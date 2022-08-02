What to expect as Lakers, LeBron James enter extension negotiations

bvmsports.com
See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Lakers: LeBron James 'Badly Wants' Russell Westbrook Swapped for Kyrie Irving
Marc Stein reinforced the notion that LeBron James has little to no desire to spend another season with Russell Westbrook.
Russell Westbrook makes big decision amid Lakers trade rumors
Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has found new representation. Amid a summer of trade speculation, the nine-time All-Star has hired NBA super-agent Jeff Schwartz of Excel Sports Management, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Last month, the topic of Westbrook’s representation made major headlines when his agent of 14...
Lakers News: DeMar DeRozan Inks Deal to Remain Face of Kobe Bryant Nike Line
LA native DeMar DeRozan signed a deal with Nike that will keep him as the face of Kobe Bryant's line.
Lakers News: 15-Year NBA Veteran Gives His Scouting Report on Bronny James
NBA veteran Thaddeus Young provided his take on Bronny James' basketball game. It should give LeBron James a smile.
LOOK: Kevin Durant Comments On LeBron's Instagram Post
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant commented on Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James' Instagram post.
Yardbarker
Lakers Notes: Russell Westbrook, Darvin Ham, LeBron James, Free Agents
This isn’t to say that is Ham’s intent. Rather, it just goes to show that Ham was given control of managing the roster — a sometimes iffy proposition in the coaching world, particularly as it related to LA. Per Jovan Buha of The Athletic, “Lakers head coach...
Lakers and LeBron James can begin contract-extension talks
Lakers star LeBron James is eligible for a two-year contract extension starting Thursday. Will he seek the maximum or give L.A. a more favorable deal?
What If The Clippers Signed This 10x NBA All-Star?
Carmelo Anthony is still a free agent on August 2, after spending last year with the Los Angeles Lakers. The ten-time NBA All-Star had the best years of his career playing with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks. Right now, I believe the Los Angeles Clippers should consider signing him.
The Boston Celtics Have Signed Bruno Caboclo
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Boston Celtics are signing Bruno Caboclo to a training camp deal. Caboclo has played for the Toronto Raptors, Memphis Grizzlies, Houston Rockets and Sacramento Kings. The Celtics lost to the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals this past season.
NBC Sports
Report: Cavaliers “not proceeding with the intention” of signing LeBron
On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Lakers can and will offer LeBron James a contract extension of two years, $97.1 million. If LeBron doesn’t sign it immediately — and there’s no reason to believe he will, LeBron has always been patient and used his leverage — the speculation will start. Speculation that will ignore the fact that LeBron is happy in Los Angeles, his family is entrenched and in schools in the city, his post-career focus on his entertainment empire is in the city, and he is unlikely to leave.
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
Yardbarker
LOOK: Kyrie Irving Tweeted Something On Tuesday
Irving is one of the best players in the NBA, and this past season he averaged an incredible 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. However, the Nets had a very disappointing season as they lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics.
Photo: Kawhi Leonard Strength Training at Clippers Facility
Kawhi is looking to return strong from his ACL injury
