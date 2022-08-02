6 people shot, 1 dead in Northeast DC mass shooting: Police

www.fox5dc.com
DC Capitol Police arrest teen serial armed carjacking suspects
WASHINGTON - The U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) Department on Wednesday arrested two men accused of committing a series of armed carjackings across Washington, D.C. Authorities have arrested and charged Mekhi L. Staton, 19, of Maryland and George C. Turrentine, 18, of D.C. for their involvement in multiple carjacking incidents, USPC said in a press release.
Vigil for man shot and killed by DC police officer
The family of a man shot by D.C. police gathered Tuesday in the city to remember him. The shooting happened this past weekend and body camera footage has not been publicly released yet. FOX 5's Lindsay Watts reports on what we know so far.
DC Police Chief Contee provides update on mass shooting in Northeast DC
During a press conference at the scene of the crime, D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee stated that each of six victims who were shot Monday in Northeast are adult males. One of them, Contee said, has died. The chief asked the public to assist police in the search for the shooters.
NBC Washington
Man Sentenced to Life for Killing 7-Eleven Cashier in Maryland
A judge in Maryland sentenced a man to life without parole plus 20 years in prison for shooting a cashier at a 7-Eleven in Waldorf in October 2020. Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf entered the store in the 3300 block of Middletown Road about 1 a.m. Oct. 1, 2020, grabbed a bottle of tea and approached the cashier, 49-year-old Lynn Marie Maher of White Plains, prosecutors said. He showed a gun and announced a robbery.
DC police officer struck by vehicle in Northwest
WASHINGTON - A D.C. police officer is recovering after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday night in Northwest. The incident happened around 11 p.m. near Chain Bridge Road and Canal Road will the officer was outside of his vehicle. The striking vehicle remained on the scene. The officer was hospitalized...
Police find toddler, with DC ties, dead in Virginia Beach hotel room
DC Police say the two-year-old girl was found in the same room as her mother. Virginia Beach police are investigating the incident.
2-year-old DC girl found dead in Virginia Beach hotel room: police
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Authorities in Virginia Beach are investigating the death of a two-year-old D.C. girl they say was found in a hotel room earlier this week. Investigators say they made the suspicious discovery just after 3:30 a.m. Monday. The girl's mother – who D.C. police have identified as Leandra Andrade – was found with her and was hospitalized in critical condition.
National Night Out
D.C. police mingled amongst the community Tuesday for National Night Out, an annual event sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch that takes place on the first Tuesday in August. Metropolitan Police from all seven districts joined thousands of D.C. residents, D.C. government, nonprofit agencies, and other community leaders to celebrate the occasion.
2 teens killed in Long Island house fire
NEW YORK - Two teenagers were killed in an early morning house fire on eastern Long Island. It happened just after 3:30 a.m. in the hamlet of North Sea. The Southampton Town Police Emergency Communications Center received a call of an occupied Noyac residence on fire. Police responded to a...
Man who pointed AR-15 at BLM protesters heavily defeated in Missouri primary
COLUMBIA, Mo. - A man who gained notoriety after he and his wife pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters outside their home was defeated handily Tuesday night in Missouri’s Republican primary for the senate, according to media reports. Mark McCloskey trailed in fifth place in the race with...
Suspected Dealer Busted With Drugs During Search, Seizure Inside Maryland School Zone: Sheriff
A suspected drug dealer in Maryland is facing multiple charges after being busted by police investigators with cocaine, ecstasy, and other drugs while operating within an area school zone, authorities announced. Salisbury resident Davonte Mitchell, 27, was arrested by members of the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Community Action Team (CAT)...
Suspect Sentenced To 18 Years In Prison For Multiple Armed 7-Eleven Robberies In Maryland
A serial robber who went to the well one too many times in Maryland will spend nearly two decades behind bars after being sentenced for a string of armed robberies, the state's attorney announced. Waldorf resident Eugene Emanuel Hardy, 32, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading...
Survivors of abuse in Catholic Church demand attorney general release findings
BALTIMORE -- For nearly four years, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has been investigating allegations of widespread sex abuse against children within the Catholic Church. But survivors who said they endured the abuse decades ago tell WJZ they are tired of waiting for answers and they're worried time is running out. These survivors want Attorney General Brian Frosh to release the findings of his investigation into child sex abuse because it's been almost four years. Members of the group SNAP - The Survivor's Network of Those Abused by Priests - also want indictments for priests who allegedly abused...
Four Charged For Mail Theft In Maryland After Being Busted With USPS Keys: DOJ
Four from Maryland are facing mail theft charges after being busted in possession of USPS service keys, federal officials announced. A federal grand jury in Maryland returned an indictment charging four suspects with theft of mail matter and the unlawful possession of postal service keys, according to the Department of Justice.
Man, Boy Go Missing In Maryland While Swimming In Potomac River
The search is on in Charles County as all hands are on deck as they attempt to locate a missing man and boy who were lost swimming in the Potomac River. On Monday afternoon, the pair was reported missing near Swan Point in Newburg, though the search had to be temporarily suspended due to darkness.
Prince George's County Schools host job fair for the 2022-2023 school year
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a separate story WUSA9 did back in August 2021. A shortage of bus drivers for some schools in Prince George's County and other regions is another problem the school districts are facing ahead of the school year.
Picture This! Who Counties Voted For Governor of Maryland
Graphic Created by Annapolis Alderman Brookes Schandelmeir.
Speed limit changes could be coming to portion of Richmond Highway
Richmond Highway has had a long history and bad reputation when it comes to accidents and speeding. Now, state officials may be ready to act. State officials have declared one half-mile stretch of Richmond Highway has a 75% higher crash rate than Virginia's statewide average. So, what are they doing...
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
