Unsung Heroes Of El Paso – Our Utility Workers

El Paso loves pizza. I never knew that the Great Pizza Debate (as I like to call it) would continue on to this day!. To recap, a couple of months ago, I wrote an article after I found out that the highest rated pizza place in El Paso was Grimaldi's. Now, this is no shade to Grimaldi's, but I believe that El Paso has better local pizza places and I was astounded that none of the local pizza places were number one.

EL PASO, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO