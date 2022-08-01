Police continue search for Livermore Falls teen with autism

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) Police in Maine said they’ve charged four people with vandalizing a school in Rockland with racist graffiti. Two of the people were juveniles, while one was 18 and one was 19, WGME-TV reported Monday. Police said they caused damage to the building such as breaking windows and writing derogatory slurs and images.

