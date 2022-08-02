Browns Activate Conklin; Add Wide Receiver Dillon

www.yardbarker.com
Panthers QB Baker Mayfield: Suspension of Browns' Deshaun Watson 'none of my business'
Quarterback Baker Mayfield is spending his summer competing with Sam Darnold for the right to be named the Carolina Panthers' Week 1 starter. Mayfield's former employer dominated a bulk of sports headlines on the first day of August. NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson has ruled that Cleveland Browns signal-caller...
Ja'Marr Chase on Training Camp Battle With Eli Apple: 'He Pisses Me Off, I'm Not Gonna Lie'
Ja'Marr Chase has dominated Bengals training camp up to this point, even without Joe Burrow. The second-year wide receiver has made big plays against Chidobe Awuzie, Eli Apple and other members of Cincinnati's secondary. Despite his dominance, the Bengals' cornerbacks aren't flinching. Awuzie has won his fair share of matchups...
Bears reportedly considering trading away former second round pick Teven Jenkins
According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Chicago Bears are exploring the possibility of trading offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, who the organization spent the No. 39 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on just a few short offseasons ago. Jenkins doesn't have a ton of experience since he spent...
Breaking: Saints Wide Receiver Suspended For 6 Games
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Kawaan Baker has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022 NFL season, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. The Saints selected Baker with a seventh-round pick in the 2021 draft. In a follow-up to these reports, the Saints announced that Baker, who...
Steelers RB Najee Harris Leaves Practice With Leg Injury
LATROBE, PA — Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is dealing with an ankle injury following the first practice of Week 2 at training camp. Harris called trainers over while holding his shoe and hobbled to the sideline with head trainer John Norwig. He continued to be evaluated on the sideline, testing weight on his left ankle.
Chicago Bears: One Player On His Way Out While Another Likely Stays
The drama is already high at Chicago Bears training camp. One player looks to be on his way out of town while another one who was thought to be out suddenly is back in. The Chicago Bears are less than a week into training camp yet the drama is already high. Contract disputes dominated from the start, but at least they’re not ugly. There is just nothing going on yet.
Browns Signed New Wide Receiver Monday Morning
The Cleveland Browns have made an addition to their wide receiver room. Cleveland has signed Derrick Dillon after waiving Isaiah Weston with an injury settlement. Weston got hurt during practice on Saturday. Dillon most recently spent time on the New York Giants practice squad from 2020-21. Before Dillon was in...
Report: Cavs Have Already Offered “Absolute Maximum” To Collin Sexton
Prior to free agency, rumors swirled about how much the Cavaliers were willing to pay restricted free agent Collin Sexton. Would it be $14-18 million, as the Cavs preferred?. Or would the figure exceed $20 million, as Sexton’s camp hoped?. And yet, both of those figures exceeded the $10-12...
Browns Week 14 Prediction: Browns Vs Bengals
After a predicted blowout win against the Texans, it will be the Browns Vs Bengals in week 14. Now, this matchup has already taken place earlier this season with the Browns being predicted to win in Cleveland. But, this game could go a little differently. Browns’ Offense Should Look Similar...
49ers Teammates Left In Awe Of Nick Bosa
The San Francisco 49ers should prioritize signing defensive end Nick Bosa to a contract extension. If they can give Deebo Samuel a three-year contract extension, then they should also have Bosa sign on the dotted line. Having Jimmy Garoppolo on their books isn’t an excuse to not have the deal...
Lincoln Riley took Pat Narduzzi’s recruiting accusations personally
Lincoln Riley is not at all happy with the accusations from Pat Narduzzi. Narduzzi took issue with Riley, feeling that the USC coach was actively recruiting former Pitt wide receiver Jordan Addison, who entered the transfer portal and eventually chose USC. Riley fought off accusations from Narduzzi back in April...
NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
NFL・
Baker Mayfield Is Showing Off His Arm In Panthers Camp
The Carolina Panthers know that a change at quarterback will be their best chance of altering their fortunes for the better. After all, Sam Darnold has been inconsistent while P.J. Walker is unreliable. Likewise, the jury is still out on whether Matt Corral will be their future franchise quarterback. But...
Packers building an elite offensive line
The beginning of Packers training camp has brought lots of excitement. The meteoric rise of Romeo Doubs. The defensive line creating lots of pressure. Adrian Amos flying around the field. There is a lot to be excited about. However, in the midst of all of this excitement, many fans are missing what is happening with the offensive line. The Packers are building an elite offensive line and it is starting in training camp.
Joe Burrow: Fantasy Football outlook for the 2022 NFL season
After missing a portion of his rookie year due to multiple knee complications, Joe Burrow should none of them affected his game. The quarterback was named the NFL Comeback Player of the Year and led the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl, losing to the home team Los Angeles Rams.
Packers HC Matt LaFleur may have learned from his huge preseason mistake in 2021
The Green Bay Packers stunk up the joint at the start of the 2021 season, losing to the New Orleans Saints, 38-3, in a disappointing fashion. The team went on to win seven straight games en route to the top seed in the NFC playoffs, which left that season-opening stinker far in the rearview mirror. It's a loss that has cropped up again now that the Packers are just a few weeks away from the 2022 season opener, though. The big question on everybody's (well, some) minds?
NBC Sports
Report: Tyrann Mathieu back with Saints
Safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of Saints training camp while dealing with a personal family matter, but it looks like he’ll be back to work on Wednesday. Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com reports that Mathieu is at the team’s facility on Wednesday. That development comes two days after head coach Dennis Allen said there was no timetable for Mathieu to rejoin the team.
NFL
Training Camp Buzz: Bengals QB Joe Burrow returns; 'Mojo Moment' spurs Cowboys' kicking competition
That's no random person rolling around Bengals practice. It's your star quarterback, Cincinnati. Joe Burrow returned to the Bengals facility on Monday for the first time since getting his appendix removed last week and was seen cruising around the practice field on a scooter before upgrading his ride to a cart. Coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Burrow wanted to take in practice less than a week removed from surgery, but maintained that the Bengals QB won't be participating for a while as he recovers. Although there is no timetable for Burrow's return, Taylor said he will leave it to the 25-year-old to decide when he's comfortable practicing. Seeing as how eager he was to see his teammates, it's safe to assume Burrow will be itching to get back as soon as possible.
Chicago Bears: Offensive Line More Settled Than Wide Receiver
The Chicago Bears’ biggest question before the start of training camp was the offensive line. Now it appears that the wide receivers unit has the most questions. As we all know, the Chicago Bears are starting another rebuild. There is a new general manager in Ryan Poles, a new head coach in Matt Eberflus, and entirely new coaching staff.
Bucs training camp: Hear from Akiem Hicks, Cameron Brate and more
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took things inside for Wednesday’s training camp practice, getting out of the blistering heat and into their indoor practice facility. A sizable crowd of enthusiastic fans were in attendance to see the Bucs continue their preparations for the upcoming season, one they hope will end with another Super Bowl win.
