Urshela hits 2-run HR in 10th, Twins rally past Tigers 5-3

Tucker Barnhart sitting Tuesday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. Barnhart is being replaced behind the plate by Eric Haase versus Twins starter Chris Archer. In 201 plate appearances this season, Barnhart has a .203 batting average with a .494 OPS,...
Twins acquire Tigers reliever Michael Fulmer
The Minnesota Twins have been busy on trade deadline day, and they even made a transaction within the AL Central. Minnesota acquired reliever Michael Fulmer from the Detroit Tigers in exchange for pitching prospect Sawyer Gipson-Long, the team announced on Tuesday. Fulmer joins righty starter Tyler Mahle and closer Jorge...
Akil Baddoo batting ninth for Tigers Monday
The Detroit Tigers will start Akil Baddoo in left field for Monday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Baddoo will bat ninth and play left field in Monday's game while Robbie Grossman catches a breather. Our models project Baddoo, who has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel, to score 6.5 fantasy points...
Red Sox send Vazquez to Astros for 2 prospects
The Boston Red Sox traded catcher Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros for infield prospect Enmanuel Valdez and outfield prospect Wilyer Abreu. The Red Sox are in Houston on Monday to start a three-game series against the Astros at Minute Maid Park. The interesting situation of being traded across the...
Mateo's 2 homers, 5 RBIs power Orioles past Rangers 8-2
ARLINGTON, Texas -- — Jorge Mateo homered twice and drove in five runs to help the Baltimore Orioles beat the Texas Rangers 8-2 on Tuesday night. Batting at the bottom of the lineup, Mateo set his single-game highs for home runs and RBI. He has 10 homers and 32 RBI this season.
Nationals release former All-Star Alcides Escobar, open roster spot for Luke Voit
Escobar played 40 games for the Nationals this season, making just 131 plate appearances. He finished with eight RBI while slashing .281/.260/282. The 35-year-old also made two relief appearances on the mound during blowouts for the Nationals. Over 1.2 innings of work, Escobar allowed two earned runs off three hits, sporting a 10.80 ERA.
Rangers host the Orioles on home losing streak
Baltimore Orioles (53-51, fourth in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (46-57, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Kyle Bradish (1-4, 7.01 ERA, 1.70 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (9-2, 2.52 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -126, Orioles +106; over/under is 8 1/2...
Kevin Gausman's strong outing leads Jays over Rays
Toronto right-hander Kevin Gausman allowed just one hit in eight innings of work as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-2 on Tuesday night in St. Petersburg, Fla. Gausman (8-8) was throwing a no-hitter until Taylor Walls led off the sixth inning with a single. But Walls'...
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
