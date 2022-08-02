ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Software Combined Acquires Omnitronics

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 2 days ago
Benzinga

Fintech Based Solutions Provider with New Acquisitions in AI and Advanced Marketing Methods to Deliver Strong Revenue Growth: Xalles Holdings Inc. (Stock Symbol: XALL)

Multiple Subsidiaries Focused on Servicing Fintech Based Opportunities. Acquisition of Private Loyalty Club Servicing California Restaurants began operation 16 Years ago to establish the model. New Technology will make it better. Acquisition of AIgrowthHUB Inc., an AI focused Software Firm with Projected $7 Million Revenue Contribution over the Next 12...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups

Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
BUSINESS
The Independent

Dundee named as preferred site for battery production megafactory

Dundee has been selected as the preferred site for a new factory producing batteries for the UK’s renewable energy and electric vehicle markets.AMTE Power, which develops and manufactures lithium-ion and sodium-ion battery cells for specialist markets, announced the proposal to create a “megafactory” in the Scottish city after its board approved a new execution strategy.It said the plan, which will require investment of £160 million to £190 million, is a “strong stepping stone towards building gigafactories in the future”.The new megafactory will allow the company to deliver high-value battery cells quicker in order to meet growing demand, with the intended...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thefastmode.com

Personal Clouds Offer Unique Opportunity for Operators to Safeguard Digital Experiences and Deliver Greater Value to Subscribers Featured

According to Deloitte’s 2021 Connectivity and Mobile Trends Survey, the average U.S. household has 25 connected devices across 14 categories. Globally, the number of connected devices is estimated to reach 38.6 billion by 2025. More devices will inevitably lead to more vulnerabilities around privacy, data, and hardware protection. A...
CELL PHONES
#Software Company#Mining Equipment#Saas#B2b#Business Industry#Linus Business#Enterprise Dispatch
thefastmode.com

Macquarie Joins VMware Sovereign Cloud Initiative

Macquarie Telecom Group became a member of the VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative, a reflection of the company’s decade-long commitment to sovereign IT capability. The growing importance of data sovereignty, scrutiny of data access and control, and increasing geo-political friction is leading governments and regulated industries to closely analyse their cloud strategies and evaluate who may have access to their data. The VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative helps customers identify and engage with trusted national or regional cloud service providers to meet their unique sovereign cloud requirements.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Volkswagen-backed Northvolt to develop wood-based batteries for EVs

The attempt to develop battery materials from a range of sources comes as major European economies lay out plans to move away from road-based vehicles that use diesel and gasoline. Stora Enso says says it's "one of the largest private forest owners in the world." The partnership will see Northvolt...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Accenture Acquires Tenbu to Expand Data and AI Capabilities

Accenture has acquired Tenbu, a cloud data firm that specializes in solutions for intelligent decision-making and planning through areas such as analytics, big data and machine learning. With more than 150 certifications, Tenbu’s team of 170 data specialists will join the Data & AI team within Accenture Cloud First. Terms...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Optii Solutions Adds Multiple New Languages to Its Platform

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced that it has added multiple new languages to its platform, to further support its European expansion. Several additional languages are also in development with release dates in the next 30 to 60 days. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005345/en/ Optii Solutions, the leading hotel operations software, announced that it has added multiple new languages to its platform, to further support its European expansion. (Graphic: Business Wire)
TRAVEL
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
thefastmode.com

Lumen Completes Sale of its Latin American Operations to Stonepeak

Lumen Technologies has officially closed the sale of its Latin American operations to Stonepeak for $2.7 billion cash. This Latin American business is called Cirion, operating as an independent portfolio company of Stonepeak. Lumen and Cirion have established a strategic relationship to serve customers of both companies in the region,...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Vietnamobile Partners with Comviva to Power AI-led Intelligent Customer Engagement

Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Vietnamobile, one of the leading telecom operators in Vietnam to power AI-led intelligent customer engagement. As a part of the engagement, Comviva shall help Vietnamobile deliver personalized, contextual communications in real time and at scale with MobiLytix™...
WORLD
thefastmode.com

UTStarcom Launches Disaggregated Router Platform for 5G Backhaul/Midhaul

UTStarcom, a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, announced its newest platform, the SkyFlux UAR Disaggregated Router. The platform applies the network disaggregation concept onto carrier-grade modular redundant router platforms optimized for telecommunications networks, resulting in an open, flexible, and future-proof solution that can meet the requirements of telecom applications such as 5G backhaul/midhaul, broadband aggregation, metro access and aggregation networks.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

Netskope Expands Into Cloud Networking with Acquisition of Infiot

Netskope, the leader in Security Service Edge (SSE) and Zero Trust, announced it has acquired Infiot, a pioneer in enabling secure, reliable access with zero trust security, network and application optimization, and AI-driven operations. As Netskope Borderless WAN, the addition of Infiot's revolutionary technology will enable Netskope customers to apply...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Dialog Axiata Launches Mobile Banking Service with Sampath Bank

Dialog Axiata, announced its partnership with Sampath Bank to introduce the revolutionary eZ Banking service, as an extension of the company's eZ Cash platform, Sri Lanka's largest mobile money network, facilitating a more convenient and accessible banking experience to customers. Sampath Bank customers can now seamlessly and conveniently deposit and...
ECONOMY
thefastmode.com

Jio Platforms, Optiva Sign Go-to-Market Partnership for E2E 5G Solution

Jio Platforms announced a strategic go-to-market partnership with Optiva, a Canadian provider of business support systems (BSS) software and services to the telecommunications industry. Optiva’s advanced converged real-time charging and billing capabilities will enable JPL to offer an end-to-end 5G solution for global markets. As per the collaboration, JPL will...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Total SASE Market to Exceed $13 B by 2026, says Dell'Oro Group

According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the total SASE market will exceed $13 B by 2026, representing a very healthy CAGR. The report further divides the total SASE market into its two technology components, Security Service Edge (SSE) and SD-WAN with SSE expected to double the SD-WAN revenue for SASE. The report further breaks down the SSE market into FWaaS, SWG, CASB, and ZTNA.
MARKETS
thefastmode.com

Kurdtel Communications Selects Alepo’s Fixed IN Solution

Leading fixed-line operator Kurdtel Communications has transformed its network with an advanced solution from digital enablement expert Alepo. The modernization has implemented automation that ensures the operator can fully and accurately charge for residential and enterprise services with no revenue leaks. Kurdtel Communications’ legacy system required manual processes that left the operator susceptible. Alepo replaced this legacy infrastructure with its convergent and automated fixed IN system for all its services, streamlining network management and preventing revenue loss.
TECHNOLOGY
thefastmode.com

5G Slicing Revenue Expected to Reach $24 Billion in 2028, says ABI Research

With 3G and 4G, connectivity has been a uniform offering independently of the device or target customer. 5G slicing, by contrast, holds the potential to offer varying levels of connectivity characteristics (e.g., SLAs, bandwidth, latency) for different devices, use cases, and applications. The expectation is that enterprises will pay a...
MARKETS
pymnts

Logistics Firm Montway Auto Transport Launches Digital Platform

B2B logistics company Montway Auto Transport announced Monday (Aug. 1) that it has debuted a new digital platform, the Montway Automation Portal (MAP), aiming to boost efficiency for shippers and carriers. The platform will also enable greater visibility for inbound and outbound vehicles to bolster inventory management, and will help...
ECONOMY

