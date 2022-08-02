ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin Riley inks massive extension with Braves, marking franchise record

MLB trade grades: Who won the Braves-Astros deal for Jake Odorizzi?

The Braves and Astros pulled off a late-night trade. Atlanta acquired Jake Odorizzi for relief pitcher Will Smith, who will head to Houston. A late-night stunner occurred in the MLB Verse on the night before the MLB trade deadline. The Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves agreed to a swap of pitchers, a rare 1-for-1 deal of MLB players.
Austin Riley agrees to massive 10-year, $212 million extension with Braves

Atlanta Braves star third baseman Austin Riley has been one of the better players in the league this season. Now he’s paid like it. On Monday, the Braves announced that they signed Riley to a massive, 10-year, $212 million contract extension. The team posted the news of the move on their Twitter account. The Atlanta […] The post Austin Riley agrees to massive 10-year, $212 million extension with Braves appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Braves shuffle the bullpen following Jesse Chavez’s departure

Jackson has been recovering since being acquired from the Giants in exchange for cash or a PTBNL. He has shown enough in Gwinnett to warrant a chance or two in Atlanta before Raisel Iglesias arrives. The Braves have options with their roster spots. Adam Duvall has yet to be placed on the 60-Day IL, so they still have room for Yates, even after adding Odorizzi.
Mets try to keep home win streak going, host the Braves

Atlanta Braves (63-42, second in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (66-38, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (13-4, 2.93 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (11-4, 3.79 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -120, Braves +101; over/under is 8...
