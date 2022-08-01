Susan Hart featured at Henri Museum

nptelegraph.com
North Platte Telegraph
Great Plains Health, UNMC partnership provides fast track to nursing career
Great Plains Health is collaborating with the Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing for accelerated clinicals in North Platte for the bachelor of science in nursing program. A ceremonial signing of the agreement was held Thursday afternoon in North Platte. Qualified applicants with bachelor's degrees can complete the accelerated program...
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for August 4
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. (8) updates to this series since Updated 25 min ago.
Southwest Lincoln County slips into ‘exceptional drought’ amid heat
Southwest Lincoln County has moved into the most profound drought category during a week that brought North Platte its 16th and 17th days over 100 degrees so far in 2022. Thursday’s latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows a roughly oval-shaped area as being in “exceptional drought,” the worst of five categories of below-average precipitation.
Jim Paloucek: Ruminations on Rec, rails and rent rates
Hot and humid weather encourages thoughts on random topics; maybe it is all the time spent inside where the air-conditioner hum rules the day. In any event, here are some observations on scattered topics recently in our local news. Recreation Center: The community committee that has been studying the recreation...
Altig scores hole-in-one
Kurt Altig, North Platte High School head football coach, scored a hole-in-one on No. 6 at Indian Meadows Golf Course on July 9. Altig hit the 130-yard shot with a gap wedge. The day was a family golf outing and witnesses to the shot were his wife, Nikki; daughter, Makenna; and son, Kade. It was his first hole-in-one.
Nov. 8 election candidate lists now complete in Lincoln County
Lincoln County’s candidate slate for the 2022 elections has been completed with Monday’s passage of the filing deadline for races that weren’t on the May 10 primary ballot. In general-election-only races for multicounty boards, former Unicameral candidate Mel McNea of North Platte decided to file for a...
Work to begin Monday on south river bridge on Jeffers
Midlands Contracting, Inc. will begin water main replacement on Monday beginning at the south river bridge on Jeffers Street and heading north along the east lane of the one-ways. Work will progress from south to north along the one-ways and continue until project is complete, according to a press release...
Petition drive seeks to send Rec Center sales tax to Nov. 8 ballot
A petition drive set to begin at 8 a.m. Friday will seek to force the North Platte City Council to put a special half-cent sales tax to upgrade the North Platte Recreation Complex on the Nov. 8 general election ballot. The drive’s instigator says the effort was prompted by Tuesday’s...
Property valuations must follow state statute
Property valuations sometimes trigger questions and concerns for area residents when they find assessment of their property has risen. State statute dictates specifically how valuations are determined, County Assessor Julie Stenger said. Monday, Stenger’s office presented its three-year property assessment plan to the Lincoln County commissioners. In that report, her...
