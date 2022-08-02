1 man dead after crash in Greensboro

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Tuesday, Winston-Salem Police responded to a shooting at 808 E Devonshire St. Upon arrival, they found the victim, Mr. Kenneth Wayne Rice Jr., suffering from a gunshot wound. Additionally, it was learned the location where the shooting occurred was 1107 E Sprague Street. Officers also went to that location and found the residence was also struck by gunfire. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Mr. Rice was listed in stable condition. No one inside the residence at 1107 E. Sprague Street was injured.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 20 HOURS AGO