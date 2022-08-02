ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Trump endorsement of ‘Eric’ in Missouri triggers confusion

By Chloe Folmar
 2 days ago
AOL Corp

‘ERIC’ Senate non-endorsement proves Trump thinks Missouri Republicans are stupid

You didn’t really expect Donald Trump to take this seriously, did you?. The disgraced former president teased early Monday that he would make his long-awaited primary endorsement for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Roy Blunt that day. He already torched Rep. Vicky Hartzler last month, writing on his Truth Social platform that voters “can forget about” her chances, while egregiously claiming she’d asked for his nod multiple times. That left, among others, current Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Eric Greitens, who resigned as Missouri governor in humiliation amid accusations of campaign finance offenses and sexual assault.
Fox News

Tables turn in Missouri Senate race after Schmitt takes GOP lead over Greitens, Hartzler

Attorney General Eric Schmitt leads the front-runners with a 12-point edge in the GOP primary race for the open Senate seat in Missouri, according to a new poll. The Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey showed that the tables have turned in the Republican primary. Schmitt took the lead in the race, receiving 33% of the votes. U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler came in second with 21%, and Eric Greitens fell behind with only 16%, a 10% drop in his support from the previous month.
TheDailyBeast

Gun-Brandishing Mark McCloskey Trounced in Missouri GOP Senate Primary

Eric Greitens wasn’t the only ardently pro-Trump candidate to lose in the hotly contested Missouri GOP Senate primary on Tuesday night. Mark McCloskey, the gun-brandishing lawyer who pointed his firearm at Black Lives Matter demonstrators in the summer of 2020, also lost. And McCloskey didn’t just lose, he was trounced, polling throughout the night at a measly 3 percent of the vote. As of Wednesday morning, with 95 plus percent reporting, McCloskey was in fourth place, behind Rep. Bill Long (R-MO) and securing just 3 percent of the vote, or roughly 19 thousand votes. After pointing a gun at activists, the budding MAGA icon spoke at the Republican National Convention in August 2020. McCloskey’s campaign didn’t immediately return The Daily Beast’s request for comment on Tuesday night.
Washington Examiner

Eric Greitens's loss is a win for Republicans

Republicans in Missouri made the right choice on Tuesday. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the Republican U.S. Senate primary. Meanwhile, former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens finished third. And another man named Eric received less than 1% of the vote in the crowded primary. So while former President Donald Trump...
The Independent

Voices: I was so wrong about Eric Greitens

This story was originally published in June 2022In all my years of interviewing people for articles, there have only been two people whose charisma made an immediate impact. When I say “impact”, I mean that upon meeting them I wanted to run through a wall for them and be part of whatever they were doing.The first encounter was with Chad Pregracke, the founder of Living Lands and Waters, an organization that plies the inland rivers of America cleaning up decades of refuse. I spent a day with Pregracke on the Mississippi hauling out refrigerators, Styrofoam coolers and other garbage. Despite...
Missouri Independent

Missouri’s GOP Senate primary as a hand of Texas Hold ‘Em, part four: The river

Back in September of 2021, I asked: If each U.S. Senate primary candidate held a Texas Hold ‘Em starting hand, what would they be, and why? If you’re still following the series, then I assume you have some basic familiarity with poker. This spring, I provided an update, with a column describing the flop — […] The post Missouri’s GOP Senate primary as a hand of Texas Hold ‘Em, part four: The river appeared first on Missouri Independent.
The Independent

Open US House seats draw large field of Missouri Republicans

Dozens of aspiring Missouri Republican candidates are jumping at the chance to run in November for two rarely open U.S. congressional seats. U.S. Reps. Vicky Hartzler and Billy Long are running for the Senate in Tuesday's GOP primary, leaving Hartzler's central 4th Congressional District and Long's southwestern 7th Congressional District seats open. The Republican primary for Hartzler's seat includes state Sen. Rick Brattin, cattle rancher Kalena Bruce, former Kansas City-area news anchor Mark Alford, former Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks and former St. Louis Blues player Jim Campbell. Burks and Campbell were the top two fundraisers as of mid-July,...
Fox News

Trump refuses to take sides, backing 'ERIC' in Missouri's combustible GOP Senate primary showdown

Former President Donald Trump on Monday backed "ERIC" in Missouri's high profile and combative GOP Senate nomination race, on the eve of the state's primary. After teasing hours earlier that he would be making an endorsement in the race, Trump declined to choose between two of the three front-runners in the primary - Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens.
