Richard ‘Dick’ Beardsley, Sr., 94, of Standish
Richard Kenneth Beardsley, Sr., passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022. He was born November 13, 1927, in Bay City, Michigan to the late Kenneth W. and Elizabeth M. (Dumond) Beardsley. Dick served in the U. S. Air Force during World War II. He was stationed in San Diego and played on the Air Force football team. Dick married the love of his life, Marcella Shirkey, on November 2, 1951, in Angola, Indiana during an early winter blizzard. Together they had and raised 5 children: Richard K (Kathy) Beardsley, Jr., John Beardsley, Mary (Pat) McBride, Kathy (Tom) Kent and Carol Beardsley. Dick is survived by 13 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren. His entire life was spent on Saginaw Bay as a commercial fisherman. This occupation included several members of his family and provided a comfortable life at Timber Island. He loved being out on the boat “Big Red” netting and catching fish.
Bob Andrist, 63, of Beaverton
Robert “Bob” Andrist, 63, of Beaverton, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at MyMichigan Medical Center in Midland. He was born on October 21, 1958, the son of James and Barbara (Whitmer) Andrist in Clare. Bob was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was self-employed as a clock repairman, owning a shop in Gladwin called Passin’ Time Clocks. He continued working on clocks after retiring, which included his unique artistic skills. Bob’s imagination allowed him to create a fish by either painting, woodworking, or turning any random object into a fish of any kind. Not only did he like making fish, he also enjoyed every aspect of fishing. Bob loved to play poker, enjoying his Monday night poker group.
Elizabeth Truelove, 91, of Gladwin
Elizabeth Truelove, 91 of Gladwin, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. She was born on June 19, 1931 in Virden, Illinois, the daughter of Kenneth and Mary Roberts. Left to cherish her memory are her sons: John R. (Trudy), and Charles L.; grandchildren: Beth, Amanda, Jacqueline, Kriss, and Gloria; great grandchild: Martin; sister: Beverly Fox; along with several nieces and nephews.
Dennis King, 73, of Beaverton
Dennis King, 73, of Beaverton, passed away on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at MyMichigan Medical Center, Midland. He was born on April 3, 1949, the son of Robert and Vesta King in Gladwin. He graduated from Coleman High School and went to college and graduated from Central Michigan University with his Bachelor’s in Education later earning his Master’s Degree. In 1971, he was united in marriage to Paula Anderson in Midland. Dennis taught at Beaverton Rural Schools for 29 years until his retirement. He also worked for Gladwin EMS and Beaverton Area Fire Department as a First Responder for 42 years.
Patsy Greer, 84, of Gladwin
Patsy Greer, 84, of Gladwin passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022. She was born on May 17, 1938, the daughter of Dell and Veda Greer. Patsy lived her whole life in Gladwin while working as a nursing home attendant in Clare, MI. Left to cherish her memory are her...
34th Annual Great AuSable Duck Race held
ROSCOMMON – The 34th Annual Great AuSable Duck Race was run, or rather, swum, July 10 at Wallace Park in Roscommon. Pails full of rubber ducks are dumped off the bridge across the AuSable River, in three heats. The first 20 ducks reaching the finish line for each heat are gathered together for the fourth heat. The first two heat winning ducks, and the top 20 final heat ducks win cash prizes.
2022 COOR graduates
ROSCOMMON – COOR Educational Center graduates of 2022 include Megan Money of Grayling, Kim Wood of Grayling, Skylar Richards of Grayling, Cody Jackson of Mio, Gwyn Mcfalda of Mio, and Micheala Wade of West Branch. ###. We cover seven counties including Crawford, Roscommon, Oscoda, Ogemaw, Iosco, Arenac and Montmorency...
Camp Grayling Range Report: August 1-7
CAMP GRAYLING HAS FOUR (4) MAJOR RANGE COMPLEX AREAS. SOUTH CAMP (small arms ranges): W of Lake Margrethe, E of the pipeline; on Howe, Murphy and Daniels Roads. RANGE 13 COMPLEX & Light Demo Ranges 20-21 (mortars & demolition range): Respectively located at the S end of Beaver Road in Crawford County and W of Engineer Valley in Kalkaska County.
Houghton Lake woman arrested for operating under the influence and child endangerment
ROSCOMMON COUNTY – On Thursday, July 28, 2022, at approximately 4:30 p.m. a trooper from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on M-55 near Stone School Road in Roscommon Township. The driver of the vehicle, 36-year-old Jennifer June Teachout from Houghton Lake, displayed signs of being under the influence. Sobriety tests were administered, and she was placed under arrest. Teachout’s two children and another person were with her in the vehicle. The children were turned over to their father.
