Woj: Boston Celtics ink veteran big man Noah Vonleh to camp deal

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Boston Celtics have reportedly signed big man Noah Vonleh to a one-year deal with the hopes of making the 2022-23 Celtics regular-season roster. The signing comes on the heels of Boston offering former Houston Rockets center Bruno Cabloco a camp deal earlier in the day on Monday.

Vonleh, a seven-year vet drafted by the Charlotte Hornets out of Indiana with the ninth overall pick of the 2014 NBA draft, last played for the Brooklyn Nets in 2021-22, playing limited minutes in a bid to get back into the league after stints playing abroad in Asia.

The 6-foot-10 big man has shown flashes of being able to shoot from beyond the arc and has defended well in the past, though that has not been his calling card in recent stops in the NBA.

With the Celtics able to carry as many as 20 players heading into camp, expect a few more similar such deals for Boston to fill out the rest of their frontcourt rotation.

He has averaged 4.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game over his career in the league so far.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

