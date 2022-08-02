Some CCSD families prepare for earlier start time due to bus driver shortage, experts share warning

www.fox5vegas.com
news3lv.com
Clark County park police locate bag full of cocaine at local park following theft incident
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A backpack full of drugs was recently located at a local park while park police were on the scene of a vehicle theft call. The incident happened on Monday, August 1, at around 6 p.m and was reported by the Clark County Park Police Department.
Las Vegas police: Man posed as health inspector to steal from valley restaurants
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly posed as a health inspector to steal from valley businesses. He’s accused of stealing from two fast food restaurants in the southwest valley on July 3. Police said that in both cases, he entered the businesses claiming […]
Raiders partner with barbershops to offer Las Vegas kids free back-to-school hair cuts
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the start of the upcoming school year quickly approaching, the Raiders are partnering with local barbershops to help make sure Las Vegas kids are ready to head back to class. As part of the partnership, barbershops throughout the valley will offer free back-to-school haircuts...
Homicide detectives investigate person's death in southeast Las Vegas
Homicide detectives are investigating "an incident involving a deceased person" in the southeast Las Vegas valley on Wednesday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says.
Downtown Las Vegas venue won’t move forward with magic show that includes animals
Authorities find backpack full of cocaine at Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County park police on Monday located a backpack filled with cocaine at a Las Vegas park. According to a Facebook post from the Clark County Park Police Department, on Aug. 1 at about 6 p.m., park police officers were notified of a vehicle that was stolen at Lewis Family Park, 1970 Tree Line Drive. The vehicle was ultimately located blocks away from the original theft.
2 men arrested after Las Vegas ‘street takeover’ event
Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection to a trick driving event in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas police investigate robbery, stabbing at business near Sahara, Arville
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a robbery and stabbing at a business near Sahara Avenue and Arville Street on Wednesday afternoon.
East Las Vegas man calls on city to fix 'dangerous' sidewalks
One East Las Vegas man is calling on city officials to fix dangerous sidewalks. Freeman moved to the area to buy property in a place that was evolving.
Firefighters discuss lifesaving swift water rescue of woman in North Las Vegas flood wash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman made an unexpected and wild ride down a valley wash in a monsoon rainstorm last Thursday. Now some firefighters are talking about the save. “They were saying she only had about a minute left to hold on. She looked as if she was in rough shape,” said Clark County Fire Department Captain Travis Grove.
New details in arrest of suspect accused in attempted murder of elderly Las Vegas man
Teenager taken into custody for allegedly setting fires at Nellis AFB housing units
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A teenager was taken into custody for allegedly setting several fires at housing units on Nellis Air Force Base over the weekend, according to Las Vegas police. Fire and security forces were called to respond to four fires at Nellis Landings housing units in the...
Proposed Fremont Street curfew tabled by Las Vegas City Council
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A proposed 21 and under curfew for Fremont Street is on hold, according to city officials. Mayor Carolyn Goodman first proposed the curfew after at least two violent incidents at the Fremont Street Experience: a deadly shooting on June 19 and another shooting early on July 4.
Driver transporting bodies to Las Vegas funeral homes posts videos on TikTok
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mortuary transporter who removes and transports the deceased records and posts videos during the transport from several funeral homes and crematories throughout the Las Vegas valley. 26-year-old Kamal Daniel said he’s worked in the caregiving industry for the past five years as a Certified...
Businesses in Arts District weigh in on not being included in proposed 21 and under Fremont curfew
Road closures planned on Las Vegas Boulevard for filming
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Monday evening (Aug 1) there will be intermittent street closures on Las Vegas Boulevard due to filming, police say. According to Metro, the closures will take place between Caesars Palace and Harmon Avenue on Las Vegas Boulevard. The closures will start around 11 p.m. and...
CCFD and North Las Vegas police save woman in swift water rescue Thursday night
Mother and son look for the man who saved them from car crash
A Las Vegas woman is looking for her hero after she and her son were trapped inside her car on the freeway
Police: 13-year-old arrested for setting multiple fires at Nellis Air Force Base
A 13-year-old female is suspected of setting multiple fires at Nellis Air Force Base over the weekend, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed.
Las Vegas police release ’10 Most Wanted’ list
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Las Vegas police have released their "10 Most Wanted" list which includes one woman and nine men, all wanted for crimes ranging from burglary to attempted murder of a police officer.
