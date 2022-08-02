Unsung Heroes Of El Paso – Our Utility Workers

klaq.com
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
15th annual 'Plaza Classic Film Festival' kicks off this weekend in El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
The richest person in El Paso is giving away millionsAsh Jurberg
Texans are heading to Mexico to buy cheaper gasAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two of the Weirdest US Museums Are Located In Texas & New Mexico
Who doesn't love museums? Especially if they're about the weird & wild stuff in the world. I did an article on some of the craziest & most unique museums you can visit in Texas, like the Border Patrol Museum that is EXCLUSIVE to El Paso. If you've never been to the Border Patrol Museum, here's a quick look inside.
The Scary School Threats In El Paso: Would You Be on Standby?
Usually, on the first day of school, there are all kinds of emotions the parent and child feel. Some kids are excited to return, others nervous, and some are just sad that summer is over. As for my son, he was totally stoked to be back in contact with new...
Where Were You On August 3 When The El Paso Tragedy Occurred?
El Paso, where were you when you heard the horrific news of the August 3 Walmart shooting?. On Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 10:39 a.m., a lone gunman from Allen, TX, armed with an AK-47, entered Walmart near the Cielo Vista area in east El Paso and opened fire, killing 23 people and injuring dozens more.
This Adventurous Group In El Paso’s Worth Joining for Fun Times
Not sure about you but I was today years old when I discovered something fun to do in the borderland. If you have ever wondered what it is like to paint nature's scenery while sitting in it, get your hiking gear ready. There is this cool get-together that anyone who...
Top 4 El Paso Connections To The Number 5
El Paso has a lot of 5's, here are 4 of them. The number 5 has a special significance for numerologists, the superstitious and conspiracy theorists alike. Not to mention this guy ... For numerologists, the number 5, when paired with a person, represents a soul who is vey sensory...
Smart Tips for El Paso Drivers In a School Zone During Traffic
Some parents in El Paso are learning how to get back into the back-to-school groove. One of those lessons we have to learn all over again is how to handle back-to-school traffic. As for me, I had forgotten what it was like to be dealing with back-to-school traffic. This past...
The 7 Likely Things You Can Have Happen Than Winning the Lottery
Who doesn't want to win the lottery? The thought of winning an absolutely RIDCULOUS amount of money is appealing. Especially with a grand prize of 1.21 BILLION DOLLARS. Not a million, BILLION with a capital B. But your chances of winning are small... how small? According to an CNBC interview with Harvard professor Dr. Mark Glickman, your chances of winning are 1 to 292... MILLION.
El Paso City Council approves tax rate reduction
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso City Council members approved the first step to lower the City’s tax rate by 4.49 cents during Monday’s special meeting. According to a city spokesperson, the approved tax rate decreased saves $19.3 million to taxpayers while remaining focused on prioritizing the community’s needs. All representatives voted in favor […]
El Paso Coffee Shops That’ll Help You Survive The Morning
Ahh coffee...the fuel that drives most of us in the morning. It's usually the difference between a great day & an awful, "leave me alone" kind of day. Now of course we can always go to a Starbucks, Dutch Bros or Dunkin to get a coffee. But I took to...
El Paso Juveniles Once Again Have A Curfew
The curfew for El Paso juveniles IS in effect but some kids have an out. El Paso County Commissioners have extended a curfew set for juveniles in El Paso. The court first established a curfew for minors back in 2016. It stated that youths under 17 were barred from being in public areas between 11pm and 5am while the current order reportedly runs from 11pm - 6am.
El Paso Barber Is Looking To Raise Funds To Create Sensory Friendly Barbershop
Edgar “Scissorhands” Guerrero has been cutting hair for over ten years now, but it wasn’t until last year when he decided to take his hair cutting skills to another level, a level that would offer sensory friendly opportunities for children in need. Edgar’s cousin had asked him...
5 Free and Budget Friendly Things to Do This Weekend in El Paso
The end of summer is closing in and the new school year is underway. But that doesn’t mean the fun is over. From an iconic outdoor extravaganza to the world’s largest classic film festival, here are five fun ways to make the most of the last of the hazy, crazy, lazy days of summer.
El Paso Massage Parlor Gets Raided & It Made My Irrational Fear Come to Life
Have you ever gone to a massage parlor and gotten a massage? I have not, and all the reasons why I have not manifested themselves a couple of weeks ago!. According to KFOX, an East El Paso massage parlor was temporarily shut down for "alleged illegal activity". The massage parlor allegedly had multiple violations that included hiring unlicensed massage therapists and evidence that male customers were offered other services, you know, like sexual ones?
Trapt Concert at the West Texas Sunshine & Whiskey In El Paso
If you're a Trapt fan and have been waiting for another concert from them get yourselves ready. This music definitely takes me back to my intern days at KLAQ for class credit. I have always been a huge fan of Trapt and even got to cruise with Chris Taylor Brown and his company. Back then I drove a Toyota Scion Tc and having a car seat meant squished guests.
Child Crisis Center of El Paso Is In Need of Donations For Food Pantry
School is back in session for many borderland students which means when the kiddos head back home after school they will have a huge appetite!. Well, that is the case for the children staying at the Child Crisis Center of El Paso but the center is facing a challenge when it comes to being able to provide their families with food.
The Great Pizza Debate Continues as El Pasoans Defend Beloved Pizza Places
El Paso loves pizza. I never knew that the Great Pizza Debate (as I like to call it) would continue on to this day!. To recap, a couple of months ago, I wrote an article after I found out that the highest rated pizza place in El Paso was Grimaldi's. Now, this is no shade to Grimaldi's, but I believe that El Paso has better local pizza places and I was astounded that none of the local pizza places were number one.
El Paso Singing Group, The PIE Sisters, Excited To Work On New Music
If you’ve been to a farmers market around town in the past few years then you’ve probably already heard the soothing sounds from a local group of singing sisters. I’m talking about the PIE Sisters. “As for the name PIE, It kind of derives from a family...
El Paso Artists That Are Absolutely Worth Checking Out
You go anywhere in El Paso & you can see some truly amazing artwork. Whether it's on the side of a building, online, or by transforming your trash into art, El Paso art is truly a sight to behold. And here are some El Paso artists whose work is absolutely checking out.
Here’s How Your Junk Can Help Artist With 64 Foot El Paso Mural
Here's how you can help the world-renowned Portuguese artist Bordalo II before he and his team arrive in El Paso for a unique and larger-than-life 3-D art installation in August. After a long five years, the Green Hope Project and community partners have come together to invite Bordalo II to...
