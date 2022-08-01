ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Yardbarker

Steve Kerr shares why Warriors are holding roster spot open

The Golden State Warriors have become very good at maximizing roster flexibility in recent seasons due to salary demands and the need to surround their star core with competent pieces. That has led to an intriguing situation with their current roster setup. Golden State has 13 players on guaranteed contracts...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Yardbarker

Shaquille O'Neal Says The Boston Celtics Shouldn't Trade Jaylen Brown For Kevin Durant: "My Answer Is No. Excuse Me, The Answer Is Hell No."

One of the more interesting updates in recent weeks on the Kevin Durant front has been an offer from the Boston Celtics. Although it has been a while since the offer was reported, discussions about it have continued to rage on. The Celtics reportedly included Jaylen Brown, their 2nd star, in a package for Durant that was rejected by the Brooklyn Nets.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Lawsuit reveals major bombshell about Phil Mickelson

Phil Mickelson was among the golfers who were suspended by the PGA Tour back in June after he took part in the first LIV Golf event, but it turns out he had already been banned by the Tour for months at that point. A group of LIV golfers filed an...
GOLF
Yardbarker

Nicole Hazen, wife of Diamondbacks GM, dies at 45

Nicole Hazen, the wife of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen, died Thursday of complications from cancer. She was 45. She had been fighting glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer, for more than two years. "Nicole lived her life and loved her family with fierceness and devotion," the Hazen family...
CELEBRITIES
Yardbarker

Every Time The Chicago Bulls Come To Boston, Dennis Rodman Would Buy Out Toys-R-Us And Deliver To The Boston Children's Hospital: No Cameras, No Reporters

Dennis Rodman is one of the most colorful personalities the sport of basketball has ever seen. While he was considered outlandish for his time, Rodman never let anything off the court stop him from achieving great success on the court. Rodman is a 5-time champion and is regarded as one of the greatest rebounders of all time.
BOSTON, MA
Cameron Johnson
Jae Crowder
Kevin Durant
Yardbarker

The Bulls Make It Official With A Notable Veteran

The Chicago Bulls had a great regular season – to a point. They started out very strongly and were on their way to a wonderful postseason but then a slew of nasty injuries sidelined some of their biggest stars and the Eastern Conference was eventually able to swallow them up.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Steph Curry fires back at critical comments from Mike James

Shaquille O’Neal may have competition for the “Petty White” nickname. Former Brooklyn Nets guard Mike James turned on the hot take stove this week and called Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry “one-dimensional” on an episode of the Players Choice podcast. James ranked Curry outside of his top five current NBA players, listing Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Luka Doncic above Curry.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Gordon Hayward drawing interest from Heat?

Sean Deveney of Heavy.com spoke to an unnamed NBA executive this week who indicated that Gordon Hayward could be a Plan B for the Miami Heat if their trade pursuits of Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell fail. “I think a guy they will keep an eye on is Gordon Hayward,”...
MIAMI, FL

