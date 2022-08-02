Vodafone Idea Trials Small Cells on Street Furniture & Aerial Fibre Deployment

www.thefastmode.com
Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups
Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
IPLOOK 5G Core on AWS Powers Private 5G Network Deployments
IPLOOK Technologies, the leader in end-to-end LTE/5G mobile network solutions, announced the successful deployment of its 5G Core Network (5GC) on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Running IPLOOK 5G Core on AWS, allows anybody, anywhere in the world to bring up a 5G network by simply connecting a RAN network to AWS over an internet connection.
Macquarie Joins VMware Sovereign Cloud Initiative
Macquarie Telecom Group became a member of the VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative, a reflection of the company’s decade-long commitment to sovereign IT capability. The growing importance of data sovereignty, scrutiny of data access and control, and increasing geo-political friction is leading governments and regulated industries to closely analyse their cloud strategies and evaluate who may have access to their data. The VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative helps customers identify and engage with trusted national or regional cloud service providers to meet their unique sovereign cloud requirements.
Jio Platforms, Optiva Sign Go-to-Market Partnership for E2E 5G Solution
Jio Platforms announced a strategic go-to-market partnership with Optiva, a Canadian provider of business support systems (BSS) software and services to the telecommunications industry. Optiva’s advanced converged real-time charging and billing capabilities will enable JPL to offer an end-to-end 5G solution for global markets. As per the collaboration, JPL will...
T-Systems Selects Stream to Empower its Hybrid Cloud Services
Stream Data Centers, the industry leader in delivering exceptional data center experiences to global enterprise companies, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a trusted data center partner by T-Systems. T-Systems, a leading provider of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) solutions to major corporations and public-sector organizations...
Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Inc. (Stock Symbol: XALL)
Multiple Subsidiaries Focused on Servicing Fintech Based Opportunities. Acquisition of Private Loyalty Club Servicing California Restaurants began operation 16 Years ago to establish the model. New Technology will make it better. Acquisition of AIgrowthHUB Inc., an AI focused Software Firm with Projected $7 Million Revenue Contribution over the Next 12...
BMW's 3,854-Variable Problem Solved in Six Minutes With Quantum Computing
Quantum computing specialist QCI claims quantum advantage with its Entropy Quantum Computing approach. It solved an optimization problem for BMW that counted with 3,854 variables and 500 constraints, solving a problem that would take inordinately longer amounts of time to compute in a classical system than the six minutes the company needed to complete their calculations.
UTStarcom Launches Disaggregated Router Platform for 5G Backhaul/Midhaul
UTStarcom, a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, announced its newest platform, the SkyFlux UAR Disaggregated Router. The platform applies the network disaggregation concept onto carrier-grade modular redundant router platforms optimized for telecommunications networks, resulting in an open, flexible, and future-proof solution that can meet the requirements of telecom applications such as 5G backhaul/midhaul, broadband aggregation, metro access and aggregation networks.
Netskope Expands Into Cloud Networking with Acquisition of Infiot
Netskope, the leader in Security Service Edge (SSE) and Zero Trust, announced it has acquired Infiot, a pioneer in enabling secure, reliable access with zero trust security, network and application optimization, and AI-driven operations. As Netskope Borderless WAN, the addition of Infiot's revolutionary technology will enable Netskope customers to apply...
Personal Clouds Offer Unique Opportunity for Operators to Safeguard Digital Experiences and Deliver Greater Value to Subscribers Featured
According to Deloitte’s 2021 Connectivity and Mobile Trends Survey, the average U.S. household has 25 connected devices across 14 categories. Globally, the number of connected devices is estimated to reach 38.6 billion by 2025. More devices will inevitably lead to more vulnerabilities around privacy, data, and hardware protection. A...
Jio Platforms, Subex Partner on AI Orchestration Platform for 5G
Subex, a provider of Telecom Analytics Solutions and AI-led Digital Trust products to communication service providers, and Jio Platforms announced a partnership for its AI Orchestration Platform, HyperSense, which can enable telcos to deliver on the promise of AI across the data value chain. As per the collaboration, JPL will...
5G Networks
The latest news in 5G from the telecoms industry. IPLOOK 5G Core on AWS Powers Private 5G Network Deployments 3rd Aug 2022 / Technology & Solutions. IPLOOK Technologies, the leader in end-to-end LTE/5G mobile network solutions, announced the successful deployment of its 5G Core Network (5GC)…
Kinetic by Windstream Deploys Cisco and Qwilt’s Open Caching Solution
Cisco and Qwilt announced the deployment of their unique content delivery solution across the North American network of Kinetic by Windstream, to enable superior streaming performance to its customers throughout the United States. The adoption of Cisco and Qwilt’s open caching solution considerably improves the quality and efficiency of live...
Comcast Business, Fortinet Partner to Deliver Enterprises New SASE & SSE Solutions
Comcast Business announced a strategic partnership with Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, to deliver enterprises a new set of secure access service edge (SASE), and security service edge (SSE) solutions to help enterprises protect their distributed workforces using a cloud-delivered approach to security policy enforcement.
Keppel O&M Partners M1 to Implement 5G AR/VR Smart Glasses Solution
Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), in partnership with M1 has implemented 5G Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) Smart Glasses solution at its yard in Singapore, the first in Southeast Asia’s maritime industry. The pilot project is part of Keppel O&M’s strategy to leverage digitalisation and virtual technology to...
Jio Ready to Roll-out 'World's Most' Advanced 5G Network Across India
Jio, India’s largest digital services provider, announced that it has acquired spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands in the auctions conducted by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. The acquisition of the right to use this spectrum will enable Jio to build the World’s...
Kurdtel Communications Selects Alepo’s Fixed IN Solution
Leading fixed-line operator Kurdtel Communications has transformed its network with an advanced solution from digital enablement expert Alepo. The modernization has implemented automation that ensures the operator can fully and accurately charge for residential and enterprise services with no revenue leaks. Kurdtel Communications’ legacy system required manual processes that left the operator susceptible. Alepo replaced this legacy infrastructure with its convergent and automated fixed IN system for all its services, streamlining network management and preventing revenue loss.
Quickline, Mavenir Collaborate to Deliver 5G SA Cloud-Native Open RAN Solution
Rural broadband specialists Quickline Communications, in collaboration with Mavenir, the Cloud-Native Network Software Provider, is the first internet service provider in the UK to commercially deliver a 5G standalone (SA), cloud-based, Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) solution for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Service in the Shared Access Spectrum licence.
