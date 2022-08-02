City Council approves Lewisville Fishing Barge’s request to close permanently

communityimpact.com
Zee
1d ago
That’s too bad but the barge has not been profitable for a while. Years ago we used to go there and fish and get a hamburger.
2
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite City Council approves industrial park on McKenzie and Lawson
According to Mesquite resident Lynn Sturt, the city needs more green and less grey. At a Monday meeting, the Mesquite City Council voted unanimously to approve an industrial park near McKenzie Road and Lawson Road. The development is located on a 213-acre site and is slated to be a business park. According to City of Mesquite Planning Director Jeff Armstrong, the site was zoned industrial, and the owners of the property have been working on this development for around five years. While residents expressed concern of another industrial park in the southern part of the city, the item passed through the Planning and Zoning commission in a 4-2 vote in a July meeting.
New 7-Eleven to develop near Painted Tree community in McKinney
A new 7-Eleven has been proposed in McKinney. (Courtesy 7-Eleven) A new 7-Eleven convenience store with fueling and electric vehicle stations received final approval to develop by the McKinney City Council Aug. 2. The convenience store would be located at the southwest corner of Wilmeth Road and Hardin Boulevard on...
Frisco City Council calls for public hearing on 2022-23 fiscal year budget
The public hearings are scheduled during the council’s Aug. 16 and Sept. 6 meetings. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Frisco City Council members called for a public hearing concerning the city’s 2022-23 fiscal year budget to be held Aug. 16 and Sept. 6. Included in the item passed were also calls for public hearings concerning the Frisco Economic Development Corp. and the Frisco Community Development Corp. 2022-23 fiscal year budgets, according to the meeting agenda.
azlenews.net
Worth the wait: Bridge construction to enhance mobility
Motorists will notice a smoother drive when the new bridge is completed over Lake Worth. But the Texas Department of Transportation project is still two years from finish. The State Highway 199 bridge project over Lake Worth will enhance mobility and safety between FM 1886 (Confederate Park Road) and Hodgkins Road, said Val Lopez, TxDOT public information officer for the Fort Worth District.
Key changes for Rockwall on North Texas Municipal Water District Board of Directors
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 1, 2022) With all the emphasis on water these days, the North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) has come into prominence of late. Specifically of note, there have been some key changes with the City of Rockwall’s representatives on the NTMWD Board of Directors. After nearly three decades, one representative has retired from his role, and a familiar face is stepping into his place.
Hillwood announces two new industrial buildings in far south Denton County
Hillwood, developer of AllianceTexas, announced Monday that two new class A speculative industrial buildings, totaling nearly 1.7 million square feet, are coming to far south Denton County. Alliance Westport 25 will total nearly 1.1 million square feet and Alliance Center North 4 will include 615,694 square feet, with anticipated completion...
fox4news.com
Dallas City Council could soon approve ban on gas-powered leaf blowers
DALLAS - Dallas City Council committee members appear ready to move forward with a gradual ban on gas-powered leaf blowers in the city. The blowers have been criticized for pollution and noise, but landscapers say they are much more powerful than electric and battery-powered blowers. The city estimates those blowers...
McKinney officials propose lower tax rate for 2022-23
McKinney City Council established a maximum tax rate Aug. 2. (Courtesy Pexels) Officials with the city of McKinney have set a maximum proposed total property tax rate that would be lower than last year’s rate. McKinney City Council voted Aug. 2 to set the maximum property tax rate for...
City of Mesquite approves construction of 235-acre retail and business development along IH-20
MESQUITE, Texas — The City of Mesquite has approved a 235-acre retail and business development. Located on the north side of IH-20 between Lasater and Lawson Roads, the development will offer approximately 180,000 square feet of retail and ultimately 3.2 million square feet of industrial, business and logistics space.
Flower Mound implements retiming of traffic lights at FM 2499/407
The town of Flower Mound recently implemented new timing of traffic signals in the area of FM 2499 and FM 407. Matt Hotelling, senior engineering transportation manager for the town, said the retiming is meant to help address traffic congestion in the corridor, and it’s not the only plan in the works for the interchange. Town staff are now watching and tweaking the schedule to make for better traffic flow.
Denton County disapproves DCAD budget
Denton County Commissioners on Tuesday unanimously voted to disapprove the 2023 Denton Central Appraisal District’s budget, citing a lack of confidence in the entity, according to a news release from the county. “This vote to veto the budget is also a vote of no confidence in the Denton Central...
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney has set its 2023 property tax rate ceiling. Here's what's next
The McKinney City Council on Tuesday agreed unanimously to set a proposed property tax rate ceiling for the 2023 fiscal year. The decision served to set a maximum rate that the council could approve for the fiscal year, although McKinney Chief Financial Officer Mark Holloway and Mayor George Fuller both said the rate actually approved by the City Council usually comes below the ceiling rate. In fact, Hollway said, the tax rate recommended by City Manager Paul Grimes in the FY 2023 budget will be lower than the ceiling rate set Tuesday.
Nearly 40 Grand Prairie residents sue over 2020 industrial fire at Poly-America plastics plant
Two years after a Grand Prairie plastics factory fire that blazed for almost 24 hours, nearly 40 residents are suing Poly-America for nearly $8-million which works out to about $200,000 per person.
Tarrant County, Meals on Wheels to provide air conditioning units for 'vulnerable residents'
Meals on Wheels Inc. of Tarrant County will provide air conditioning window units to eligible residents in the county. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Meals on Wheels Inc. of Tarrant County will provide free air conditioning window units and air conditioning/heating combination window units to eligible residents as part of a new grant program with Tarrant County.
Closures on High Road in Flower Mound through Aug. 12
The road closure began July 25 and is expected to be completed Aug. 12. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) High Road, between Arabian Circle and Stallion Circle, is closed for culvert maintenance work. The road closure began July 25 and is expected to be completed Aug. 12, according to the town website.
Message from the City of Heath: Drought and Water Restrictions
HEATH, TX (July 30, 2022) Heath City staff will provide an in-depth report regarding the current Stage 3 Water Restrictions and why they are necessary at the August 9 City Council meeting. The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., and we will place this item at the top of the agenda. We encourage you to attend to gain the latest information, including the data behind the decisions being made regarding the water restrictions.
Medical City Lewisville completes $3.5M renovation of mother/baby unit
Medical City Lewisville recently completed a $3.5 million renovation of its mother/baby unit. (Courtesy Medical City Lewisville) Medical City Lewisville recently completed a renovation of the hospital's mother/baby unit, according to a press release. The hospital’s 58-bed unit includes labor and delivery, a mother/baby unit and a Level III neonatal...
fox7austin.com
Texas town declares 'water emergency,' tells residents that it could run out of water
A city in Texas is declaring a "water emergency," telling residents that they must severely reduce their water usage. The city government of Gunter, Texas, sent a letter to residents on Wednesday stating that the city's water storage tanks are unable to be refilled due to "excessive water consumption" and could be in a situation where the city runs out of water.
Spherion Staffing and Recruiting now open in Fort Worth
Spherion Staffing and Recruiting is located at 5751 Kroger Drive, Fort Worth. (Courtesy Spherion Staffing and Recruiting) Spherion Staffing and Recruiting opened June 1 at 5751 Kroger Drive, Fort Worth. The office works to fill temporary, temporary-to-hire and direct hire roles across several sectors, including clerical and light industrial. The office was opened by local entrepreneurs Shane and Tracey Franklin.
Texas Star Cafe opens in Flower Mound
Texas Star Cafe, now open in Flower Mound, offers sweet and savory food options. (Courtesy Texas Star Cafe) Texas Star Cafe opened in July in Flower Mound, according to the town. The restaurant is located at 1901 Long Prairie Road, Ste. 180. The cafe offers breakfast and lunch food with a mix of sweet and savory options. Its offerings include French toast, omelets, fried steak and Tex-Mex dishes. 214-513-9959. www.txstarcafe.com.
