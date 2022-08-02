North Wilkesboro Speedway gears up for "Revival" reopening

www.wxii12.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Racing returns to North Wilkesboro Speedway, work on revitalization continues
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Months of work all come down to this. North Wilkesboro Speedway will wave the green flag Tuesday on its first race in over a decade. Thousands of fans are expected to attend one of the most anticipated events in the track’s history. Race promoters say the work at the […]
11-year-old driver makes history at North Wilkesboro Speedway
NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. — Racing was back on at North Wilkesboro Speedway on Wednesday after a soldout opening night. The track's return is already historic. Tuesday night, an 11-year-old boy became the youngest driver ever to win there. WFMY News 2's Grace Holland caught up with racing lovers and...
NBC Sports
Dale Earnhardt Jr. will race at North Wilkesboro Speedway
North Wilkesboro Speedway is back. And so is Dale Earnhardt Jr. Earnhardt Jr. announced Tuesday that he will drive a JR Motorsports late model Chevrolet in the scheduled CARS Tour race at NWS Aug. 31. The car will be numbered 3 and will carry sponsorship from long-time Earnhardt family associate...
Earnhardt Jr. and Sun Drop Reunite for Historic Late Model Run at North Wilkesboro
It’s official. Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be among the late model competitors at North Wilkesboro Speedway later this month. Today, the NASCAR Hall of Famer confirmed he’ll race a JR Motorsports entry in CARS Tour action during North Wilkesboro’s Racetrack Revival on Wednesday, Aug. 31. And he’ll do it with a familiar number and partner, dusting off the famed No. 3 and reuniting with iconic soda Sun Drop for the event.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NC woman wins $659,989 jackpot after buying $1 ticket
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Pamela Halsten from Lincolnton bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $659,989 jackpot in the Easter Sunday drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Halsten bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Ingles Market on East Main Street in Lincolnton. She arrived at the lottery headquarters […]
WCNC
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
kiss951.com
Earthquake Hits North Carolina Mountain Town
Early this morning a small earthquake was felt in the North Carolina mountains. The United States Geological Survey said an earthquake hit near the North Carolina-Virginia border around 12:22 am. This is just 3.9 miles from Blowing Rock, NC, and around 6.3 miles from Boone, NC. The earthquake registered as a 1.8 magnitude.
Davidson novelist unpacks North Carolina thriller
Cutter’s Pass is dubbed “the most dangerous town in North Carolina.” And for good reason. Seven hikers have vanished into the woods — and no one can explain why. That mystery is at the center of The Last to Vanish, a new thriller by Megan Miranda, a Davidson, NC resident and author of 13 novels, including multiple New York Times Best Sellers. Her work has received positive reviews from The Washington Post and The Guardian to the New York Times.
RELATED PEOPLE
WBTV
Ski boat incident leads to drowning, officials say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Division is investigating a drowning Tuesday at Lake Norman. Officials say the incident happened around 9 a.m. at the Hager’s Creek Access Area of Lake Norman around Mooresville. Details are limited, but they say the incident involved a ski boat...
Winston-Salem woman wins $443,848 after buying $1 ticket at gas station
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. 9WGHP) — Nerisa Dizdarevic, of Winston-Salem, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won the $443,848 jackpot in Tuesday’s drawing, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Dizdarevic bought her winning Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. She arrived at the lottery headquarters Friday to collect […]
Black bear spotted in Kernersville hospital parking lot
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Triad woman spotted a black bear while on her lunch break in the parking lot of the Kernersville Cone Health MedCenter on Friday. Alicia Muck said it was a 'beary' exciting day, sharing some photos and videos with WFMY of the bear. It's not the...
Mount Airy News
Surry County fair starts Friday
The Surry County Agricultural Fair — now in its 75th year — is starting sooner than normal, this week to be exact, but also will run for more days. Its 2022 version is scheduled to begin Friday and continue through Aug. 14 at Veterans Memorial Park in Mount Airy, its longtime venue. In addition to midway attractions such as rides and games the fair will feature the Majestik Spectacular Motorcycle Show and AIWF Mid-Atlantic Wrestling on multiple days, along with fireworks on selected evenings.
IN THIS ARTICLE
2 in North Carolina win $1M in Mega Millions drawing
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Numerous winners emerged from the Tar Heel State in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, including two winners of $1 million. The two $1 million tickets were sold in Charlotte and Mooresville. Those made up two of the 26 tickets nationally that matched all five white balls in the drawing. Congratulation to […]
lakenormanpublications.com
Rainfall only one factor in lower levels on Lake Norman
CORNELIUS – A long stretch of above-average temperatures and drier-than-normal months has led to lower levels on Lake Norman, but the weather is only part of the equation for how much of the shoreline is exposed. From May 1 to Oct. 1, Duke Energy sets the target water level...
WXII 12
Noon Pet Of The Week: Lucas
Our friends with Forsyth Humane Society joined us virtually once again to help male pup Lucas find a great home. For more information please call or visit Forsyth Humane Society.
STORM BLOG: Tracking storms across the Triad
GREENSBORO, N.C. — WFMY News 2's weather team has you covered on all things weather as thunderstorms pass through the Triad Sunday. Stay with WFMY News 2 for your latest weather updates and power outages. Text your storm photos to 336-379-5775. Please include your name and city/town. 6:45 p.m....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXII 12
Winston-Salem: Plane's landing gear fails, has fuel leak at Smith Reynolds airport
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Crews are cleaning up a fuel leak after a plane's landing gear failed during descent. On Wednesday afternoon, a small plane was attempting a landing at Smith Reynolds airport when its front landing gear reportedly malfunctioned. The pilot of the Cessna 310 plane knew there was...
Furniture Today
How one North Carolina furniture manufacturer expanded into the DTC category
MAIDEN, N.C. — A new direct-to-consumer furniture company has launched in the heart of North Carolina’s furniture country, and third-generation industry veterans are at the helm. The e-commerce brand, Mantle Furniture, operating out of Catawba County, N.C., began operations in January of this year, led by Adrian Parker...
WBTV
Three Rivers Land Trust awarded $1.6 million for farmland conservation
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust has been awarded almost $1.6 million from the N.C. Agricultural Development and Farmland Preservation Trust Fund (NCADFP) for local farmland conservation. This funding will benefit current farmland conservation projects in Davie, Iredell, and Robeson counties. Three Rivers Land Trust places...
Statesville Record & Landmark
City of Statesville finalizes sale of Vance Hotel to Ranier Group
At the May 16 meeting, Statesville City Council approved an amended master development agreement and the ultimate sale of the historic Vance Hotel to the Ranier Group for $47,000. Ranier, represented by Stephen Barker, plans to renovate the building into a boutique hotel and build a parking deck behind the...
Comments / 1