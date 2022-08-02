Businesses in Arts District weigh in on not being included in proposed 21 and under Fremont curfew

www.fox5vegas.com
Proposed Fremont Street curfew tabled by Las Vegas City Council
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A proposed 21 and under curfew for Fremont Street is on hold, according to city officials. Mayor Carolyn Goodman first proposed the curfew after at least two violent incidents at the Fremont Street Experience: a deadly shooting on June 19 and another shooting early on July 4.
CCSD Are Changing Their Bell Schedules Due To Shortage Of Bus Drivers
Several Clark County schools are preparing for big changes to their bell schedules this upcoming school year, and with one week until classes start, experts encourage parents to get their students acclimated now to their new sleep schedule. Clark County School District announced early this year that they would be changing the start times at hundreds of schools across the district due to a shortage of bus drivers. By shifting the start times, their hope is to optimize bus routes and improve pick up and drop off times. The idea of waking up so early, however, is becoming a big concern for some families in the Las Vegas valley especially those of high school students. Last year school started at 8a for most high school students, but starting next week it’ll start at 7a unless they have early bird classes, then start time is 6a. which means students will have to get up an hour earlier with concerns that the earlier start time will affect mental, health and academic performances.
City council considers turning Cashman Center into medical campus during upcoming meeting
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Cashman Center was one of several mass testing sites during the height of the pandemic. Now, city officials are thinking about turning it into a medical campus. That's according to Wednesday's city council agenda. MORE ON NEWS 3 | City of Las Vegas teases plan...
Raiders partner with barbershops to offer Las Vegas kids free back-to-school hair cuts
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the start of the upcoming school year quickly approaching, the Raiders are partnering with local barbershops to help make sure Las Vegas kids are ready to head back to class. As part of the partnership, barbershops throughout the valley will offer free back-to-school haircuts...
Authorities find backpack full of cocaine at Las Vegas park
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County park police on Monday located a backpack filled with cocaine at a Las Vegas park. According to a Facebook post from the Clark County Park Police Department, on Aug. 1 at about 6 p.m., park police officers were notified of a vehicle that was stolen at Lewis Family Park, 1970 Tree Line Drive. The vehicle was ultimately located blocks away from the original theft.
Clark County park police locate bag full of cocaine at local park following theft incident
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A backpack full of drugs was recently located at a local park while park police were on the scene of a vehicle theft call. The incident happened on Monday, August 1, at around 6 p.m and was reported by the Clark County Park Police Department.
East Las Vegas man calls on city to fix 'dangerous' sidewalks
One East Las Vegas man is calling on city officials to fix dangerous sidewalks. Freeman moved to the area to buy property in a place that was evolving.
Bicyclist found dead at Wetlands Park
Clark County Park Police and LVMPD officers responded to a call on Tuesday where an adult male was found dead at Wetlands Park, according to police.
Police investigate death in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police were on the scene of an apparent homicide in the southeast valley before ruling it a suicide Wednesday morning. Detectives responded to an incident involving someone who was deceased just after 5:30 a.m. The incident happened in the 10,000 block for Glassboro St., near Pyle Avenue and Bermuda Road. […]
Coroner reveals new details about skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) -- Skeletal remains discovered at Lake Mead in May are believed to be from a person who was in their 20s or 30s when he or she died, a spokesperson for the Clark County coroner told 8 News Now on Wednesday.
Clark County commissioners make changes to ordinance that bans convicted criminals from the Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Strip is a popular spot for tourists to hang out and enjoy different activities. The county is now cracking down, making sure its visitors are safe while on the strip by making changes to its “order out corridor” by banning some convicted criminals.
Possible settlement in defunct Badlands Golf Course case falls apart
Developer of the defunct Badlands golf course agreed to terms of possible settlement with City of Las Vegas. Settlement was to be discussed in Wednesday City Council meeting.
Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets
An estimated 13,972 people are expected to experience homelessness in Southern Nevada this year. (Photo by Ronda Churchill) After a steady decline in homelessness over the last several years, recent data found an uptick in people living on the streets this year, including families. The recent results from the 2022...
City of Henderson works to conserve water by removing and replacing grass at its parks
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The City of Henderson is removing the grass at Silver Springs Park and replacing it with a drought-tolerant grass called hybrid Bermuda. The drought has had a significant impact on many areas and the city of Henderson is doing its part in helping conserve water.
CCSD trustees vote on dispute resolution process for issues relating to retaliation
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School Board trustees voted Wednesday on a procedure process that would address issues relating to retaliation. Last year, several education advocacy groups requested an investigation into retaliatory actions by the district against a Moapa Valley school principal, who was also part of the School Organizational Team.
2 men arrested after Las Vegas ‘street takeover’ event
Las Vegas police have arrested two men in connection to a trick driving event in Las Vegas.
LVMPD: 'No foul play' where biker was found unresponsive at Wetlands Park
Las Vegas Police said that an adult male was found unresponsive at Wetlands Park on Tuesday around 3:48 p.m.
Clark County officials clear up property tax cap confusion
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County officials want to clear the record on the confusion over the property tax cap. The county says it's been flooded with people calling in, confused over their mailed tax bills, saying they are incorrect. They say if you recently filled out the form...
Un-treatable disease detected in horses at Clark County facility
Horses at a facility in Clark County were quarantined after an un-treatable disease called equine infectious anemia was detected during routine testing, the Nevada Department of Agriculture says.
Las Vegas police: Man posed as health inspector to steal from valley restaurants
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who allegedly posed as a health inspector to steal from valley businesses. He’s accused of stealing from two fast food restaurants in the southwest valley on July 3. Police said that in both cases, he entered the businesses claiming […]
