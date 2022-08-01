ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore Falls, ME

Police continue search for Livermore Falls teen with autism

 2 days ago
Missing autistic teen from Maine found safe in wooded area

A 16-year-old girl with autism was found Monday night after she disappeared from her home in Livermore Falls over the weekend. Asia Brown was reported missing on Sunday. Maine Search and Rescue Dogs volunteer Leslie Howe and her K9 found the girl safe around 8 p.m. Monday. The volunteer organization...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
4 charged for racist graffiti on Maine school

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) Police in Maine said they’ve charged four people with vandalizing a school in Rockland with racist graffiti. Two of the people were juveniles, while one was 18 and one was 19, WGME-TV reported Monday. Police said they caused damage to the building such as breaking windows and writing derogatory slurs and images.
ROCKLAND, ME
Auburn’s newest police K-9 makes first apprehension

Early Monday morning, the Auburn Police Department’s newest K-9 began his watch. K-9 Brick was called into action at 12:25 AM on Monday when emergency dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from a citizen in distress. Officers located the citizen at 514 Turner Street, where she reported that she had...
AUBURN, ME
Portland’s Riverton Trolley Park to expand after 100 years

Today, The City of Portland announced the expansion of the historic Riverton Trolley Park. In a press release, city spokesperson Jessica Grondin says that the City’s Land Bank Commission has added a new parcel of land to expand the park. Grondin says the new park space provides significant wildlife...
PORTLAND, ME
Pingree, EPA announce $19.7 million investment in Maine Brownfields

Today in Portland, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, Portland Mayor Kate Snyder, EPA Regional Administrator David Cash, and Maine DEP Commissioner Melanie Loyzim announced a $19.7 million investment to help clean up and develop Brownfields in Maine. This is part of a greatly increased Brownfields investment in New England this year made...
PORTLAND, ME

