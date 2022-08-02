Tele2 First Telco in Nordics & Baltics to Receive Approval for Science-based Net Zero Target

www.thefastmode.com
Russia's cutoff of energy supplies is forcing Germany to restart oil power generation as natural gas becomes scarce
Munich is aiming to diversify away from natural gas with Moscow's hand on the tap and dwindling supplies, and will turn to oil power generation.
thefastmode.com
Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups
Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
Hydrogen Production Technology Company Aurora Hydrogen Raises $10 Million
Hydrogen production technology developer, Aurora Hydrogen, recently raised $10 million in a Series A funding round led by Energy Innovation Capital. The company develops clean hydrogen production technology that can be used for small fueling stations to the largest industrial applications. Aurora says the technology can produce clean hydrogen without generating CO2 emissions or consuming water and has the potential to reduce global CO2 emissions by 900 millions tons per year. Andrew Gillis, C-E-O of Aurora Hydrogen, joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
electrek.co
Tesla secures battery material supply deals with two big Chinese companies
Tesla has secured battery material supply deals with two large Chinese companies, according to new fillings. The move aims to ensure battery supply to support its electric vehicle production through the mid-decade. Automakers who are serious about electric vehicles are currently scrambling to secure as much long-term battery supply as...
thefastmode.com
Macquarie Joins VMware Sovereign Cloud Initiative
Macquarie Telecom Group became a member of the VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative, a reflection of the company’s decade-long commitment to sovereign IT capability. The growing importance of data sovereignty, scrutiny of data access and control, and increasing geo-political friction is leading governments and regulated industries to closely analyse their cloud strategies and evaluate who may have access to their data. The VMware Sovereign Cloud initiative helps customers identify and engage with trusted national or regional cloud service providers to meet their unique sovereign cloud requirements.
TechCrunch
Look out Putin — Ukrainian woman invents ‘solar for balconies’ to wean Europe off Russian gas
Many countries in the EU — currently experiencing a heatwave — have scrambled to switch to alternatives, such as renewables, which are considered one of the key factors of in reaching energy independence from Russia. So it is a delicious irony that a Ukrainian woman tech entrepreneur has...
CNBC
Volkswagen-backed Northvolt to develop wood-based batteries for EVs
The attempt to develop battery materials from a range of sources comes as major European economies lay out plans to move away from road-based vehicles that use diesel and gasoline. Stora Enso says says it's "one of the largest private forest owners in the world." The partnership will see Northvolt...
rigzone.com
Who Is Europe's Top Gas Supplier?
A new BofA Global Research report sent to Rigzone recently has revealed the identity of Europe's number one gas supplier. — According to a BofA Global Research report sent to Rigzone recently, Norway is now Europe’s number one gas supplier. Norway supplies around 50 percent of Europe’s domestic...
Ireland targets 25% cut in agriculture emissions but farmers voice anger
Ireland has committed to a 25% cut in greenhouse gas emissions from agriculture by 2030 after a bitter political battle between farmers, business groups and environmentalists. The coalition government on Thursday announced binding sectoral targets to slash overall carbon emissions by 51% by 2030, a daunting challenge for a country that has consistently missed climate goals, making it per capita one of the world highest emitters.
Saudi Arabia Buys Valvoline's Oil Products Unit For $2.65 Billion
Founded way back in 1866, Valvoline is a giant in the automotive industry in America for its manufacturing and distribution of automotive oil. Now headquartered in Kentucky, it is the second largest oil change service provider in the USA as of 2022 and has over 1,500 service centers around the country, helping to keep best-sellers like the Ford F-150 on the road. But as cars transition into the electrified era, businesses like Valvoline are also undergoing a transformation of their own. The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) announced this week that it would be purchasing Valvoline's Global Products business for the sizable sum of $2.65 billion.
thefastmode.com
Telenor Group, CP Group Commit $200M to Support Innovative Tech Startups
Telenor Group and CP Group announced that they will raise up to USD$200 million or 7.3 billion baht to support startups to promote innovative technologies. It includes a new VC fund to identify best ideas from Thai startups, supporting them to become successful at regional, national and international levels. Promising Thai start-ups will have access to technology and expertise from Telenor’s business in Nordic and Asian countries as well as from CP’s related businesses.
thefastmode.com
Accenture Acquires Tenbu to Expand Data and AI Capabilities
Accenture has acquired Tenbu, a cloud data firm that specializes in solutions for intelligent decision-making and planning through areas such as analytics, big data and machine learning. With more than 150 certifications, Tenbu’s team of 170 data specialists will join the Data & AI team within Accenture Cloud First. Terms...
thefastmode.com
Comcast Business, Fortinet Partner to Deliver Enterprises New SASE & SSE Solutions
Comcast Business announced a strategic partnership with Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, to deliver enterprises a new set of secure access service edge (SASE), and security service edge (SSE) solutions to help enterprises protect their distributed workforces using a cloud-delivered approach to security policy enforcement.
thefastmode.com
Software Combined Acquires Omnitronics
Software aggregator Software Combined has finalised its fifth acquisition in 2022, to cement its position as Australia’s leading company dedicated to investing in and supporting established software businesses. Omnitronics is the largest provider of radio dispatch systems to the mission- and business-critical communication systems in the local market. Its...
thefastmode.com
Vodafone Idea Trials Small Cells on Street Furniture & Aerial Fibre Deployment
Leading telecom operator, Vodafone Idea (Vi), is conducting a trial on use of street furniture for Small Cells and Aerial Fibre deployment in Bhopal Smart City, as part of a pilot by TRAI. These pilots are aimed at making cross sectoral infrastructure more accessible for quick roll out of the...
thefastmode.com
Vietnamobile Partners with Comviva to Power AI-led Intelligent Customer Engagement
Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Vietnamobile, one of the leading telecom operators in Vietnam to power AI-led intelligent customer engagement. As a part of the engagement, Comviva shall help Vietnamobile deliver personalized, contextual communications in real time and at scale with MobiLytix™...
thefastmode.com
Jio Platforms, Optiva Sign Go-to-Market Partnership for E2E 5G Solution
Jio Platforms announced a strategic go-to-market partnership with Optiva, a Canadian provider of business support systems (BSS) software and services to the telecommunications industry. Optiva’s advanced converged real-time charging and billing capabilities will enable JPL to offer an end-to-end 5G solution for global markets. As per the collaboration, JPL will...
thefastmode.com
T-Systems Selects Stream to Empower its Hybrid Cloud Services
Stream Data Centers, the industry leader in delivering exceptional data center experiences to global enterprise companies, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a trusted data center partner by T-Systems. T-Systems, a leading provider of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) solutions to major corporations and public-sector organizations...
Stilla Technologies Solidifies Leadership in EMEA, Expands Footprint in APAC
Stilla Technologies, the multiplex digital PCR company, announces the addition of Yvan Sergeant to serve in the capacity of Vice President/General Manager for the EMEA region. Sergeant joins Stilla with over two decades of experience in the life sciences industry, scaling go-to-market teams and delivering substantial growth in both genomics and proteomics spaces. Yvan held prior leadership positions at PerkinElmer, Caliper Life Sciences, and Trinean, and comes to Stilla from Quanterix where he served as VP/GM, Europe.
INNIO Announces Future Collaboration With B.Grimm Power to Explore New Thailand Power Plant Projects
BANGKOK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 4, 2022-- INNIO announced today that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with B.Grimm Power to collaborate on building new power plant projects in Thailand. B.Grimm has a long and successful history as a trailblazer in Thailand’s private power generation industry. The MoU lays out the framework for a collaboration of the two companies to build projects in the period 2022 to 2024 within the liquified natural gas (LNG) and natural gas segment. Within the MoU, INNIO and B.Grimm will explore the development of decentralized and highly efficient power plants. The two companies will focus on jointly developing the LNG and natural gas segment in Thailand with the possibility of future projects. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005083/en/ Dr. Olaf Berlien, President and CEO of INNIO, and Dr. Harald Link, Chairman of the Board of B.Grimm (Photo: Business Wire)
