Woman says she was pepper sprayed while hiking in Cherokee Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Metro Police are investigating after three people showed up to University of Louisville Hospital on Tuesday night with gunshot wounds. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said they believe their injuries are non-life threatening. The names and genders of the victims, who showed up to the hospital around 9:30 p.m., were not immediately known.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO