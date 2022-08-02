Some CCSD families prepare for earlier start time due to bus driver shortage, experts share warning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A woman made an unexpected and wild ride down a valley wash in a monsoon rainstorm last Thursday. Now some firefighters are talking about the save. “They were saying she only had about a minute left to hold on. She looked as if she was in rough shape,” said Clark County Fire Department Captain Travis Grove.

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 HOURS AGO