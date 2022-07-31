Kris Bryant leaves Sunday's game early with foot soreness

www.fantasypros.com
Reds' Jake Fraley sitting versus Marlins Monday
The Cincinnati Reds did not list Jake Fraley in their starting lineup for Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Fraley will take the evening off while Albert Almora Jr. covers right field for the Reds and bats eighth against the Marlins. Our models project Fraley to make 77 more plate...
Willson Contreras gets hugs after likely last game with Cubs
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Willson Contreras received hugs and handshakes from teammates after striking out in the ninth inning Sunday night in what was likely his last game with the Chicago Cubs. The three-time All-Star catcher is set to become a free agent at the end of the season and expects to be traded to a contender before Tuesday’s 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline. The Cubs are off on Monday before playing Tuesday night in St. Louis. Contreras punched out against Giants closer Camilo Doval in a 4-0 loss at San Francisco to lead off the ninth, then let it sink in that his seven seasons with Chicago had likely ended. The backstop was a rookie on the Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship team. “That’s when I realized that it was the last game before the deadline,” he told reporters. “It hit me a little bit there.”
Rockies place Kris Bryant on IL with plantar fasciitis
SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Colorado Rockies placed outfielder Kris Bryant on the 10-day injured list on Monday with plantar fasciitis in his left foot. It's the third trip to the IL for Bryant, who signed a $182 million, seven-year contract with the Rockies in March. He missed 18 games from April 26-May 20 with back soreness and 32 games from May 23-June 26 with a lower back strain.
Skyy Moore leaves practice early with hip injury
Chiefs rookie WR Sky Moore left Tuesday's practice early due to a hip injury he sustained. (Matt McMullen on Twitter) Moore sustained the injury in the middle of practice Tuesday, and he wasn't able to return. It doesn't seem to be serious, and he essentially confirmed that via social media. It would be less than ideal for him to miss a couple practices, but if the injury isn't serious, this shouldn't change much for his outlook.
Jose Quintana acquired by the Cardinals Monday
Quintana will now join the division rival Cardinals and provide them with another veteran option for their rotation. In 20 games (3-5) the 33-year-old has a 3.50 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, .251 OBA, and a 7.78 K/9 ratio. Quintana is likely set to join the rotation, so fantasy managers will want to await word on when his first start with St. Louis will be.
Jake Odorizzi traded to Braves
Odorizzi has a respectable 3.75 ERA and 1.15 WHIP this year pitching for Houston, but it came with just an 18.8% strikeout rate. With Lance McCullers on his way back and the Astros already rolling with a six-man rotation, they had a surplus of starting pitching, and so could use Odorizzi to bolster their bullpen. He'll slide right into the Braves' rotation, especially with Spencer Strider likely to hit an innings cap soon enough.
Will Smith traded to Astros
Smith had fallen behind A.J. Minter in the bullpen pecking order, and the Braves had plenty of arms. Chances are, Spencer Strider would be forced out of the rotation soon because of innings concerns, so Atlanta opted to deal from its strength. Smith shouldn't factor into the saves situation in Houston with Ryan Pressly firmly entrenched as the closer, so this move shouldn't have much of an impact on his fantasy value.
Michael Carter dealing with minor ankle injury
Carter is reportedly dealing with an ankle injury that is affecting some of his reps at camp. It is considered minor, so this shouldn't cause much concern for fantasy managers. The situation in New York is something to monitor, however, with RB's Breece Hall and Michael Carter fighting for the #1 spot.
12 Early Fantasy Basketball Busts (2022)
Where are you going, Kevin Durant? Did the Indiana Pacers ruin the Phoenix Suns’ dream of landing one of the best players of all time?. What about you, Donovan Mitchell? Is New York really a lock to land the dynamic — but flawed — guard?. Will LeBron...
Doc Rivers Apparently Admits That Ben Simmons Left The Philadelphia 76ers Because Of The Relationship With Joel Embiid
The Ben Simmons saga with Philadelphia was finally in the rearview mirror after dominating the headlines most of last season when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets . This season's trade saga is headlined by Simmons' new teammate Kevin Durant. Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers was on The Vince...
David Ojabo agrees to terms on his rookie contact
Ojabo was drafted in the second round of this year's NFL draft, and was the last unsigned rookie in the entire draft. Ojabo suffered an Achilles injury last season that potentially made it harder for the Ravens to figure out a fair evaluation of the Michigan product. When Ojabo does return he will have a chance to make an impact as both he and Ravens' new DC Mike Macdonald came over from Jim Harbaugh's squad at Michigan to join John Harbaugh's team in Baltimore.
LaMonte Wade Jr. not in Giants' Monday lineup
San Francisco Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is sitting Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wade is being replaced at designated hitter by Yermin Mercedes versus Dodgers starter Andrew Heaney. In 98 plate appearances this season, Wade has a .183 batting average with a .648 OPS,...
Nico Collins looking like a matchup problem for opposing defenses
When asked if fellow 2021 rookie Nico Collins was a matchup problem, QB Davis Mills responded with a resounding yes: "Definitely, yeah, size and athletic abilities. I don't think there's too many people out there who can play and jump with him.” (houstontexans.com) Fantasy Impact:. Collins has a clear...
Tua Tagovailoa continues to impress at Dolphins camp
According to ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques, Miami Dolphins third-year QB Tua Tagovailoa has been calm and decisive as a passer while his accuracy and willingness to throw the deep ball have been highlights of training camp so far. (ESPN) Fantasy Impact:. Tagovailoa may be the most polarizing QB in fantasy...
Irv Smith Jr. underwent surgery on injured thumb today
Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. suffered a thumb injury in practice yesterday that led to his surgery today. HC Kevin O'Connell expects him to be ready to play in the regular season. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Smith missed the entirety of the 2021 season with a torn meniscus,...
James Outman hits homer in first at-bat of career Sunday
James Outman went 3-for-4 at the plate on Sunday, hitting a 2-run homer in his first at-bat as he finished a triple shy of the cycle, and striking out once as the Dodgers went on to beat the Rockies in a 7-3 game. Fantasy Impact:. Outman played in his first...
Miguel Vargas called up to big-league club Tuesday
Vargas will be active for Tuesday night's game against the Giants, but he is not in the starting lineup. The 22-year-old is slashing .291/.382/.497 with 15 homers and 72 RBIs in 94 games in Triple-A this season. He had been a part of trade rumors leading up to the deadline, but now that he wasn't traded, it looks like he will finally get his shot at a starting spot with the Dodgers. He could take some playing time away from the struggling Max Muncy in the next few weeks.
Matthew Stafford’s elbow still has pain, QB on training camp pitch count
While speaking with the media on Monday, Los Angeles Rams HC Sean McVay said QB Matthew Stafford “is still in a little bit of pain.” Stafford did not throw during the Rams’ practice Monday and McVay said the team wants to take his injury “a week at a time” during training camp. (ESPN)
Luis Severino to resume throwing program Monday
Luis Severino is set to resume a throwing program Monday and is said to be doing well in his recovery from a right lat strain. (MLB.com) Severino landed on the IL on July 14th after being removed from his start prior to the third-inning the day before. In 16 games (5-3) the 28-year-old has a 3.45 ERA, .211 OBA, and a 9.94 K/9 ratio. He is expected to be back at some point in August, but a firm timetable has not been set by the Yankees.
Trevor Lawrence won't play in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game
Lawrence sitting out is not a surprise. It is very rare to see starters play in the Hall of Fame Game given how early it appears on the calendar, and this game will instead be used to assess other players who are battling for roster spots and playing time. Lawrence struggled throughout the 2021 season, completing 359 of his 602 pass attempts (59.6%) for 3,641 yards with 12 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. With Urban Meyer gone and Doug Pederson installing his quarterback-friendly offense that won a Super Bowl with Carson Wentz and Nick Foles, many are hoping Lawrence can bounce back with a strong sophomore season in Jacksonville.
