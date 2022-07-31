ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports ranks College Football's most iconic uniforms entering 2022

By Cj Mumme
 4 days ago
One of the many things that makes college football so beloved and cherished is the uniforms.

College football uniforms are some of the most recognizable and storied in all of sports.

Everyone knows when LSU and USC come to town with their huge brand and unique color schemes. Notre Dame’s shiny gold helmets are a college football staple.

247Sports’ Brad Crawford ranked the most iconic uniforms in college football entering the 2022 season. Most are traditional looks worn by blue bloods and some of the other top programs of all time.

Texas came in at No. 4 on Crawford’s rankings due to the orange and white color combo and Longhorn logo on the helmet.

When burnt orange and white are paired together, the Longhorns provide us with one of college football’s greatest uniform combinations of all-time. From the steer on the white shells to TEXAS across the home jerseys, the Longhorns’ primary logo has stood the test of time. The “stormtrooper” away combination all-white with orange accents is another classic. For the first time in 10 years this season, the Longhorns logo will not appear at the crest of the jersey neckline and there will be no visible numbers on the top of the shoulders or sleeves.

Here is a look at the top 10 schools ranked on 247Sports’ 2022 uniform list.

