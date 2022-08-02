Open RAN Revenues to Approach $20 B over Next 5 Years, says Dell’Oro Group

www.thefastmode.com
Related
Total SASE Market to Exceed $13 B by 2026, says Dell'Oro Group
According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the total SASE market will exceed $13 B by 2026, representing a very healthy CAGR. The report further divides the total SASE market into its two technology components, Security Service Edge (SSE) and SD-WAN with SSE expected to double the SD-WAN revenue for SASE. The report further breaks down the SSE market into FWaaS, SWG, CASB, and ZTNA.
5G Slicing Revenue Expected to Reach $24 Billion in 2028, says ABI Research
With 3G and 4G, connectivity has been a uniform offering independently of the device or target customer. 5G slicing, by contrast, holds the potential to offer varying levels of connectivity characteristics (e.g., SLAs, bandwidth, latency) for different devices, use cases, and applications. The expectation is that enterprises will pay a...
US News and World Report
Latam's MercadoLibre Profits Soar, Company Plans Growth
SAO PAULO (Reuters) -South American e-commerce giant MercadoLibre Inc reported on Wednesday that its second-quarter net income rose 79.8% year-on-year, beating earnings forecasts. The company, present in 18 countries including Brazil, Mexico and Colombia, reported a net income for the three-month period of $123 million, beating a Refinitiv forecast of...
Uber Beats Q2 Revenue Expectations, Despite $2.6 Bln Loss
Uber posted a surprise Q2 revenue beat, with the ridesharing company bringing in over $8.1 billion in the last three months. Total gross bookings reached $29.1 billion, which is up 33% YoY. Despite increased fuel prices, Uber says it has more drivers and couriers than before the pandemic. Uber is forecasting Q3 operating profit above estimates, betting on steady demand for its ride-hailing and food-delivery services. David Trainer, Ceo of New Constructs, breaks down Uber's Q2 results and the headwinds facing the ridesharing company in the coming months.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups
Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
AMTD Digital's stock surged 21,000% in a matter of days. Now it's worth more than Coca-Cola.
A virtually unknown Hong Kong company has become the latest "meme stock," joining companies like GameStop and AMC Entertainment in winning the hearts and dollars of online traders. Shares in AMTD Digital have soared a staggering 21,000% since the financial technology company went public in the U.S. last month, with its market value now topping bellwethers like Coca-Cola, Costco and McDonald's.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Historically Cheap and Begging to Be Bought
Stock-split euphoria has taken hold of Wall Street, with a select few stock-split stocks standing out as incredible bargains.
A Look At Ford Stock Following Massive 20% Earnings Surge
Ford Motor Co. F rallied 4.64% higher on Monday in continued momentum. Over the last four trading days the stock has skyrocketed over 20%. The surge began on July 27, when Ford began to run up into its earnings print, which took place that day after the market close. Ford printed a big earnings beat, reporting EPS of 68 cents on sales of 37.91 billion compared to the consensus estimate of EPS of 45 cents on sales of 34.32 billion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TechCrunch
Uber turns the corner, generates massive pile of free cash flow in Q2
In its Q2 digest, the American ride-hailing and food delivery giant reported positive free cash flow, indicating that it can now self-fund, putting to rest — at least in today’s market — lingering concerns that it would one day run out of cash. The former unicorn and...
Nutrien beats profit estimates, lowers full-year forecast
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Canada's Nutrien Ltd (NTR.TO), beat second-quarter profit estimates on Wednesday, fueled by soaring prices of crop nutrients which more than offset higher natural gas costs and lower sales volumes.
DBS sees rising risks after rate increases boost quarterly profit
SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Singapore’s DBS Group warned inflation and geopolitical uncertainty may impact second-half performance too, after the wealth business of the bank suffered in the latest quarter, though profit beat estimates on rising interest rates. The quarterly earnings from DBS, Southeast Asia’s largest lender, rounded off a strong reporting...
Macquarie Joins VMware Sovereign Cloud Initiative
Macquarie Telecom Group became a member of the VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative, a reflection of the company’s decade-long commitment to sovereign IT capability. The growing importance of data sovereignty, scrutiny of data access and control, and increasing geo-political friction is leading governments and regulated industries to closely analyse their cloud strategies and evaluate who may have access to their data. The VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative helps customers identify and engage with trusted national or regional cloud service providers to meet their unique sovereign cloud requirements.
Tenaris posts 167% rise in Q2 core profits
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Steel pipe maker Tenaris (TENR.MI) reported a 167% increase in core profit in the second quarter with sales improving sequentially also thanks to further pricing gains in North America and a recovery of volumes in the Middle East.
EBay's luxury focus drives earnings beat as consumer spending slows
Aug 3 (Reuters) - EBay Inc (EBAY.O) beat second-quarter earnings estimates on Wednesday as the e-commerce company's focus on selling luxury products tempered the hit from a slowdown in consumer spending and weakness in some European markets.
Motley Fool
Better E-Commerce Stock: Shopify vs. Etsy
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. E-commerce is a broad industry. There are companies...
Tele2 First Telco in Nordics & Baltics to Receive Approval for Science-based Net Zero Target
Tele2 announced that it is the first telco in the Nordics and Baltics and the first company in all industries in Sweden, to receive approval from the Science Based Target Initiative, SBTi, for its 2035 Net-Zero Standard science-based target. The SBTi Net-Zero Standard includes the guidance and criteria companies must...
Telenor Group, CP Group Commit $200M to Support Innovative Tech Startups
Telenor Group and CP Group announced that they will raise up to USD$200 million or 7.3 billion baht to support startups to promote innovative technologies. It includes a new VC fund to identify best ideas from Thai startups, supporting them to become successful at regional, national and international levels. Promising Thai start-ups will have access to technology and expertise from Telenor’s business in Nordic and Asian countries as well as from CP’s related businesses.
Italy's De Nora lifts 2022 guidance after core profit jumps
MILAN, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Newly-listed Italian electrode maker Industrie De Nora (DNR.MI) on Thursday upgraded its guidance for this year's profits and sales after its adjusted core profit more than doubled in the first half.
Personal Clouds Offer Unique Opportunity for Operators to Safeguard Digital Experiences and Deliver Greater Value to Subscribers Featured
According to Deloitte’s 2021 Connectivity and Mobile Trends Survey, the average U.S. household has 25 connected devices across 14 categories. Globally, the number of connected devices is estimated to reach 38.6 billion by 2025. More devices will inevitably lead to more vulnerabilities around privacy, data, and hardware protection. A...
Sunderland Develops 5G University as Part of Smart City Project with BAI
BAI Communications (BAI), Sunderland City Council and the University of Sunderland have announced a new partnership to deploy advanced wireless technologies across the university’s campuses as part of the smart city roll out, supporting research in key areas, enhancing teaching, and improving the student experience. A 5G test lab...
