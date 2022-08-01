ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyler Murray tested positive for COVID-19, out of camp at least most of this week

By Jess Root
 2 days ago
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray got a rest day on Saturday before the team’s off day on Sunday. He will have several more days off.

According to head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Murray tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday, “so he will be out a minimum of five days.”

The Cardinals, including Monday’s practice, have only six practices that fans can attend.

It would appear that the earliest he could return would be Saturday’s Red & White practice, which is the final practice fans can attend.

Thus far, it has not been serious.

“Symptoms are minor as of now, luckily, and so we will be monitoring that,” Kingsbury said.

Murray also had a sore wrist from Friday. Kingsbury said that was getting better.

While Murray is out, Colt McCoy will handle first-team reps with Trace McSorley and Jarrett Guarantano handling the reps after that.

