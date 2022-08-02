Is draining human-made Lake Powell a practical solution to drought in the West?

www.ksl.com
upr.org
Railroad history with Molly Cannon & Michael Sheehan on Wednesday's Access Utah
A team of anthropologists recently led a multiyear study to better understand the Utah section of the Transcontinental Railroad. The result is “Rails East to Ogden: Utah’s Transcontinental Railroad Story,” a publication in the Bureau of Land Management’s cultural resources series, which has now received an award from the U.S. Department of the Interior. From the publication: “A largely unknown national treasure rests within a two-hour drive from Salt Lake City. Tucked into the sparsely populated western expanse of Box Elder County, Utah, the ghosts of the United States' first transcontinental railroad still haunt 87 miles of abandoned original railroad grade on lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service (NPS) and, to a lesser extent, private land.” Our guests today are Molly Cannon, Executive Director of the USU Museum of Anthropology; and Michael Sheehan, Cultural Resources Program Lead with the Bureau of Land Management.
kslnewsradio.com
Rockhounders should ‘dig’ this new app from the Utah Geological Survey and Bureau of Land Management
Salt Lake City — Rockhounders, grab your eye protection, hammer and mobile device. A new app launched by the Utah Geological Survey (UGS) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) provides rockhounders with accurate and verified information on where to sniff out and dig up rocks, minerals, and fossils in Utah.
Last boats pulled from the Great Salt Lake marina
The last boats have been pulled from the Great Salt Lake Marina. FOX 13 News documented cranes lifting the remaining boats out on Wednesday. It is a result of the Great Salt Lake
The captivating Mighty Five national parks in Utah and how they compare
One of the most adventure filled places in the U.S.A. can be found in the state of Utah. If you’d ever visited Utah, I have no doubt that you would certainly agree. The options for activity are numerous and ranges from summertime fun to winter wandering. The outdoor excursions are endless. The places where you can take the detours and outings are in the captivating Utah’s Mighty Five parks.
Trench could help Utah better prepare for earthquakes
Scientists have dug a pair of trenches in a field near I-215, giving them a rare look at the West Valley fault line.
ksl.com
House Speaker Brad Wilson: 'We are just getting started' saving the Great Salt Lake
Editor's note: This article is published through the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a solutions journalism initiative that partners news, education and media organizations to help inform people about the plight of the Great Salt Lake — and what can be done to make a difference before it is too late. Read all of our stories at greatsaltlakenews.org.
ksl.com
Why Utah wildlife biologists want you to temporarily avoid these High Uintas water areas
VERNAL — Utah wildlife biologists are set to begin yet another round of rotenone treatments at a pair of drainages in High Uintas this week — and later this month — as it seeks to restore native fish habitats in the region. Work was scheduled to begin...
ksl.com
Like the rain? Another monsoonal 'moisture surge' is headed toward Utah this week
SALT LAKE CITY — Monsoonal moisture raised dewpoint levels to about 65 degrees along the Wasatch Front on Tuesday, causing National Weather Service meteorologists to make an unusual weather comparison: the East Coast's hot, humid summers. "It's not often you can use the word 'muggy' in reference to Utah...
Car swallowed in Death Valley mud as flash floods batter California desert
"Turn around, don't drown."
Gephardt Daily
Official search for Utah hiker missing in Colorado to remain suspended
SAN JUAN COUNTY, Colorado, Aug. 2, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A small weekend search in Colorado’s San Juan County for a missing Utah hiker turned up no new clues. Daniel LamThach, 22 and from Salt Lake City, was reported missing on July 17 after his car was found abandoned near a trailhead. He is believed to have left on a hike the day prior.
South Dakota firefighters help with Wyoming wildfire
Crews continue fighting a wildfire burning in the Black Hills National Forest in Wyoming.
According to CNN, "West's next must-visit destination" is found in Colorado
CNN Travel recently published an article that gives a major shout-out to a part of Colorado that can often be overlooked by tourists – Grand Valley. According to the publication, this unique part of the state is the "West's next must-visit destination." Though many Colorado fans hear the word...
Explaining why Utah's gas prices are still high
Many drivers have watched as gas prices begin to fall across the country, but hover well above the national average in Utah.
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly a dozen pups born to California wolf families
SUSANVILLE, Calif. - Two of California’s three existing wolf families, the Lassen pack and the Whaleback pack, have given birth to a total of 11 pups this year, according to a quarterly report published Tuesday by the California Department of Fish and Game. "These furry little tykes are really...
ksl.com
'Substantial' number of missing, killed livestock reported in Utah
TAYLORSVILLE — Utah agricultural leaders say they are noticing an alarming new trend this year. There has been an uptick in missing livestock or livestock killed across the state. The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food reported Tuesday that they have received 77 reports of missing cattle this year, as well as five horses or mules, and one sheep or goat. Of those 83 cases, only seven have been found.
KSLTV
Salt Lake City ends July with-all time record high temperatures
SALT LAKE CITY — For the second straight year, Salt Lake City set a record for the hottest July. This year it was more than one-and-a-half degrees hotter than a year ago. The extreme heat is impacting Utah’s extreme drought too. Salt Lake City hit 100 degrees 18...
The only state in the U.S. that produces gem-quality sapphires in significant amounts
Extracting sapphiresCredit: Unknown; Public Domain Image. There is one state in the U.S. known for producing gem-quality sapphires; that place is Montana. The history of sapphires in Montana begins with gold miners in the 1860s who noticed the sapphires while mining for gold. Thus, Montana sapphires were officially discovered in 1865 but were not mentioned in writing until 1873 when the American Journal of Science reported its discovery.
Sedona Red Rock News
2022 unofficial Election Day results are in
Primary Election results from Yavapai County, Coconino County and the state of Arizona, as of 8:52 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3. These numbers are being updated as the counties and state update them. Yavapai County. Precincts Reporting: 94%. Registered Voters: 161,391. Ballots Cast: 64,972. Voter Turnout: 40.26%. Coconino County. Precincts...
kslnewsradio.com
New poll says Utahns want incentives for water-wise landscaping
SALT LAKE CITY — A new poll by the Deseret News and the Hinckley Institute of Politics focused on what Utahns think are the best way to get people to conserve water. The poll asked 801 registered voters in Utah what they thought the state should do to encourage water conservation. Incentives for water-wise landscaping had the most support, with 50%.
yourbigsky.com
Montana Wildfire Update for August 1
Wildfire activity increased over the weekend, with an additional fire that has burned close to 13,000 acres of land in Montana near Flathead Lake. A public meeting to address wildfire concerns is set for August 1 at 7 pm. The National Weather Service in Billings tweeted on Saturday that smoky skies will be apparent due to the fire activity in Montana and Idaho.
