Cowboys WR James Washington (foot) will miss start of season

TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
OBJ Has Wide Receiver Suggestion for Cowboys
Beckham remains a free agent himself, but he thinks Dallas should bring in another veteran wide receiver.
CeeDee Lamb doesn't think Cowboys need to add veteran WR now: 'I like my young guys'
The Dallas Cowboys have somewhat of a depth problem on their hands at wide receiver, but CeeDee Lamb doesn't think it's time to sound the alarm just yet. What hurts the Cowboys was the loss of James Washington, who suffered a fractured foot Monday in training camp that will keep him out anywhere from six to 10 weeks. The loss of Washington plus the fact that Amari Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns and Cedrick Wilson Jr. signed with the Miami Dolphins this offseason puts the Cowboys in a pickle. That's not even mentioning the fact that Michael Gallup, who is supposed to be Dallas' No. 2 behind Lamb, is coming off an ACL injury and won't be ready for Week 1.
Cowboys Fans Not Happy With Jerry Jones' Wide Receiver Decision
The Dallas Cowboys could begin the 2022 season severely short-handed at wide receiver. James Washington is expected to miss six to 10 weeks after suffering a foot fracture during training camp. Even with a speedy recovery, the free-agent signing could miss their Sunday Night Football season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL・
Cowboys: Tyler Smith looking like a first-round pick with the pads on
Cowboys first-round draft pick, offensive lineman, Tyler Smith, is looking the part in the first couple days of full practice. With the 24th overall selection in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Dallas Cowboys selected Tyler Smith, an offensive tackle from the University of Tulsa. So far in training camp, it is looking as if they made a great choice in doing so. The Cowboys threw on pads yesterday for the first time in training camp, and Smith didn’t hold anything back in his first opportunity to truly display his strength with his new team.
Is Dallas Cowboys’ TJ Vasher the Next Red Raider Star NFL WR?
TJ Vasher had a solid career at Texas Tech before moving on to the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Dallas Cowboys in 2021. Vasher spent his rookie season on the IR and practice squad for the Cowboys as he fought through some injuries. But just as was often the case during his time as a Red Raider, people can't stop talking about Vasher's insane potential.
ESPN
Confident Jerry Jones content to 'give these young guys the incentive' to take spots in Dallas Cowboys' depleted receiver unit
OXNARD, Calif. -- In the aftermath of losing James Washington to a fractured right foot, the Dallas Cowboys will not pursue any veteran wide receivers available in free agency, like Odell Beckham Jr. or Emmanuel Sanders, or look to add one through a potential trade. At least for the moment.
Without Washington: Top 3 Free Agent WRs Cowboys Could Sign
The Dallas Cowboys are facing panic at the wide receiver position after receiver James Washington fractured his foot at camp on Monday.
Mike McCarthy sits down with Shan & RJ at Cowboys training camp
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy joined Shan & RJ live from Cowboys training camp to discuss why the team had a better offseason than fans think, if the team made a cultural shift with offseason moves, Trevon Diggs’ PFF ratings, and more!
theScore
Cowboys' Washington to miss 10 weeks with fractured foot
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver James Washington will miss 10 weeks after fracturing his foot during Monday's practice, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones announced, according to Clarence E. Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. However, Washington's timeline could be as short as six weeks, sources told ESPN's Todd Archer. He's...
FOX Sports
Jerry Jones: 'No urgency' about Cowboys' WR injuries
OXNARD, Calif. — It doesn't sound like those phone calls are coming anytime soon. To hear it from the rest of us, the Dallas Cowboys should have spent the last 24 hours looking for someone — anyone — to add to their depleted receiver depth chart. But in assessing the situation following the loss of James Washington to a broken foot, they don't seem to agree.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Cowboys Camp: Does WR Room Still Need Trade Help?
The Dallas Cowboys wide receiver room was thought by many to be a little thin after the team traded away Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns. … adding to speculation that Dallas might trade for or sign a veteran. The group lacked experience. CeeDee Lamb is expected to be...
CBS Sports
Jerry Jones says Cowboys won't rush to sign WR following James Washington's injury: 'I like these young guys'
While usually impulsive, Jerry Jones is showing rare patience as it relates to the Dallas Cowboys' current situation at receiver. The Cowboys, who traded away four-time Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper this offseason, suffered a setback Monday when James Washington suffered a foot injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for at least the next six weeks.
