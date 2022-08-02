You’re Invited: The Divine Beauty: Dallas Muslim Art Exhibition

McKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - As Alyssa Banales makes the jump to 11th grade, she'll bring a special accomplishment back with her next week, when McKinney North High School begins class.She said "I still have a long ways to go, but I'm gonna be down this path for a long time. I'm excited to see where it takes me, but I'm proud to see how far I've gotten." To measure how much ground Banales has covered in the sport of track and field, this weekend she'll be competing in the Under 20 World Championships for Team USA, held in...

MCKINNEY, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO