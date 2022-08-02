ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Is draining human-made Lake Powell a practical solution to drought in the West?

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

Related
upr.org

Railroad history with Molly Cannon & Michael Sheehan on Wednesday's Access Utah

A team of anthropologists recently led a multiyear study to better understand the Utah section of the Transcontinental Railroad. The result is “Rails East to Ogden: Utah’s Transcontinental Railroad Story,” a publication in the Bureau of Land Management’s cultural resources series, which has now received an award from the U.S. Department of the Interior. From the publication: “A largely unknown national treasure rests within a two-hour drive from Salt Lake City. Tucked into the sparsely populated western expanse of Box Elder County, Utah, the ghosts of the United States' first transcontinental railroad still haunt 87 miles of abandoned original railroad grade on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service (NPS) and, to a lesser extent, private land.” Our guests today are Molly Cannon, Executive Director of the USU Museum of Anthropology; and Michael Sheehan, Cultural Resources Program Lead with the Bureau of Land Management.
UTAH STATE
Fit*Life*Travel

The captivating Mighty Five national parks in Utah and how they compare

One of the most adventure filled places in the U.S.A. can be found in the state of Utah. If you’d ever visited Utah, I have no doubt that you would certainly agree. The options for activity are numerous and ranges from summertime fun to winter wandering. The outdoor excursions are endless. The places where you can take the detours and outings are in the captivating Utah’s Mighty Five parks.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Arizona State
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Utah State
ksl.com

House Speaker Brad Wilson: 'We are just getting started' saving the Great Salt Lake

Editor's note: This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake — and what can be done to make a difference before it is too late. Read all of our stories at greatsaltlakenews.org.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Mead#Water Resources#Water Management#River Basin#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#The National Park Service
Gephardt Daily

Official search for Utah hiker missing in Colorado to remain suspended

SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colorado, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A small weekend search in Colorado’s San Juan County for a missing Utah hiker turned up no new clues. Daniel LamThach, 22 and from Salt Lake City, was reported missing on July 17 after his car was found abandoned near a trailhead. He is believed to have left on a hike the day prior.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Desert
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
KTVU FOX 2

Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families

SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksl.com

'Substantial' number of missing, killed livestock reported in Utah

TAYLORSVILLE — Utah agricultural leaders say they are noticing an alarming new trend this year. There has been an uptick in missing livestock or livestock killed across the state. The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food reported Tuesday that they have received 77 reports of missing cattle this year, as well as five horses or mules, and one sheep or goat. Of those 83 cases, only seven have been found.
UTAH STATE
Anita Durairaj

The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts

Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.
MONTANA STATE
Sedona Red Rock News

2022 unofficial Election Day results are in

Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
kslnewsradio.com

New poll says Utahns want incentives for water-wise landscaping

SALT LAKE CITY — A new poll by the Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute of Politics focused on what Utahns think are the best way to get people to conserve water. The poll asked 801 registered voters in Utah what they thought the state should do to encourage water conservation. Incentives for water-wise landscaping had the most support, with 50%.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
yourbigsky.com

Montana Wildfire Update for August 1

Wildfire activity increased over the weekend, with an additional fire that has burned close to 13,000 acres of land in Montana near Flathead Lake. A public meeting to address wildfire concerns is set for August 1 at 7 pm. The National Weather Service in Billings tweeted on Saturday that smoky skies will be apparent due to the fire activity in Montana and Idaho.

Comments / 0

Community Policy