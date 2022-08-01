US lottery jackpot at $1.2 billion, no winner coming forward

www.texasguardian.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Democrat Stacey Abrams Blames Governor Kemp for Gun Control Concerns That Forced Cancellation of Music Midtown FestivalToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Georgia Music Festival Cancelled Due to Fears That Music Fans Would Bring Guns to the EventToby HazlewoodGeorgia State
Mega water sports facility among latest developments wanting to build in Forsyth CountyJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
MLB’s Native American Showcase, In The Eyes Of One ParticipantIBWAAAtlanta, GA
Related
Lottery club who have pooled cash for 20 years finally wins million-dollar jackpot – but there’s a dramatic twist
A CLUB of lottery players has won a million-dollar jackpot after 20 years of pooling their money to buy tickets - but they almost missed their prize. The self-proclaimed "Lunch Bunch Crew" has been working and playing together for two decades, and finally struck it big with numbers drawn on June 18.
I found a lost lottery ticket in a car glove box – I thought I’d won $300 but the real jackpot was far higher
A LOTTERY winner who found a lost ticket in his car said he was stunned to find out he had scooped $30,000. The man - identified only as Larry G, 66 - said he "has a habit" of storing his numbers in his glove box. He was looking through old...
Who Owns the Mega Millions Lottery? Jackpot Is Over $1 Billion
After no winner was crowned for the Mega Millions jackpot on July 26, the winnings have jumped to $1.02 billion as of July 27. The next drawing will be on July 29 at 11 p.m. EST. This jackpot is one the largest ever for Mega Millions. So, who owns the Mega Millions lottery and who funds these jackpots?
insideedition.com
Raising Cane's CEO Buys 50,000 Mega Millions Lottery Tickets for Workers as Jackpot Reaches $830M
Tonight's Mega Millions drawing to win a mind-blowing $830 million is the third largest lottery jackpot in history, and the founder of a chicken restaurant chain really wants to win!. AJ Kumaran, co-CEO of Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, says he bought 50,000 tickets to split the jackpot with the company’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Time to check Mega Millions numbers: Are you a billionaire?
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — You bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket and have been dreaming of how you’ll spend $1.28 billion. Now it’s time to check your numbers and face reality. Friday’s winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot is the third-largest lottery prize and the biggest in nearly four years. It grew so large because there have been 29 consecutive draws without a winner, a span that stretches back to April 15 when a Tennessee player matched all of the game’s six numbers.
buzzfeednews.com
So Many People Lost The $1.3 Billion Mega Millions Prize Last Night And Here Are Their Reactions
The winning numbers were 13-36-45-57-67 and the Mega Ball was 14. The final value of the jackpot was higher than the estimate based on actual sales, Mega Millions said in a press release Saturday. “Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery for selling the winning ticket for the $1.337 billion Mega Millions...
Mega Millions reveals winning numbers for $1.28 billion jackpot
The drawing for the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot in history took place Friday night. The winning numbers were 67, 45, 57, 36 and 13 with a "Mega Ball" of 14. It remains unclear if any winning tickets were sold. The Mega Millions jackpot was estimated to hit $1.28 billion by...
Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot
Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot.According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.The jackpot was the nation's third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries. Read More Fury at Shell and Centrica’s record profit amid inflation crisis– live
IN THIS ARTICLE
Maryland woman wins $101,340 -- her third lottery jackpot in six years
July 28 (UPI) -- A Maryland woman collected a $101,340 prize from the lottery's Racetrax virtual horse racing game after previously winning lottery prizes of $30,000 and $35,671. The 49-year-old Glen Burnie woman told Maryland Lottery officials that she and her husband placed a Superfecta wager for 20 races on...
Mega Millions jackpot tops $1 billion after no winners Tuesday. Here's how to play
The jackpot for Friday's Mega Millions drawing is over $1 billion after no one won the top prize Tuesday night. Friday night's drawing is listed at $1.02 billion, making it the third time in Mega Millions history that the jackpot has surpassed the $1 billion mark. ...
FOXBusiness
Mega Millions jackpot rises to $630M
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to increase after no one matched the six numbers drawn on Tuesday. The upcoming jackpot prize for Friday’s drawing reached $630 million, according to the Mega Millions website on Wednesday. The jackpot has been growing for four months, and rose after when no winner...
What are the 10 largest U.S. lottery jackpots ever won?
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.1 billion, making it the nation's third-largest lottery prize. Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:$1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)$1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)$1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)$768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)$758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)$731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOXBusiness
Mega Millions lottery jackpot is now an astounding $790M for Tuesday night's drawing
If a winning number is pulled this coming Tuesday night — on July 26 — someone will be in for an experience of a lifetime, that much is sure. Since there was no top winner in Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot — which was worth $660 million — the next jackpot will now be worth approximately $790 million, according to the Mega Millions website.
FOXBusiness
No winner in massive $830M Mega Millions drawing, jackpot swells to over $1B
The Mega Millions jackpot numbers were drawn on Tuesday, but no one matched the winning six-digit combination. Now, the jackpot has increased to a whopping $1.02 billion. The jackpot has become worth so much because no winner has been declared since April, when the prize started off at $20 million. There have now been 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.
Mega Millions: Jackpot hits $1.1 billion for Friday’s drawing
The Mega Millions jackpot has increased for the next drawing on Friday, with the grand prize now estimated at $1.1 billion, with a cash value of $648.2 million. That prize makes it the second largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the Mega Millions game. The jackpot was at $1.02...
moneytalksnews.com
17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500
If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to more than $1bn after no winner drawn
The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to more than $1bn after no winning ticket was drawn this week, in what’s now considered to be the fourth-largest lottery prize in the country. On Tuesday night, no winner was declared for the $830m grand prize, forcing Friday night’s drawing to be an estimated $1.02bn, though lottery officials anticipate that this take-home is likely to balloon more as the surging pot is sure to attract more ticket buyers in the coming days.Winners of the lottery have the option to either have their earnings paid out yearly, or to take the immediate cash payout,...
TMZ.com
Single Mega Millions Winner in Billion Dollar Lottery
Move over Elon Musk ... there's a new billionaire in town after a lottery player from Illinois won a whopping $1.28 billion during Friday night's second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. The winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and a Mega Ball of 14, but the Illinois lottery has...
FOXBusiness
Raising Cane's CEO purchases additional $100,000 worth of lottery tickets for employees
The Mega Millions jackpot has risen once again, now topping $1 billion dollars. On Tuesday, Raising Cane's CEO AJ Kurmaran told "Fox & Friends" that the company purchased 50,000 lottery tickets for each employee in the company, but they didn't stop there. On Friday, Fortune reported that the company got another $100,000 worth of lottery tickets ahead of Friday's drawing.
Australian woman buys last-minute lottery ticket, wins $2.1M jackpot
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- An Australian woman decided at the last minute to buy a lottery ticket -- and ended up winning an AU$2.1 million jackpot as a result. The anonymous woman told The Lott, Australia's official lottery holding group, that the prize was "life-changing." "I only ever buy a...
Comments / 0