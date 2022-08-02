You’re Invited: The Divine Beauty: Dallas Muslim Art Exhibition

artgroupsdfw.com
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
The Dallas Cowboys Are Now the Most Valuable TeamLarry LeaseArlington, TX
North Texas School Districts Hiring Bus Drivers Amid ShortageLarry LeaseTexas State
How Does Founder Syndrome Affect Makerspaces?Mark Randall HavensDallas, TX
Fort Worth Activist Darryl Washington Giving Away A/C Units to VeteransLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
August exhibits at Arts Fort Worth
6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. First Friday Artists Reception. Arts Fort Worth invites you to join us for brand new exhibitions opening in the newly renovated galleries!. This event is free to the public. A calendar of events from Arts Fort Worth. New Exhibits Open August 5. Exhibits open...
You & Your Besties Can Stay At This 'Instagrammable' Neon Airbnb In Dallas For Cheap
If you have been on the hunt for a place to lodge for a vacation with your besties, this Texas stay might be what you've been looking for. Just outside of downtown Dallas is this radiant two-bedroom destination on Airbnb, and the interior is decked out in vibrant colors from floor to ceiling.
These are the best places to get watermelons in Dallas
Summertime is here and the season of fruit, fruity drinks, and fruity foods are at top of mind as the summer heat makes it perfect to enjoy some juicy refreshing fruit.
Where to Find Gooey, Gourmet Grilled Cheese and Mac and Cheese
My family has a love-hate relationship with mac and cheese. It’s by far the most requested food by our picky eaters, who would willingly eat it morning, noon and night if we didn’t care about nutritional value. But as any parent can attest, the more you pressure your kid to expand their food palate, the more they dig in their heels.
The most haunted hotel in Dallas- have you stayed there?
The Adolphus Hotel, DallasImage from WikiCommons images. The Adolphus Hotel, located on 1321 Commerce St, Dallas, is the oldest in the city. It was built in 1912 on the former site of Dallas's original city hall and, at the time, was the tallest building in Texas. It is still considered to be one of the finest hotels in Dallas.
Dallas Farmers Market hosting Watermelon Day during first weekend of August
In the words of the great Harry Styles, "Watermelon sugar high!" It's watermelon time in North Texas ladies and gentlemen.
Dallas Observer
Pioneer of Bishop Arts Restaurant Scene, Sara Tillman, Has Died
Sara Tillman, a pioneering figure in the Bishop Arts District restaurant scene, died on July 23 at age 68. She was raised in Oak Cliff, attended Kimball High School, and lived and worked in Oak Cliff throughout her life. She was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome in 2020. She and...
CW33 NewsFix
Happy National Girlfriend Day! Here’s some great Dallas date ideas for the girlfriend in your life
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the day of the girlfriends in the USA! Happy National Girlfriend Day! You deserve a date, whether it be your significant other or a nice girlfriend’s date, a date is in need. NationalToday says, “Spa days, weekend retreats, pajama parties complete with wine...
How to make your groceries last longer with Texas blogger Ramona Cruz-Peters
Groceries are getting so expensive nowadays and when they go to waste, it makes you feel bad. Have no fear though, because with a few helpful tips you can make your food and your dollar stretch further.
This might be the best & most unique ice cream sandwich shop in Texas
What do Alabama, California, Florida, Maryland, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas have in common? Well, they all have a shop called The Baked Bear within their borders.
dallasexpress.com
School Supplies Available for Local Students
As the 2022-23 school year fast approaches, families across North Texas have more than one resource available if they lack school supplies. Local organizations have gathered supplies to distribute to those in need, with a few events scheduled for the first week of August. On August 5, Dallas families can...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mavs Foundation Donating $150,000 to Families Struggling With Summer Heat
The Dallas Mavericks announced in a release Tuesday that the Mavs Foundation is granting $150,000 in emergency funds to nonprofits supporting those impacted by the dangerous heat and increased living costs. The team said the funds will support programs that donate air conditioning units and cooling centers for this summer's...
CW33 NewsFix
Dogs available for adoption in Dallas
When looking at the makeup of American families today, it’s rare to see a home where a pet isn’t part of the family. According to the most recent data from the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, 67% of households—or around 85 million homes—own a pet. Of these households, dogs and cats top the list of most popular pets, with 63.4 million and 42.7 million households owning dogs and cats, respectively.
pmq.com
Why This Dallas Pizzeria Adds a Service Fee to Every Order
Previously known for offering 24-7 pizza delivery in Dallas, Old Hag’s Pizza and Pasta has cut back its hours while adopting an 18% service fee to cover higher wages. Co-owner Michael Lindsey named the pizzeria in honor of his mother, who “insisted” on the unusual moniker based on her nickname.
McKinney ISD junior takes her talent from DFW to world stage
McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - As Alyssa Banales makes the jump to 11th grade, she'll bring a special accomplishment back with her next week, when McKinney North High School begins class.She said "I still have a long ways to go, but I'm gonna be down this path for a long time. I'm excited to see where it takes me, but I'm proud to see how far I've gotten." To measure how much ground Banales has covered in the sport of track and field, this weekend she'll be competing in the Under 20 World Championships for Team USA, held in...
Matthew McConaughey starring as 'Dallas Sting' coach in a true underdog soccer story
RICHARDSON, Texas — Who better to portray a historic Texas coach than Matthew McConaughey?. According to multiple reports, the Oscar award-winning actor is set to star in the upcoming film "Dallas Sting," which chronicles the story of Richardson-based girls soccer team that made history in the 1980s becoming the first American soccer team, male or female, to win a major international tournament.
Report says these are the best burger joints in Dallas-Fort Worth
Well, burgers are one of the staples of not only Texas but American cuisine as well and if you're not grilling to stay out of the heat then you're in luck.
This Home on Baxtershire Drive is Just What The Doctors Ordered
If the walls of 7552 Baxtershire could talk, they might ask for a scalpel. To think of it, those walls would definitely know how to administer cancer treatments and resuscitate a heart. The fabulous $1.3 million home in the trendy JanMar subdivision was built in 1984 and originally belonged to...
WFAA
New community clinic in southeast Dallas
The Jubilee Park and Community Center is working with Parkland Health to offer a variety of health resources. Call 214-266-4000 to schedule an appointment.
texasmetronews.com
Another King with a Dream and a Purpose
Tallahassee has a crime problem and Dallas native Royle King, Jr. is the man recently tapped to turn things around for Florida’s Capital. Joined by the Mayor, County Commissioner, Sheriff, School Superintendent and other partners at a press conference Monday, King was introduced as the Executive Director of the Council on the Status of Men and Boys (CSMB).
