Las Vegas, NV

Businesses in Arts District weigh in on not being included in proposed 21 and under Fremont curfew

Fox5 KVVU
 2 days ago
www.fox5vegas.com

Fox5 KVVU

Proposed Fremont Street curfew tabled by Las Vegas City Council

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A proposed 21 and under curfew for Fremont Street is on hold, according to city officials. Mayor Carolyn Goodman first proposed the curfew after at least two violent incidents at the Fremont Street Experience: a deadly shooting on June 19 and another shooting early on July 4.
LAS VEGAS, NV
jammin1057.com

CCSD Are Changing Their Bell Schedules Due To Shortage Of Bus Drivers

Several Clark County schools are preparing for big changes to their bell schedules this upcoming school year, and with one week until classes start, experts encourage parents to get their students acclimated now to their new sleep schedule. Clark County School District announced early this year that they would be changing the start times at hundreds of schools across the district due to a shortage of bus drivers. By shifting the start times, their hope is to optimize bus routes and improve pick up and drop off times. The idea of waking up so early, however, is becoming a big concern for some families in the Las Vegas valley especially those of high school students. Last year school started at 8a for most high school students, but starting next week it’ll start at 7a unless they have early bird classes, then start time is 6a. which means students will have to get up an hour earlier with concerns that the earlier start time will affect mental, health and academic performances.
LAS VEGAS, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Fox5 KVVU

Authorities find backpack full of cocaine at Las Vegas park

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County park police on Monday located a backpack filled with cocaine at a Las Vegas park. According to a Facebook post from the Clark County Park Police Department, on Aug. 1 at about 6 p.m., park police officers were notified of a vehicle that was stolen at Lewis Family Park, 1970 Tree Line Drive. The vehicle was ultimately located blocks away from the original theft.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Person
Brian Welch
8 News Now

Police investigate death in southeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police were on the scene of an apparent homicide in the southeast valley before ruling it a suicide Wednesday morning. Detectives responded to an incident involving someone who was deceased just after 5:30 a.m. The incident happened in the 10,000 block for Glassboro St., near Pyle Avenue and Bermuda Road. […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
newsfromthestates.com

Southern Nevada homeless count finds more people on the streets

An estimated 13,972 people are expected to experience homelessness in Southern Nevada this year. (Photo by Ronda Churchill) After a steady decline in homelessness over the last several years, recent data found an uptick in people living on the streets this year, including families. The recent results from the 2022...
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

CCSD trustees vote on dispute resolution process for issues relating to retaliation

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School Board trustees voted Wednesday on a procedure process that would address issues relating to retaliation. Last year, several education advocacy groups requested an investigation into retaliatory actions by the district against a Moapa Valley school principal, who was also part of the School Organizational Team.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Recycling
news3lv.com

Clark County officials clear up property tax cap confusion

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Clark County officials want to clear the record on the confusion over the property tax cap. The county says it's been flooded with people calling in, confused over their mailed tax bills, saying they are incorrect. They say if you recently filled out the form...
CLARK COUNTY, NV

