Chief Sealth outside of The Crocodile in Seattle was commissioned by musician Ayron Jones for use in the music video, Love is the Answer.
Sponsor spotlight: Guests in town for Seafair weekend? Scotty’s Food Truck in Edmonds ready to serve you
With Seafair bringing visitors to our area this weekend, Scotty’s Food Truck might be the answer to feeding your out-of-town guests. The food truck will be in Edmonds at the Five Corners Calvary Chapel parking lot Thursday-Saturday this week, ready to serve up their famous Blackened Salmon Caesar Salad, fish and chips or other menu favorites.
Local primary election results for Aug. 2, 2022
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 32 – State Senator. (Prefers Independent Party) (Prefers Democratic Party) (Prefers Democratic Party) (Prefers Election Integrity Party) (Prefers Democratic Party) 16,685 83.08%. WRITE-IN 160 0.8%. LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 32 – State Rep. Pos. 2. Candidate Vote Vote %. Anthony Hubbard. (Prefers Republican Party) 3,902 19.05%. Lauren Davis.
Survey crew to start work this week at Veterans Memorial Park
A survey crew will start work this week at Veterans Memorial Park, the City of Mountlake Terrace said. The crew is collecting data to design the city’s Transit Connection Corridor Project. The first element of the project involves updates to the Veterans Memorial Park trail system, identified in the...
