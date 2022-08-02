Juan Soto Trade Rumors: Dodgers, Padres, Cardinals Have Improved Offers to Nationals

bleacherreport.com
Dodgers Fan Grabs Woman Between Legs During Stadium Brawl
A Dodgers fan grabbed a woman between her legs during a fan brawl.
MLB World Reacts To Angels' Shohei Ohtani Decision
Last week, the baseball world learned that the Los Angeles Angels were "listening" to offers for superstar Shohei Ohtani. However, it appears the Angels didn't like any of the offers they might have received. Per MLB insider Jon Heyman, Los Angeles is intent on keeping Ohtani on the roster for...
Dodgers News: Insider Suggests LA Could Make Historic Trade for Joc Pederson
Things are starting to heat up as we approach Tuesday’s trade deadline. The Dodgers could be in the mix to make another move or two, but the magnitude of the move is still in question. Obviously, we’ve heard the potential big trade in Juan Soto and the Dodgers have...
Dodgers News: Former LA Starter Goes on Epic Rant About PitchCom Technology
“Stealing signs is part of the game."
Ozzie Guillen flirts with Padres after Juan Soto trade
The San Diego Padres have traded for Juan Soto and Josh Bell and former White Sox manager and current analyst Ozzie Guillen is a fan. The San Diego Padres made the biggest splash of the MLB Trade Deadline as they have acquired outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell for a slew of prospects.
Dodgers making ‘aggressive’ push for Juan Soto amid Cardinals, Padres interest
The Juan Soto trade rumors continue to rumble on as the 2022 MLB trade deadline draws near. Everyone is wondering whether the Washington Nationals will actually trade Soto. And if they do, where will the star outfielder land? The three teams left standing in the Soto sweepstakes are the Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, […] The post Dodgers making ‘aggressive’ push for Juan Soto amid Cardinals, Padres interest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TRADE: The Atlanta Braves And Los Angeles Angels Made A Big Deal
The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Angels made a trade on Tuesday.
Yankees News: Jordan Montgomery Traded to Cardinals for Harrison Bader
Major League Baseball's trade deadline is often about non-contending teams trading their notable players to contenders so they can rebuild for the future, but two playoff contenders made a deal just before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline. The New York Yankees announced they sent left-handed pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the...
MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Twitter Reacts to Trades, Fails, Surprises and Non-Deals
The MLB trade deadline came and went on Thursday evening, and it was a doozy. Below, we'll take a look at the biggest moves and subsequent reactions as the baseball world was a flurry in major trades. The Big One. Obviously, the biggest news on the day was the San...
Padres' Juan Soto Deal 'Highest-Impact Trade I've Ever Seen,' AL GM Says
MLB executives praised the San Diego Padres and Washington Nationals for Tuesday's blockbuster deal headlined by superstar outfielder Juan Soto. The Nats sent Soto and first baseman Josh Bell to the Friars in exchange for designated hitter Luke Voit and a hefty package of young players and prospects, including MacKenzie Gore, C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III, James Wood and Jarlin Susana.
Noah Syndergaard Reportedly Traded to Phillies from Angels for Mickey Moniak, More
Veteran starter Noah Syndergaard is on the move again. The Los Angeles Angels have traded the 29-year-old to the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday for Mickey Moniak and outfield prospect Jadiel Sanchez, per The Athletic's Jayson Stark. He had signed a one-year deal with L.A. this offseason after spending the first seven years of his career with the New York Mets.
The 9 MLB Teams That Blew It at the 2022 Trade Deadline
From a national perspective, Major League Baseball's trade deadline never disappoints. The 2022 version turned into one of the most chaotic swap meets ever. Juan Soto went to the San Diego Padres. A bunch of noteworthy pitchers under team control for at least one more season—Luis Castillo, Frankie Montas, Tyler Mahle, Josh Hader, Raisel Iglesias and others—changed teams. And right before the buzzer sounded, the Toronto Blue Jays decided to trade for a guy who will need to get vaccinated to play in his new hometown.
MLB Power Rankings: Where All 30 Teams Stand After 2022 Trade Deadline
It's time for the first updated MLB power rankings since a busy 2022 trade deadline has come and gone. Along with the usual shuffling based on last week's performance, this week's rankings will also take into account what teams did at the deadline. If a team sold aggressively, it took a nose dive, while contenders who plugged holes on their roster with impact additions were given an additional boost.
Vin Scully, Hall of Fame Dodgers, MLB Broadcaster, Dies at Age 94
Vin Scully, the iconic voice of Los Angeles Dodgers baseball for 67 years, died Tuesday at the age of 94. Scully served as the play-by-play broadcaster of the Dodgers from 1950 through his retirement in 2016, spanning the franchise's time in both Brooklyn and L.A. He earned the Baseball Hall of Fame's Ford Frick Award in 1982.
NFL・
Phillies' Updated Starting Rotation, Payroll After Noah Syndergaard Trade with Angels
The Philadelphia Phillies made a significant addition to their rotation ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline by acquiring starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for Mickey Moniak and prospect Jadiel Sanchez. With the Angels falling out of contention in the AL West with a 43-59...
Yankees Trade Rumors: NYY Checked on Marlins' Pablo Lopez, 'Found the Price High'
The New York Yankees reportedly checked on the availability of Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez ahead of Tuesday's 2022 MLB trade deadline. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported the Yanks "found the price high" on Lopez, who's compiled a 3.41 ERA across 21 starts for the Marlins this season.
Trey Mancini Thanks Orioles Medical Staff After Astros Trade: 'They Saved My Life'
Trey Mancini's goodbye to the Baltimore Orioles medical staff meant more than the typical farewells from a player to an organization after he is traded. Mancini was diagnosed with cancer in 2020 but returned to the field and won the 2021 American League Comeback Player of the Year. After Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported he was traded to the Houston Astros as part of a three-team deal, the slugger thanked the Orioles medical staff and the Johns Hopkins doctors that helped him.
Zack Greinke Rumors: Royals Decide Not to Trade Former Cy Young Winner at Deadline
The Kansas City Royals have reportedly decided against dealing veteran starting pitcher Zack Greinke before Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. Jon Heyman of the New York Post noted that while Greinke "probably could help someone," the Royals have chosen to keep him. In 17 starts this season, the 38-year-old six-time All-Star...
Juan Soto: 'I Wish Good Luck to the Other Pitchers' Facing Padres Lineup
Juan Soto sent a clear message to opposing pitchers who will be facing the new-look San Diego Padres lineup. "It's going to be really exciting," Soto told reporters when asked about San Diego's offense. "I wish good luck to the other pitchers." The Padres pulled off one of the biggest...
Red Sox News: Tommy Pham Acquired from Reds Ahead of 2022 MLB Trade Deadline
The Boston Red Sox have been one of the most active teams ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, and they added a veteran outfielder Monday. Boston acquired Tommy Pham from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and...
