1 man dead after crash in Greensboro

www.wxii12.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
IRS Accuses Dentist of "Theft From the American Public" In Tax Fraud CaseTaxBuzzDurham, NC
Speed Up Your Recovery at Greensboro CryotherapyThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Get Pain Relief from Cupping Therapy at Paradox WellnessThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Escape to Nepal for an hour at Himalayan Hideaway Salt Cave in Winston SalemThe Planking TravelerWinston-salem, NC
The Best Hikes near Winston-SalemThe Planking TravelerWinston-salem, NC
Related
abc45.com
Man Injured After Sprague St. Shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Tuesday, Winston-Salem Police responded to a shooting at 808 E Devonshire St. Upon arrival, they found the victim, Mr. Kenneth Wayne Rice Jr., suffering from a gunshot wound. Additionally, it was learned the location where the shooting occurred was 1107 E Sprague Street. Officers also went to that location and found the residence was also struck by gunfire. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. Mr. Rice was listed in stable condition. No one inside the residence at 1107 E. Sprague Street was injured.
South O Henry Blvd crash shuts down lane in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of South O Henry Boulevard is closed following a crash early Wednesday evening, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash occurred on South O Henry Boulevard, near the intersection of East Florida Street. Nearby landmarks include Dudley High School and East Gate City Boulevard. The […]
1 dead in shooting at North Carolina manufacturing facility
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Authorities are investigating after one person was killed in a shooting at a manufacturing plant in Kernersville. According to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at the Clarios plant and the suspect and the victim knew each other. There is no danger to the community or other employees, the […]
911 calls describe Greensboro shooting at apartment complex
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Neighbors at the Jonesboro Landing Apartments in Greensboro had to run and dodge bullets on Tuesday night. Neighbors told FOX8 that people including children were outside at the time. A series of shots interrupted a FaceTime call at the complex in Greensboro Tuesday night. A 911 dispatcher asked a caller how […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WXII 12
Winston-Salem shooting injures 23-year-old; gunfire hits nearby home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 23-year-old was injured after a shooting in Winston-Salem Tuesday evening around 10 p.m. According to police, officers responded to the shooting on East Devonshire Street, near Thomasville Road. Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the...
WXII 12
Family mourns loss after fatal shooting at Kernersville manufacturing plant
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — An overnight shooting resulted in one person's death at a manufacturing facility. Family members of the victim identified him as Erik Bailey. The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened at Clarios Manufacturing Facility on Powering Progress Drive in Kernersville at 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night.
Greensboro man killed in crash on West Wendover Avenue, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A 20-year-old was killed in a crash on West Wendover Avenue on Sunday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 12:52 a.m., Greensboro Police responded to West Wendover Avenue near Walker Avenue when they were told someone was injured in a crash. Ryan Elyes Shaw, 20, of Greensboro, was […]
5 arrested after shots fired at NC nightclub, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating after a shooting at Arizona Pete’s on Saturday. Around 2 a.m., off-duty officers were working at Arizona Pete’s and said shots were fired. The shots fired from the suspect vehicle in the parking lot reportedly hit other vehicles. No one was injured. Five people in the suspect […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Double shooting on Sprague Street in Winston-Salem Tuesday night
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police responded to a shooting on East Devonshire Street just after 10 p.m. Tuesday night. Officers found Kenneth Wayne Rice, Jr., 23, suffering from a gunshot wound. They discovered the shooting originally happened on East Sprague Street. Officers went to that location and noticed the...
Greensboro police investigating on Charlotte Street after getting call reporting shots fired
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating on Charlotte Street after they got a call reporting possible shots fired. Officers responded to the area on Tuesday evening around 8 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time, and no suspect information is available. This is a developing story.
cbs17
2 teens charged with 1st degree murder in deadly 15-501 Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two individuals have been charged with murder of a 19-year-old in a deadly shooting from mid-June along a Durham highway, police said. The June 14 shooting took place on Durham’s Hwy. 15-501 northbound near Pickett Road and was determined to not be a random act by Durham police the following day.
WXII 12
Rural Hall: Shooting at an apartment complex leaves 1 dead, 1 in critical condition
RURAL HALL, N.C. — One person is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting at an apartment complex. It happened around 12:10 a.m. Wednesday at the Woodbriar Apartments on Woodbriar Path. Deputies found one injured person in the parking lot and a second injured person inside...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WXII 12
North Carolina shooter arrested in Florida after killing a man, officials say
BURLINGTON, N.C. — North Carolina man found dead in a yard, his shooter located in Florida, officials said. On July 5, the Burlington Police Department and EMS responded to the 300 block of Foster Street after receiving reports and an unconscious male lying in a yard. Officers arrived and...
randolphnewsnow.com
Asheboro Police Investigating Late Night Shooting / Robbery
ASHEBORO N.C. – Investigators with the Asheboro Police Department spent the night piecing together what led to shots being fired at Frazier Park last night. On August 1st, 2022, just after 10pm, patrol officers with the Asheboro Police Department were dispatched to Frazier Park, located at 517 West Wainman Avenue, after receiving a call about shots fired in the area.
Store clerk, father charged after underage alcohol sale, crash in Burlington
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A crash in Alamance County led to charges for the father of a teen and a store clerk. Alcohol Law Enforcement says that on July 22, a 17-year-old in Alamance County was involved in a single-vehicle crash and alcohol was suspected of being a factor in the crash. Highway patrol […]
Drugs seized from Pittsylvania Co. home; man in custody
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A man is facing multiple charges after authorities discovered drugs and a gun in a Pittsylvania County home on Wednesday. The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says its Special Investigative Division “executed a narcotics search warrant” on Wednesday, Aug. 3 at a home in the 800 block of Gallows Road in […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXII 12
Greensboro shooting leaves victim with serious injury Monday morning
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A person was seriously injured after a shooting Monday in Greensboro. It happened around 2:45 a.m. on the 1300 block of Kingsport Road, near Bristol Road. Officers responded and found a gunshot victim with serious injury. The victim was taken to a local hospital by EMS.
I-73 between Gate City Blvd and Business 85 reopens after crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — An accident slowed down traffic on a busy stretch of interstate. According to Greensboro police, I-73 north between the Gate City Boulevard exit and Business 85 was down to one lane for a little while Monday. This shutdown was caused by a crash. It doesn’t appear there was any serious injuries […]
2 killed in fiery Davidson County wrong-way crash
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people are dead following a crash early Saturday morning, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol. At 3:45 a.m. on Saturday, troopers came to US-52/Interstate 285 after getting reports of a head-on collision in the area. Investigators say that a Ford Ranger was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man shoots at car, leads police on chase, breaks into home before arrest, reports say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man is facing numerous charges after police say he shot at a car with multiple people inside, led officers on a chase and broke inside a home during his escape. On Sunday, around 11 a.m., police responded to a shooting on the 2900 block...
Comments / 0