What to expect as Lakers, LeBron James enter extension negotiations

On Thursday, Aug. 4, the Lakers can and will offer LeBron James a contract extension of two years, $97.1 million. If LeBron doesn’t sign it immediately — and there’s no reason to believe he will, LeBron has always been patient and used his leverage — the speculation will start. Speculation that will ignore the fact that LeBron is happy in Los Angeles, his family is entrenched and in schools in the city, his post-career focus on his entertainment empire is in the city, and he is unlikely to leave.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO