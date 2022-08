Police are investigating an incident that happened at a soccer game of Manchester City and FC Bayern, this weekend at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. According to reports, the police are now investigating the use of force taken against Packers running back AJ Dillon A cop forcefully grabbed the star running back by the back of his jersey, horse-collaring him and then shoved him in his back.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO