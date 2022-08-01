Read on www.yardbarker.com
Yardbarker
Doc Rivers Apparently Admits That Ben Simmons Left The Philadelphia 76ers Because Of The Relationship With Joel Embiid
The Ben Simmons saga with Philadelphia was finally in the rearview mirror after dominating the headlines most of last season when he was traded to the Brooklyn Nets . This season's trade saga is headlined by Simmons' new teammate Kevin Durant. Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers was on The Vince...
Yardbarker
Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open
The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup. Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Debate If Michael Jordan Should Pay $202.5M To LaMelo Ball: "That Would Be Massive Overpay, No Way He Worth That Much"
The Charlotte Hornets have been one of the most exciting teams to watch over the last two seasons. With a high-flying forward, Miles Bridges, accompanied by a shifty and talented playmaker like LaMelo Ball, the Hornets might not be the best team on paper but often are the most entertaining.
Yardbarker
Los Angeles Lakers great Robert Horry bashes Shaquille O’Neal’s son after summer league stint
Los Angeles Lakers great Robert Horry recently had some thoughts on the play of Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef, after his stint with the organization’s Summer League team. And suffice to say, they weren’t very positive. While he wasn’t a top star during his tenure in L.A.,...
Yardbarker
Shaquille O'Neal Says The Boston Celtics Shouldn't Trade Jaylen Brown For Kevin Durant: "My Answer Is No. Excuse Me, The Answer Is Hell No."
One of the more interesting updates in recent weeks on the Kevin Durant front has been an offer from the Boston Celtics. Although it has been a while since the offer was reported, discussions about it have continued to rage on. The Celtics reportedly included Jaylen Brown, their 2nd star, in a package for Durant that was rejected by the Brooklyn Nets.
Yardbarker
Lawsuit reveals major bombshell about Phil Mickelson
Phil Mickelson was among the golfers who were suspended by the PGA Tour back in June after he took part in the first LIV Golf event, but it turns out he had already been banned by the Tour for months at that point. A group of LIV golfers filed an...
Yardbarker
Nicole Hazen, wife of Diamondbacks GM, dies at 45
Nicole Hazen, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday of complications from cancer. She was 45. She had been fighting glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, for more than two years. "Nicole lived her life and loved her family with fierceness and devotion," the Hazen family...
Yardbarker
Every Time The Chicago Bulls Come To Boston, Dennis Rodman Would Buy Out Toys-R-Us And Deliver To The Boston Children's Hospital: No Cameras, No Reporters
Dennis Rodman is one of the most colorful personalities the sport of basketball has ever seen. While he was considered outlandish for his time, Rodman never let anything off the court stop him from achieving great success on the court. Rodman is a 5-time champion and is regarded as one of the greatest rebounders of all time.
Yardbarker
Report: Knicks amenable to include Obi Toppin in Donovan Mitchell trade
Aside from the picks package, there is one more sticking point in the trade talks between the New York Knicks and the Utah Jazz in a potential Donovan Mitchell blockbuster trade. Quentin Grimes’ explosion in the NBA Summer League had only reinforced Danny Ainge and Jazz’s belief in the incoming...
Lakers coach Darvin Ham reportedly will have the power to bench or remove Russell Westbrook from starting lineup
Former NBA player Darvin Ham has a ton of new responsibilities as a first-time head coach. Not only is he coaching a legendary franchise in the Los Angeles Lakers, but he'll have to juggle the expectations of LA along with the egos and star power of several key players on his team.
Yardbarker
The Bulls Make It Official With A Notable Veteran
The Chicago Bulls had a great regular season – to a point. They started out very strongly and were on their way to a wonderful postseason but then a slew of nasty injuries sidelined some of their biggest stars and the Eastern Conference was eventually able to swallow them up.
Yardbarker
Colin Cowherd Says The Lakers Think Russell Westbrook Is Too Toxic And Want Him Out Of The Franchise
Russell Westbrook remains a hot topic around the NBA after a tumultuous 2021/22 season, his first with the Los Angeles Lakers. Right now, other than Darvin Ham, nobody wants Westbrook on the Lakers, and the team is reportedly looking for ways to part with the player, but nothing has happened so far.
Yardbarker
Steph Curry fires back at critical comments from Mike James
Shaquille O’Neal may have competition for the “Petty White” nickname. Former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James turned on the hot take stove this week and called Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry “one-dimensional” on an episode of the Players Choice podcast. James ranked Curry outside of his top five current NBA players, listing Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic above Curry.
Yardbarker
Kyle Kuzma On The Lakers' 2020 Championship: “I’m On LeBron James’ Team, You Don’t Wanna Let Somebody Down That Cares So Much About Winning.”
Young NBA swingman Kyle Kuzma has had an interesting career so far. With the Lakers, in particular, he had a lot of ups and downs over the years, going from the ultimate high of winning a title to being traded after failing to live up to expectations. While Kuz is...
Yardbarker
Gordon Hayward drawing interest from Heat?
Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke to an unnamed NBA executive this week who indicated that Gordon Hayward could be a Plan B for the Miami Heat if their trade pursuits of Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell fail. “I think a guy they will keep an eye on is Gordon Hayward,”...
