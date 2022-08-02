HEB is Testing New Tech that May Forever Change Grocery Check Out Lines

lonestar923.com
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unsual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
The Daily South
10 Things Our Editors Always Buy at H-E-B, Texas' Favorite Grocery Store
It's no secret that Texans love anything that's, well, from Texas. Beyond Buc-ee's, Whataburger, and Tex-Mex queso, Texans have overflowing hometown pride for H-E-B. The grocery store chain is not only known for giving back to others and being the undeniable favorite amongst Lone Star groceries, but also for its impressive selection of products, in-house prepared foods, and specialty items that you'd probably only find on the aisles of Texas. The San Antonio-based chain vows to deliver convenience and quality at a wallet-conscious price, which might be why it's forged such a loyal constituency since its founding over 20 years ago.
KSAT 12
Get unlimited access to Schlitterbahn this season when you purchase 2023 pass
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Schlitterbahn is helping Texans beat the record-breaking heat with unlimited access to the New Braunfels and Galveston water parks. Guests who purchase a 2023 season pass will get unlimited access to both parks for the rest of the 2022 season. The New Braunfels location closes...
KTSA
Schlitterbahn offers cool deal for those who buy 2023 season passes
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Welcome to August. The weather experts say this is typically the hottest month of the year. Since we only had two days in July with high temperatures below 100 degrees, you can only assume this month will bring more of the same. If you’re...
3 Texas Towns Named Some Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, three of which are located in the Great State of Texas. Let's see which ones made the list... Houston, Texas. According to MindYourDollars.com Houston has been through some rough times in the last few...
San Antonio waste company files for bankruptcy amid rising dump fees
The company leaves thousands searching for a new provider
H-E-B recalls ice cream due to mislabeling
SAN ANTONIO — H-E-B voluntarily issues a recall for their H-E-B ice cream brand due to mislabeling, according to a press release. The release says the half gallon H-E-B Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream is on a recall due to an undeclared allergen. The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the produce label.
Houston-based company plans $42M New Braunfels housing development
A new development is expected to take two years to complete
checkoutdfw.com
This Airbnb in the Texas Hill Country could offer a memorable escape for your family
We found a new luxury stay 40 minutes from San Antonio for $2,256 a night. In New Braunfels lies a new luxury Hill Country Villa Airbnb. This destination is perfect for large parties of guests because you get the whole property to yourself. The Airbnb consists of five bedrooms and...
Viral TikTok warns San Antonio residents about stowaways in truck beds
Be sure to check your truck.
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
Cities with the most expensive homes in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Texas using data from Zillow.
Here's Where To Get The Best Grilled Cheese In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best grilled cheese.
H-E-B Pharmacy ranked best in the nation for second year in a row
H-E-B takes the No.1 spot again.
KSAT 12
TRUST INDEX: Which expiration date should you use on the COVID-19 home tests?
SAN ANTONIO – When you open an at-home COVID-19 test kit, there are several components inside: the swab, the solution, and the test strip. A KSAT viewer brought to our attention that each piece has different expiration dates. We checked two different types of tests to confirm. The iHealth...
KSAT 12
Here’s what home sale listing trends look like by ZIP code for the San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – The housing market has taken a dramatic swing over the past year with record low interest rates, but now those rates are climbing. Marketing statistics provided by the San Antonio Board of Realtors show the median price of homes in the San Antonio area has skyrocketed 20% from June 2021 to June 2022.
Pleasanton Express
Rockstar rancher jumps ten spots on music charts
“…Who knows when it’ll rain again” is a lyric from Brad Jenschke’s new song, “Morning Rain,” and it’s a lyric we all can relate to right now. It’s climbing the Texas Country Music Top 100 charts at #79 last week, jumping ten spots.
San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes
A new mixed-use, master-planned community is booming in northeast San Antonio. Located in Schertz, The Crossvine has announced the addition of 77 new garden homes to the 550-acre development. Offering smaller, hassle-free yards, connectivity to inner greenbelt courts, and accessibility to the trails, parks, pools, and other outdoor spaces popular...
Wildfire in Wimberley area 5% contained as of early Thursday morning
WIMBERLEY, Texas — A day after three large fires sprouted up across Central Texas, a new fire is now threatening homes in the Wimberley area. Wimberley Fire Rescue first reported the fire at around 5:20 p.m. in the River Mountain Ranch area between Bluff View and the Blanco River. The fire is located off of FM 3237 (Old Kyle Road) and River Mountain Road.
PHOTOS: Local, state crews battle fires across Central Texas
In Central Texas, Travis County's Blue Bluff Fire, Blanco and Hays counties' Smoke Rider Fire and Gillepsie County's Big Sky Fire are at varying stages of containment.
Two popular swimming attractions in Hays County are now closed for swimming
GEORGETOWN, Texas — Two popular swimming attractions in Hays County are now closed for swimming: both Jacob's Well and now Blue Hole. The Garcia family from McAllen was one of the few who pulled into the parking lot at Blue Hole Regional Park Tuesday to see find out it was closed.
