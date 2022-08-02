Want to run for CUSD Board of Directors? Better be quick!

Seven-year-old Lydia Zeller enjoys a moment sitting on one of the Claremont Police Department’s traffic enforcement motorcycles on Tuesday during National Night Out in Memorial Park. The annual event is an opportunity for the public to interact with the police, learn more about the department and the work the officers do for the city. It also features numerous booths from Claremont based nonprofits, food from the Kiwanis Club, and a movie. This year’s family flick was “Encanto.” COURIER photo/Steven Felschundneff.

CLAREMONT, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO