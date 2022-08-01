ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

US lottery jackpot at $1.2 billion, no winner coming forward

texasguardian.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.texasguardian.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Lifestyle
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
State
South Carolina State
City
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Lifestyle
The Associated Press

Time to check Mega Millions numbers: Are you a billionaire?

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — You bought a Mega Millions lottery ticket and have been dreaming of how you’ll spend $1.28 billion. Now it’s time to check your numbers and face reality. Friday’s winning numbers are: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14. The jackpot is the third-largest lottery prize and the biggest in nearly four years. It grew so large because there have been 29 consecutive draws without a winner, a span that stretches back to April 15 when a Tennessee player matched all of the game’s six numbers.
LOTTERY
The Independent

Ticket bought in Illinois wins $1.28B Mega Millions jackpot

Someone beat the odds and won the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot.According to megamillions.com, there was one winning ticket in the draw Friday night, and it was bought in Illinois. The winning numbers were: 13-36-45-57-67, Mega Ball: 14.The jackpot was the nation's third-largest lottery prize. It grew so large because no one had matched the game’s six selected numbers since April 15. That’s 29 consecutive draws without a jackpot winner.The $1.28 billion prize is for winners who choose the annuity option, paid annually over 29 years. Most winners opt for the cash option, which for Friday night’s drawing was an estimated $747.2 million.The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The game is coordinated by state lotteries. Read More Fury at Shell and Centrica’s record profit amid inflation crisis– live
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#Lottery Game#The Lottery#American
FOXBusiness

Mega Millions jackpot rises to $630M

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to increase after no one matched the six numbers drawn on Tuesday. The upcoming jackpot prize for Friday’s drawing reached $630 million, according to the Mega Millions website on Wednesday. The jackpot has been growing for four months, and rose after when no winner...
LOTTERY
CBS Minnesota

What are the 10 largest U.S. lottery jackpots ever won?

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to $1.1 billion, making it the nation's third-largest lottery prize. Here is a look at the 10 largest U.S. jackpots that have been won and the states where the winning tickets were sold:$1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)$1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)$1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)$768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)$758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)$731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket,...
DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
FOXBusiness

No winner in massive $830M Mega Millions drawing, jackpot swells to over $1B

The Mega Millions jackpot numbers were drawn on Tuesday, but no one matched the winning six-digit combination. Now, the jackpot has increased to a whopping $1.02 billion. The jackpot has become worth so much because no winner has been declared since April, when the prize started off at $20 million. There have now been 29 consecutive drawings without a big winner.
ATLANTA, GA
moneytalksnews.com

17 States Sending Stimulus Checks of up to $1,500

If you long for another round of stimulus checks from the federal government, your wish is unlikely to come true. But several states are stepping in to fill that gap. Whereas the federal government sent out money in 2020 and 2021 to help people cope with the impact of COVID-19, several states now are issuing checks for a variety of reasons, ranging from the pandemic to simply helping citizens keep pace with runaway inflation.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to more than $1bn after no winner drawn

The Mega Millions jackpot climbed to more than $1bn after no winning ticket was drawn this week, in what’s now considered to be the fourth-largest lottery prize in the country. On Tuesday night, no winner was declared for the $830m grand prize, forcing Friday night’s drawing to be an estimated $1.02bn, though lottery officials anticipate that this take-home is likely to balloon more as the surging pot is sure to attract more ticket buyers in the coming days.Winners of the lottery have the option to either have their earnings paid out yearly, or to take the immediate cash payout,...
LOTTERY
TMZ.com

Single Mega Millions Winner in Billion Dollar Lottery

Move over Elon Musk ... there's a new billionaire in town after a lottery player from Illinois won a whopping $1.28 billion during Friday night's second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever. The winning numbers were 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and a Mega Ball of 14, but the Illinois lottery has...
ILLINOIS STATE
FOXBusiness

Raising Cane's CEO purchases additional $100,000 worth of lottery tickets for employees

The Mega Millions jackpot has risen once again, now topping $1 billion dollars. On Tuesday, Raising Cane's CEO AJ Kurmaran told "Fox & Friends" that the company purchased 50,000 lottery tickets for each employee in the company, but they didn't stop there. On Friday, Fortune reported that the company got another $100,000 worth of lottery tickets ahead of Friday's drawing.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy