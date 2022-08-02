UTStarcom Launches Disaggregated Router Platform for 5G Backhaul/Midhaul

www.thefastmode.com
Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups
Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
5G Networks
The latest news in 5G from the telecoms industry. IPLOOK 5G Core on AWS Powers Private 5G Network Deployments 3rd Aug 2022 / Technology & Solutions. IPLOOK Technologies, the leader in end-to-end LTE/5G mobile network solutions, announced the successful deployment of its 5G Core Network (5GC)…
Macquarie Joins VMware Sovereign Cloud Initiative
Macquarie Telecom Group became a member of the VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative, a reflection of the company’s decade-long commitment to sovereign IT capability. The growing importance of data sovereignty, scrutiny of data access and control, and increasing geo-political friction is leading governments and regulated industries to closely analyse their cloud strategies and evaluate who may have access to their data. The VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative helps customers identify and engage with trusted national or regional cloud service providers to meet their unique sovereign cloud requirements.
Personal Clouds Offer Unique Opportunity for Operators to Safeguard Digital Experiences and Deliver Greater Value to Subscribers Featured
According to Deloitte’s 2021 Connectivity and Mobile Trends Survey, the average U.S. household has 25 connected devices across 14 categories. Globally, the number of connected devices is estimated to reach 38.6 billion by 2025. More devices will inevitably lead to more vulnerabilities around privacy, data, and hardware protection. A...
Comcast Business, Fortinet Partner to Deliver Enterprises New SASE & SSE Solutions
Comcast Business announced a strategic partnership with Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, to deliver enterprises a new set of secure access service edge (SASE), and security service edge (SSE) solutions to help enterprises protect their distributed workforces using a cloud-delivered approach to security policy enforcement.
Why Verizon Is Sending Free Phones to Certain Customers
Some Verizon are suspicious after the phone company announced that it will be sending out free cell phones to select customers. Verizon opened in 2000, and like most cellular service providers, had its ups and downs over the years. With the rise of iPhones, 5G service, and other changes in the industry, it's tough to hold onto customers.
T-Systems Selects Stream to Empower its Hybrid Cloud Services
Stream Data Centers, the industry leader in delivering exceptional data center experiences to global enterprise companies, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a trusted data center partner by T-Systems. T-Systems, a leading provider of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) solutions to major corporations and public-sector organizations...
Software Combined Acquires Omnitronics
Software aggregator Software Combined has finalised its fifth acquisition in 2022, to cement its position as Australia’s leading company dedicated to investing in and supporting established software businesses. Omnitronics is the largest provider of radio dispatch systems to the mission- and business-critical communication systems in the local market. Its...
Vietnamobile Partners with Comviva to Power AI-led Intelligent Customer Engagement
Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Vietnamobile, one of the leading telecom operators in Vietnam to power AI-led intelligent customer engagement. As a part of the engagement, Comviva shall help Vietnamobile deliver personalized, contextual communications in real time and at scale with MobiLytix™...
IPLOOK 5G Core on AWS Powers Private 5G Network Deployments
IPLOOK Technologies, the leader in end-to-end LTE/5G mobile network solutions, announced the successful deployment of its 5G Core Network (5GC) on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Running IPLOOK 5G Core on AWS, allows anybody, anywhere in the world to bring up a 5G network by simply connecting a RAN network to AWS over an internet connection.
Mobile Infrastructure’s Valuable Lessons for Electric Vehicle (EV) Network Deployment Featured
Although electric vehicles have been headline-worthy for close to a decade, two recent developments are especially significant. In February, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was passed in the United States, including $7.5 billion to build out a nationwide network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers. In July, it was reported that 5% of new vehicles are EVs. These two factors contribute to a dynamic significantly increasing the speed of the build-out of nationwide charging networks.
Jio Platforms, Optiva Sign Go-to-Market Partnership for E2E 5G Solution
Jio Platforms announced a strategic go-to-market partnership with Optiva, a Canadian provider of business support systems (BSS) software and services to the telecommunications industry. Optiva’s advanced converged real-time charging and billing capabilities will enable JPL to offer an end-to-end 5G solution for global markets. As per the collaboration, JPL will...
Netskope Expands Into Cloud Networking with Acquisition of Infiot
Netskope, the leader in Security Service Edge (SSE) and Zero Trust, announced it has acquired Infiot, a pioneer in enabling secure, reliable access with zero trust security, network and application optimization, and AI-driven operations. As Netskope Borderless WAN, the addition of Infiot's revolutionary technology will enable Netskope customers to apply...
Jio Platforms, Subex Partner on AI Orchestration Platform for 5G
Subex, a provider of Telecom Analytics Solutions and AI-led Digital Trust products to communication service providers, and Jio Platforms announced a partnership for its AI Orchestration Platform, HyperSense, which can enable telcos to deliver on the promise of AI across the data value chain. As per the collaboration, JPL will...
Total SASE Market to Exceed $13 B by 2026, says Dell'Oro Group
According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the total SASE market will exceed $13 B by 2026, representing a very healthy CAGR. The report further divides the total SASE market into its two technology components, Security Service Edge (SSE) and SD-WAN with SSE expected to double the SD-WAN revenue for SASE. The report further breaks down the SSE market into FWaaS, SWG, CASB, and ZTNA.
Vodafone Idea Trials Small Cells on Street Furniture & Aerial Fibre Deployment
Leading telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), is conducting a trial on use of street furniture for Small Cells and Aerial Fibre deployment in Bhopal Smart City, as part of a pilot by TRAI. These pilots are aimed at making cross sectoral infrastructure more accessible for quick roll out of the...
Kurdtel Communications Selects Alepo’s Fixed IN Solution
Leading fixed-line operator Kurdtel Communications has transformed its network with an advanced solution from digital enablement expert Alepo. The modernization has implemented automation that ensures the operator can fully and accurately charge for residential and enterprise services with no revenue leaks. Kurdtel Communications’ legacy system required manual processes that left the operator susceptible. Alepo replaced this legacy infrastructure with its convergent and automated fixed IN system for all its services, streamlining network management and preventing revenue loss.
Keppel O&M Partners M1 to Implement 5G AR/VR Smart Glasses Solution
Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), in partnership with M1 has implemented 5G Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) Smart Glasses solution at its yard in Singapore, the first in Southeast Asia’s maritime industry. The pilot project is part of Keppel O&M’s strategy to leverage digitalisation and virtual technology to...
5G Slicing Revenue Expected to Reach $24 Billion in 2028, says ABI Research
With 3G and 4G, connectivity has been a uniform offering independently of the device or target customer. 5G slicing, by contrast, holds the potential to offer varying levels of connectivity characteristics (e.g., SLAs, bandwidth, latency) for different devices, use cases, and applications. The expectation is that enterprises will pay a...
Jio Ready to Roll-out 'World's Most' Advanced 5G Network Across India
Jio, India’s largest digital services provider, announced that it has acquired spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands in the auctions conducted by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. The acquisition of the right to use this spectrum will enable Jio to build the World’s...
