Woman says she was pepper sprayed while hiking in Cherokee Park

2 injured in Wilder Park neighborhood shooting, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men were injured in a shooting that occurred in the Wilder Park neighborhood on Wednesday evening. Around 9:30 p.m., Fourth Division Officers responded on a report of a shooting in the 200 block of W. Florence Ave, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. Police found a...
wdrb.com
Louisville police looking for suspected serial burglar
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are looking for a man accused of being a serial burglar. According to LMPD, 66-year-old Lester Terry is wanted in connection to multiple burglaries in the NuLu neighborhood. He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches, and 155 pounds. Anyone with information on...
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating after man shot in California neighborhood parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the parking lot in the California neighborhood. LMPD First Division officers responded to the 1200 block of West Broadway just before 10 p.m. on the report of a shooting. On scene, officers found a...
WHAS 11
Numerous break-ins costing NuLu businesses
Louisville Metro Police have a suspect, but right now, he's still on the loose. They're not sure if he has broken into all of them.
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating after 3 people show up to hospital with gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Metro Police are investigating after three people showed up to University of Louisville Hospital on Tuesday night with gunshot wounds. LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said they believe their injuries are non-life threatening. The names and genders of the victims, who showed up to the hospital around 9:30 p.m., were not immediately known.
Wave 3
Police investigating after patrol car struck by vehicle in Taylor Berry neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigation is underway after a Louisville Metro Police patrol car was hit by another vehicle early Tuesday morning in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. Calls came in around 6 a.m. on Tuesday to the intersection of Taylor Blvd. and Queen Ave., according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested for allegedly fatally shooting 37-year-old in Portland last year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a 37-year-old man in the Portland neighborhood in Aug. 2021. Bruce Morris, 33, was arrested on Wednesday and is initially being charged with murder and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The shooting originally occurred...
wdrb.com
Woman charged with armed robbery of Louisville bank, restaurant and smoke shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville woman is in custody after committing several armed robberies at Louisville area businesses in the past few weeks. Shelby Kahler, age 28, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on Monday. Police say that on the night of June 26, Kahler walked into...
wdrb.com
Frankfort couple arrested after dog with severe injuries found in dumpster covered in blood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Frankfort couple was arrested after police said a dog was thrown into a dumpster covered with blood and severely injured. According to court documents, the incident took place just before 10 p.m. Sunday. Officers with the Frankfort Police Department were called to the Country Hills...
WLKY.com
Woman stabbed outside a Southeast Christian Church campus; man arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man who was supposed to be on house arrest is facing charges, accused of stabbing a woman in a Louisville church parking lot. The stabbing happened Tuesday afternoon outside the Southeast Christian Church's southwest campus, which is on St. Andrews Road. Police said a video...
wdrb.com
4 men facing federal charges in connection with Louisville carjackings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men are facing federal charges in connection with carjackings in the Louisville area. In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Mauricio Diaz and 18-year-old Fahad Alisawi carjacked at least four vehicles in Louisville over several days in May while "brandishing a firearm."
wdrb.com
Police say Louisville driver high on meth at Middletown crash that seriously injured mother, 8-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a woman was high on methamphetamine last month when she was involved in a crash that sent a woman and her 8-year-old son to the hospital with serious injuries. According to court documents, 31-year-old Amber Washington was arrested Monday. Middletown Police said the incident...
wdrb.com
LMPD asking for public's help to find man who left UofL's Peace Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville Metro Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who left UofL Health - Peace Hospital on July 21. Police say Leeroy Allen, 65, is unable to care for himself and has a developmental disability. He is described as 5 foot, 8 inches and 165 pounds.
Wave 3
Charges added for Jeffersonville mother accused of infant neglect
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The Jeffersonville Police Department has filed to charge a Jeffersonville mother, accused of neglecting a 49-day-old infant and lying to law enforcement officials during investigation. Officials are seeking charges for 20-year-old Shelby Hayes, stating investigators believe she committed the offenses of neglect of a dependent and...
wdrb.com
Louisville man charged by federal grand jury for illegal possession of machine gun
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was charged by a federal grand jury for illegal possession of a machine gun. According to a news release, 31-year-old William Thompson possessed a machine gun, a Glock Switch without a serial number and another firearm on June 16, 2022. Thompson was previously...
spectrumnews1.com
Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a mystery in Jefferson County. Authorities recently found human remains in Louisville. First reported by the Courtier-Journal, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner, Scott Russ, tells Spectrum News 1 Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit was there. Russ says the coroner’s office was alerted.
wdrb.com
Police say Louisville man driving stolen vehicle crashed into Okolona home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man is in custody after he crashed a stolen car into a home over the weekend. It happened just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Springview Drive, near Preston Highway in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police said they were investigating recent incidents...
wdrb.com
Texas man arrested for flying to Louisville, scamming elderly woman out of money
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A scam in Scottsburg, Indiana, caused an elderly lady to hand over a large sum of cash. Police say the suspects claimed to be federal agents and convinced her that her Social Security account had been compromised. They told her she needed to transfer a large...
wdrb.com
Police investigating 'accidental drowning' of 8-year-old in Charlestown
CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating what they believe is an accidental drowning of an 8-year-old in Charlestown. Investigators said the child was found unconscious and unresponsive in a swimming pool. Police do not believe foul play was involved in the drowning. Police have not identified the child or...
LMPD asks for help locating 37-year-old man missing since late June
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they believe could be in danger. An Operation Return Home was issued for 37-year-old David Floyd after family members could not locate him. He was last seen on June 29 near a homeless camp around Shelby and Wenzel Streets by an outreach worker.
