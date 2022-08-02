Sunderland Develops 5G University as Part of Smart City Project with BAI

www.thefastmode.com
Personal Clouds Offer Unique Opportunity for Operators to Safeguard Digital Experiences and Deliver Greater Value to Subscribers Featured
According to Deloitte’s 2021 Connectivity and Mobile Trends Survey, the average U.S. household has 25 connected devices across 14 categories. Globally, the number of connected devices is estimated to reach 38.6 billion by 2025. More devices will inevitably lead to more vulnerabilities around privacy, data, and hardware protection. A...
JET Launches Floating 5G Base Station Platform
JET Engineering System Solutions has deployed its most advanced buoy yet to deliver 5G enabled offshore connectivity and data collection. JET-4 Babel is a floating 5G base station platform, meaning that it transmits coverage for devices to connect to, increasing the distance from the shore that 5G signal can be established.
IPLOOK 5G Core on AWS Powers Private 5G Network Deployments
IPLOOK Technologies, the leader in end-to-end LTE/5G mobile network solutions, announced the successful deployment of its 5G Core Network (5GC) on Amazon Web Services (AWS). Running IPLOOK 5G Core on AWS, allows anybody, anywhere in the world to bring up a 5G network by simply connecting a RAN network to AWS over an internet connection.
5G Networks
The latest news in 5G from the telecoms industry. IPLOOK 5G Core on AWS Powers Private 5G Network Deployments 3rd Aug 2022 / Technology & Solutions. IPLOOK Technologies, the leader in end-to-end LTE/5G mobile network solutions, announced the successful deployment of its 5G Core Network (5GC)…
UTStarcom Launches Disaggregated Router Platform for 5G Backhaul/Midhaul
UTStarcom, a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, announced its newest platform, the SkyFlux UAR Disaggregated Router. The platform applies the network disaggregation concept onto carrier-grade modular redundant router platforms optimized for telecommunications networks, resulting in an open, flexible, and future-proof solution that can meet the requirements of telecom applications such as 5G backhaul/midhaul, broadband aggregation, metro access and aggregation networks.
13 Alternative Career Paths for Software Developers
Software Developers have many options to branch out into non-coding careers, even as they leverage their technical experience and knowledge. Given the broad scope of software development applications, semi-technical and technical-adjacent positions are available in all industry sectors. Here's a look at a few such positions in diverse fields. Technical...
Kenyan insurtech Lami raises $3.7M seed extension led by Harlem Capital
With its API platform gaining ground in the insurance space, the startup is also planning to provide tech solutions that will digitize agents and brokers too, helping them streamline their operations — to reach a wide customer base and sell online. These plans also include enabling the digitization of traditional insurers as innovation continues to shape the industry.
Jio Platforms, Subex Partner on AI Orchestration Platform for 5G
Subex, a provider of Telecom Analytics Solutions and AI-led Digital Trust products to communication service providers, and Jio Platforms announced a partnership for its AI Orchestration Platform, HyperSense, which can enable telcos to deliver on the promise of AI across the data value chain. As per the collaboration, JPL will...
Quickline, Mavenir Collaborate to Deliver 5G SA Cloud-Native Open RAN Solution
Rural broadband specialists Quickline Communications, in collaboration with Mavenir, the Cloud-Native Network Software Provider, is the first internet service provider in the UK to commercially deliver a 5G standalone (SA), cloud-based, Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) solution for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Service in the Shared Access Spectrum licence.
Kurdtel Communications Selects Alepo’s Fixed IN Solution
Leading fixed-line operator Kurdtel Communications has transformed its network with an advanced solution from digital enablement expert Alepo. The modernization has implemented automation that ensures the operator can fully and accurately charge for residential and enterprise services with no revenue leaks. Kurdtel Communications’ legacy system required manual processes that left the operator susceptible. Alepo replaced this legacy infrastructure with its convergent and automated fixed IN system for all its services, streamlining network management and preventing revenue loss.
Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups
Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
Keppel O&M Partners M1 to Implement 5G AR/VR Smart Glasses Solution
Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M), in partnership with M1 has implemented 5G Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) Smart Glasses solution at its yard in Singapore, the first in Southeast Asia’s maritime industry. The pilot project is part of Keppel O&M’s strategy to leverage digitalisation and virtual technology to...
Jio Ready to Roll-out 'World's Most' Advanced 5G Network Across India
Jio, India’s largest digital services provider, announced that it has acquired spectrum in the 700MHz, 800MHz, 1800MHz, 3300MHz and 26GHz bands in the auctions conducted by the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India. The acquisition of the right to use this spectrum will enable Jio to build the World’s...
Netskope Expands Into Cloud Networking with Acquisition of Infiot
Netskope, the leader in Security Service Edge (SSE) and Zero Trust, announced it has acquired Infiot, a pioneer in enabling secure, reliable access with zero trust security, network and application optimization, and AI-driven operations. As Netskope Borderless WAN, the addition of Infiot's revolutionary technology will enable Netskope customers to apply...
Vietnamobile Partners with Comviva to Power AI-led Intelligent Customer Engagement
Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Vietnamobile, one of the leading telecom operators in Vietnam to power AI-led intelligent customer engagement. As a part of the engagement, Comviva shall help Vietnamobile deliver personalized, contextual communications in real time and at scale with MobiLytix™...
Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Inc. (Stock Symbol: XALL)
Multiple Subsidiaries Focused on Servicing Fintech Based Opportunities. Acquisition of Private Loyalty Club Servicing California Restaurants began operation 16 Years ago to establish the model. New Technology will make it better. Acquisition of AIgrowthHUB Inc., an AI focused Software Firm with Projected $7 Million Revenue Contribution over the Next 12...
Intracom Telecom Delivers its mmWave 5G FWA Platform to Peoples Wireless
Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, announced the supply of its advanced 5th generation Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) platform, the WiBAS™ G5, at mmWave frequencies to Peoples Wireless, through Winncom Technologies, company's trusted networking solutions distributor in North America. More specifically, Peoples Wireless decided to start...
Keysight, Nokia Demo First Public 800GE Pluggable Optics Test
Keysight Technologies announced it has collaborated with Nokia to successfully demonstrate the first public 800GE test, validating the readiness of next-generation optics for service providers and network operators. With the move to the 800GE pluggable optics on front panel ports, interconnect and link reliability requires a new round of validation...
T-Systems Selects Stream to Empower its Hybrid Cloud Services
Stream Data Centers, the industry leader in delivering exceptional data center experiences to global enterprise companies, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a trusted data center partner by T-Systems. T-Systems, a leading provider of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) solutions to major corporations and public-sector organizations...
China Mobile, Huawei Launch Intelligent AR Site Inspection Solution
China Mobile Anhui, Huawei MBB Automation Engine (MAE) and Huawei Customer Support (CS) launched the Intelligent AR Site Inspection solution. So far, this solution has been applied at scale in Hefei, Wuhu, and two other cities in Anhui province. It has been used more than 10,000 times in three months to check nearly 1,000 equipment rooms, improving inspection efficiency by 50%. China Mobile Anhui is now looking to bring this solution to even more cities across the province.
