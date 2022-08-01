pureoldies1055.com
Police ask for public’s help finding wanted man seen in Maine
Police say a wanted man considered armed and dangerous may be in Maine. Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire said Tuesday they were searching for Peter Curtis. He’s wanted in connection with an abduction last week. The victim was not hurt and was returned home safe, according to CBS News.
Police in Maine issue silver alert for man going through ‘crisis’
The Maine Dept. of Public Safety says a silver alert has been issued for a man who “has been in crisis for at least the last two days.”. The alert was issued by the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. Bret Libby, 26, was last seen walking into the woods...
Police locate juvenile who escaped custody in Bangor area
UPDATE: Police say Devyn was located in Bangor Wednesday afternoon. Police in Bangor are searching for a 15-year-old girl who escaped from the custody of another department. Bangor Police said Wednesday the juvenile escaped custody Tuesday evening while in Bangor and is missing. The juvenile, Devyn Austin, is 5′ 3″...
Motorcyclist killed in Scarborough crash
A fatal crash involving a motorcycle shut down Route 114 in Scarborough on Wednesday morning. Scarborough police say they responded to the crash near the Nonesuch Golf Course at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. They said a motor vehicle was turning left and collided with the motorcycle that was heading south. The...
Auburn’s newest police K-9 makes first apprehension
Early Monday morning, the Auburn Police Department’s newest K-9 began his watch. K-9 Brick was called into action at 12:25 AM on Monday when emergency dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from a citizen in distress. Officers located the citizen at 514 Turner Street, where she reported that she had...
