Spectrum Launches AI-enabled Cybersecurity Solution for Advanced WiFi Customers

Personal Clouds Offer Unique Opportunity for Operators to Safeguard Digital Experiences and Deliver Greater Value to Subscribers Featured
According to Deloitte’s 2021 Connectivity and Mobile Trends Survey, the average U.S. household has 25 connected devices across 14 categories. Globally, the number of connected devices is estimated to reach 38.6 billion by 2025. More devices will inevitably lead to more vulnerabilities around privacy, data, and hardware protection. A...
Comcast Business, Fortinet Partner to Deliver Enterprises New SASE & SSE Solutions
Comcast Business announced a strategic partnership with Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, to deliver enterprises a new set of secure access service edge (SASE), and security service edge (SSE) solutions to help enterprises protect their distributed workforces using a cloud-delivered approach to security policy enforcement.
JET Launches Floating 5G Base Station Platform
JET Engineering System Solutions has deployed its most advanced buoy yet to deliver 5G enabled offshore connectivity and data collection. JET-4 Babel is a floating 5G base station platform, meaning that it transmits coverage for devices to connect to, increasing the distance from the shore that 5G signal can be established.
Vietnamobile Partners with Comviva to Power AI-led Intelligent Customer Engagement
Comviva, the global leader in mobility solutions, today announced its strategic partnership with Vietnamobile, one of the leading telecom operators in Vietnam to power AI-led intelligent customer engagement. As a part of the engagement, Comviva shall help Vietnamobile deliver personalized, contextual communications in real time and at scale with MobiLytix™...
Accenture Acquires Tenbu to Expand Data and AI Capabilities
Accenture has acquired Tenbu, a cloud data firm that specializes in solutions for intelligent decision-making and planning through areas such as analytics, big data and machine learning. With more than 150 certifications, Tenbu’s team of 170 data specialists will join the Data & AI team within Accenture Cloud First. Terms...
Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups
Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
Meet the 5G Ecosystem at BYOND MOBILE
BANGKOK, Aug 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Looking ahead to 2030, humans hope for an improved quality of life that requires a wide range of 5G connected digital services. Decreasing traffic congestion, producing green energy, using robots for dangerous work, making health computable, using farm management systems for enhanced crop productivity and implementing a smart transportation system are all part of the so-called networked economy. It is important to understand how to secure the ecosystem of devices and applications evolving from that network to shape a trusted digital future.
UTStarcom Launches Disaggregated Router Platform for 5G Backhaul/Midhaul
UTStarcom, a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, announced its newest platform, the SkyFlux UAR Disaggregated Router. The platform applies the network disaggregation concept onto carrier-grade modular redundant router platforms optimized for telecommunications networks, resulting in an open, flexible, and future-proof solution that can meet the requirements of telecom applications such as 5G backhaul/midhaul, broadband aggregation, metro access and aggregation networks.
T-Systems Selects Stream to Empower its Hybrid Cloud Services
Stream Data Centers, the industry leader in delivering exceptional data center experiences to global enterprise companies, is proud to announce that it has been selected as a trusted data center partner by T-Systems. T-Systems, a leading provider of Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) solutions to major corporations and public-sector organizations...
Network of 11,000 Fake Investment Sites Target Users in Europe — How Do They Work?
Cybercriminals are getting smarter at ripping off unaware individuals on the internet by the day. Online security researchers have recently uncovered a network made up of more than 11,000 domains that cybercriminals and scammers use to promote various fake investment schemes to European users of the internet, according to Bleeping Computer.
Sunderland Develops 5G University as Part of Smart City Project with BAI
BAI Communications (BAI), Sunderland City Council and the University of Sunderland have announced a new partnership to deploy advanced wireless technologies across the university’s campuses as part of the smart city roll out, supporting research in key areas, enhancing teaching, and improving the student experience. A 5G test lab...
Jio Platforms, Optiva Sign Go-to-Market Partnership for E2E 5G Solution
Jio Platforms announced a strategic go-to-market partnership with Optiva, a Canadian provider of business support systems (BSS) software and services to the telecommunications industry. Optiva’s advanced converged real-time charging and billing capabilities will enable JPL to offer an end-to-end 5G solution for global markets. As per the collaboration, JPL will...
Mobile Infrastructure’s Valuable Lessons for Electric Vehicle (EV) Network Deployment Featured
Although electric vehicles have been headline-worthy for close to a decade, two recent developments are especially significant. In February, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was passed in the United States, including $7.5 billion to build out a nationwide network of 500,000 electric vehicle chargers. In July, it was reported that 5% of new vehicles are EVs. These two factors contribute to a dynamic significantly increasing the speed of the build-out of nationwide charging networks.
Software Combined Acquires Omnitronics
Software aggregator Software Combined has finalised its fifth acquisition in 2022, to cement its position as Australia’s leading company dedicated to investing in and supporting established software businesses. Omnitronics is the largest provider of radio dispatch systems to the mission- and business-critical communication systems in the local market. Its...
Netskope Expands Into Cloud Networking with Acquisition of Infiot
Netskope, the leader in Security Service Edge (SSE) and Zero Trust, announced it has acquired Infiot, a pioneer in enabling secure, reliable access with zero trust security, network and application optimization, and AI-driven operations. As Netskope Borderless WAN, the addition of Infiot's revolutionary technology will enable Netskope customers to apply...
Jio Platforms, Subex Partner on AI Orchestration Platform for 5G
Subex, a provider of Telecom Analytics Solutions and AI-led Digital Trust products to communication service providers, and Jio Platforms announced a partnership for its AI Orchestration Platform, HyperSense, which can enable telcos to deliver on the promise of AI across the data value chain. As per the collaboration, JPL will...
Kurdtel Communications Selects Alepo’s Fixed IN Solution
Leading fixed-line operator Kurdtel Communications has transformed its network with an advanced solution from digital enablement expert Alepo. The modernization has implemented automation that ensures the operator can fully and accurately charge for residential and enterprise services with no revenue leaks. Kurdtel Communications’ legacy system required manual processes that left the operator susceptible. Alepo replaced this legacy infrastructure with its convergent and automated fixed IN system for all its services, streamlining network management and preventing revenue loss.
5G Slicing Revenue Expected to Reach $24 Billion in 2028, says ABI Research
With 3G and 4G, connectivity has been a uniform offering independently of the device or target customer. 5G slicing, by contrast, holds the potential to offer varying levels of connectivity characteristics (e.g., SLAs, bandwidth, latency) for different devices, use cases, and applications. The expectation is that enterprises will pay a...
Total SASE Market to Exceed $13 B by 2026, says Dell'Oro Group
According to a recently published report from Dell'Oro Group, the total SASE market will exceed $13 B by 2026, representing a very healthy CAGR. The report further divides the total SASE market into its two technology components, Security Service Edge (SSE) and SD-WAN with SSE expected to double the SD-WAN revenue for SASE. The report further breaks down the SSE market into FWaaS, SWG, CASB, and ZTNA.
China Mobile, Huawei Launch Intelligent AR Site Inspection Solution
China Mobile Anhui, Huawei MBB Automation Engine (MAE) and Huawei Customer Support (CS) launched the Intelligent AR Site Inspection solution. So far, this solution has been applied at scale in Hefei, Wuhu, and two other cities in Anhui province. It has been used more than 10,000 times in three months to check nearly 1,000 equipment rooms, improving inspection efficiency by 50%. China Mobile Anhui is now looking to bring this solution to even more cities across the province.
