Mesa County, CO

99.9 KEKB

Awesome 1970s Cereals Have Returned to Colorado

A few flashbacks from the 1970s have made their way back to Grand Junction. Visit the cereal aisle at a local store and you'll see a fond reminder of your childhood. If you grew up in the 1970s, these were a fixture at the breakfast table. From time to time they magically reappear. Here's where you can find them.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KJCT8

TABOR tax not for everyone?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Well, we’ve all been waiting for it and the time has finally come. TABOR tax refunds are finally getting mailed out to Colorado residents. Of course, that means single filers can get $750 and joint filers can get $1,500. But not everyone will be receiving a check.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
City
Mesa, CO
County
Mesa County, CO
Local
Colorado Health
365traveler.com

21 ABSOLUTE BEST THINGS TO DO IN GRAND JUNCTION

Grand Junction, Colorado is a unique and fun area to visit in Colorado’s Western slope. It is an excellent agricultural area, cultural and arts center, historic hub, and a mecca for outdoor recreation. The climate in this Colorado town is perfect for growing grapes and peaches, so you’ll find...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

Colorado’s mountain airports are thriving despite national rural air service struggle

Colorado’s mountain-town airports are busier than ever despite airlines limping through a pilot shortage and slashing service to smaller communities. The number of passengers flying in and out of Aspen, Durango, Eagle County, Gunnison, Hayden and Montrose in 2022 is on a record-setting pace, marking a rural airport strength that does not reflect national trends.
nbc11news.com

Arrest made in connection to Colorado Avenue homicide

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Police Department announced Friday that it has taken a suspect into custody in relation to a homicide that took place on the 1000 block of Colorado Avenue on the morning of July 25. The homicide was reported at around 6 a.m. after...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
kvnf.org

KVNF Regional Newscast: August 4, 2022

This is KVNF’s Regional Newscast for Thursday August 4. I’m Stephanie Maltarich. People traveling east from Montrose on Highway 50 will have to endure more closures and construction than was initially planned. Construction along Little Blue Creek Canyon will extend to next summer, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. The project began in 2020 and was expected to take two years to finish. The delay is attributed to I-70 closures last summer which required cars to re-route to Highway 50 due to flooding in Glenwood Canyon.
MONTROSE, CO
David Heitz

The day the orange curtain fell on Colorado

The Valley Curtain hangs in Rifle, Colo.Wolfgang Volz/Copyright Christo and Jeanne-Claude. (Denver, Colo.) Sometimes memories about quirky things remain the most vivid. Certainly, the people who witnessed a huge orange curtain hanging across a mountain range 50 years ago,now the subject of a new seminar in Vail, haven’t forgotten it.

