Dolph Lundgren and fiancée Emma Krokdal enjoy lunch in LA after clearing air with Sylvester Stallone

Lundgren said he is currently in touch with Stallone after the "Rocky" star slammed a possible Ivan Drago spinoff.
Click here to read the full article. Dolph Lundgren has weighed in on the scrum around the announcement that a Rocky spinoff film called Drago is reportedly in the works at MGM. His message was essentially, “Keep me out of it.” After the news broke about the project, the franchise’s star and guiding light over the past five decades, Sylvester Stallone, went public with his discontent. He did so yet again this weekend, posting a series of photos, the first of which depicts producer Irwin Winkler as a vampire with blood all over his face which he seemingly sucked from Stallone’s character Rocky...
NFL・
Sylvester Stallone took to social media for round 2 in his bout against Irwin Winkler, the producer of the Rocky and Creed films. On Sunday night, Stallone went off on Winkler, depicting him as a vampire in a now-deleted Instagram post quoted by Deadline: At issue is Winkler's retaining the rights to the characters Stallone created and developing more set in the Rocky universe.
Ars Technica
Sylvester Stallone is a grizzled, disillusioned superhero in Samaritan trailer
Action legend Sylvester Stallone has dabbled in the superhero genre before, most notably as Judge Dredd (1995), the Ravager Stakar Ogord in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. (2017), and the voice of King Shark in The Suicide Squad (2021). (He's reprising his Ravager role for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.) With his new film Samaritan, Stallone gets to play an aging superhero living anonymously as a garbage man, tormented by his past. Judging by the official trailer, it's the perfect role for the 73-year-old action star, combining all the best elements of his long, illustrious career.
A new Creed spinoff centering on Dolph Lundgren's Rocky character is reportedly being worked on. According to The Wrap, the new project titled Drago will chronicle the relationship between Russian boxer Ivan Drago (Lundgren) — who was introduced in 1985's Rocky IV — and his son Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu) who appeared in 2018's Creed 2. 2015's Creed was a hit spinoff of the Rocky franchise.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Malia Obama looks just like her parents at a spa day in Los Angeles
Malia Obama knows how to practice self-care. The 24-year-old was spotted heading out to a spa day in Los Angeles last week, and she looked like the perfect mix of her dad Barack Obama and mom Michelle Obama. The former First Daughter looked effortlessly cool in a...
Samaritan arrives on Prime Video this summer
Sylvester Stallone was not happy when the press leaked that a Rocky spinoff is in the works. The new film is reportedly called Drago and focuses on Dolph Lundgren’s character Ivan Drago. Sylvester called out Dolph and the producer Irwin Winkler for “exploiting” the characters and trying to make money without him, under his nose.
Popculture
John Wick 4 has been delayed until next year, but now we have our first official look at the long-awaited action movie sequel. In an image shared on Friday, franchise star Keanu Reeves — who plays the titular character — is seen amidst a shrine or altar of some kind, with candles lit all around him. The photo doesn't offer any specifics about the film, but it's clear that the new film will have some high-quality imagery.
‘John Wick 4′: Keanu Reeves’ Beloved Assassin Is Back in Action-Packed New Teaser
Click here to read the full article. Keanu Reeves’ beloved assassin is back to add more baddies to his body count in the new teaser for John Wick: Chapter 4, which premiered Friday at Comic-Con after the actor himself made a surprise appearance to unveil the footage. The trailer is packed with more of the highly stylized violence that has made the franchise a box office hit, as well as introduces fans to some of the new cast members joining the Wick saga, including Bill Skarsgard, Hiroyuki Sanada and Donnie Yen; singer Rina Sawayama, making her acting debut in the film,...
‘Creed’ Spinoff ‘Drago’ Scripted By Robert Lawton In Works At MGM
Click here to read the full article. A new Creed spinoff titled Drago, from screenwriter Robert Lawton, is in development at MGM, we can confirm. When contacted by Deadline, the studio had no comment. Details as to the film’s plot are being kept under lock and key. But we hear that it will center on the Russian boxer of the same name, portrayed by Dolph Lundgren—previously seen in 1985’s Rocky IV and 2018’s Creed II—as well as his son Viktor Drago (Florian Munteanu), previously seen only in Creed II. The Creed franchise launched in 2015 is a spinoff to Sylvester Stallone’s sports...
NFL・
worldboxingnews.net
Sylvester Stallone ignited a long-running Rocky vs Drago feud over the rights to a new franchise spin-off starring Dolph Lundgren. Rocky producer Irwin Winkler plans to create another series without Stallone’s involvement. Sylvester Stallone Drago. The original Rocky actor – who sold the rights to the script for just...
Tom Cruise parachutes off a mountain while filming 'Mission: Impossible 8'
Tom Cruise was photographed performing one of his own stunts during the filming of "Mission: Impossible 8." Cruise, 60, jumped off a mountain in the British countryside and was spotted paragliding to the ground. He was wearing all black and a helmet for safety in the photos. The actor joined...
Sylvester Stallone has the eye of the tiger when it comes to protecting his Rocky franchise, even going as far as slamming “parasite” producers for “exploiting” his characters in the newly-announced spinoff film Drago. Stallone’s most recent condemnation of the spinoff came on Saturday (July 30)...
Jake Gyllenhaal Will Star In Patrick Swayze’s Role In ‘Road House’ Remake
The 1989 action movie, Road House, enjoyed immense commercial success. It grossed millions of dollars at the box office and the remake of the movie, 33 years later, had been gestating for a while. However, finally, Amazon Studios has confirmed it will remake the blockbuster movie, and Jake Gyllenhaal will take the lead among the cast of the Road House remake. Gyllenhaal will be cast as Dalton, a role that was iconically portrayed by the legendary Patrick Swayze.
Complex
Selena Gomez Producing Reboot of 1988’s ‘Working Girl’
Selena Gomez is engaged in “final negotiations” with 20th Century Studios to produce a revival of the 1988 comedy Working Girl, Deadline reports. Ilana Peña, who served as creator and showrunner of the Disney+ series Diary of a Future President, has been tapped to adapt the screenplay. There’s no info yet on a director or whether Gomez is also starring in the remake about a secretary who assumes the role of her boss as he recovers from a broken leg.
Click here to read the full article. “Creed III” has just been pushed to 2023, but MGM clearly has confidence in the sequel’s success. The company is continuing to aggressively expand the franchise by developing a new spin-off film, “Drago,” from screenwriter Robert Lawton (via The Wrap). While plot details are scarce, the name “Drago” is instantly recognizable to fans of the Rocky franchise. Ivan Drago, the Russian boxer played by Dolph Lundgren in “Rocky IV,” is one of Rocky Balboa’s most iconic foes. In “Creed II,” Lundgren returned as Ivan Drago and Florian Munteanu was introduced as Viktor Drago, his...
Eater
19 Classic Los Angeles Greasy Spoons Every Angeleno Should Try
Los Angeles has a wealth of great diners offering everything from breakfast staples like scrambled eggs and toast to lunchtime patty melts, salads, and evening staples like smothered sandwiches and chicken pot pies. Most every neighborhood has one or more diners that locals love, so here are just a few of the many, many options spread from Santa Monica and the San Fernando Valley to San Pedro and Pasadena, sorted geographically.
digitalspy.com
Joker 2 lands release date
A release date for the upcoming Joker sequel has been officially confirmed. The follow-up to Todd Phillips' critically acclaimed film, Joker: Folie à Deux will be released on October 4, 2024. The film's title was announced this June, with Phillips sharing it on his Instagram account alongside an image...
