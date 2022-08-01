Beloit police make arrest in March 2021 homicide, crediting community tips

Read on www.wglr.com
Madison woman beaten, has car stolen while loading groceries; suspect arrested after multi-county chase
MADISON, Wis. — A 34-year-old Middleton man was arrested Friday morning after police said he beat a woman and stole her car at a Madison Walmart before leading deputies on a chase through parts of Sauk, Columbia and Dane counties. The Madison Police Department said a woman reported being...
Police responding to report of shots fired in SW Madison
MADISON, Wis. — Police are responding to a report of shots fired on Madison’s southwest side Friday afternoon. The police department said the incident was reported shortly before 2 p.m. near the intersection of Balsam Road and Leland Drive. Further details, including whether anyone was hurt, were not...
Man sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2020 Beloit homicide
Beloit police said Tucker and the victim got into an argument on the morning of the shooting. When officers got to the scene in the 1000 block of 10th Street, they found the victim injured. He later died at a hospital. Witnesses identified Tucker, who had been living at the...
Beloit teen charged in Labor Day homicide to stand trial in 2023
Wilson, who was 15 at the time of his arrest, was later charged as an adult in Rock County court. He’s facing one count of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of possession of a firearm on school grounds and one count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.
‘That jail is like a setup’: One man’s experience in the oldest part of the Dane County Jail
MADISON, Wis. — In March, Garrett Olson had just moved into his own apartment after being homeless for the last four years when he was arrested after a fight. He was booked into the oldest part of the Dane County Jail, where he would spend the next four months.
Girl taken into custody after exchanging stolen dog for reward, police say
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police took a girl into custody earlier this week after she reportedly tried exchanging a stolen dog for a reward offered by the dog’s owners. Authorities started searching for Malloy, a 10-week-old brown-and-white Boston Terrier, after his owner’s car was stolen on Madison’s east side on Thursday.
Crash on EB I-94 near Cottage Grove cleared
COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. — Eastbound Interstate 94 has cleared at County Highway N near Cottage Grove after a crash during the Friday evening rush hour, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. A WisDOT traffic camera in the area appears to show...
FBI: Man who shot at agent in Georgia may be in south-central Wisconsin; $25K reward offered
COLUMBUS, Ga. — The FBI said a man who reportedly shot at one of its agents in western Georgia last week may be in south-central Wisconsin. The agency’s Milwaukee field office said it has reason to believe Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown, 24, may be in the Johnson Creek area in Jefferson County. It was not immediately clear why the bureau believes Brown may be in Wisconsin.
Dane County residents indicted by federal grand jury over gun purchase
Department of Justice officials said Kratochwill-Loomis is accused of indicating on Firearms Transaction Record forms that she was the actual buyer of a 9mm pistol when she was really trying to buy the gun for McIntosh. The forms are required by federal law when buying a firearm. Both Kratchowill-Loomis and...
Emmi Roth breaks ground on new headquarters, conversion facility in Stoughton
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Officials from cheesemaker Emmi Roth officially broke ground Thursday on the company’s new headquarters and conversion facility in Stoughton. The company said the new 134,0000-square-foot building on Stoughton’s north side will result in 100 new jobs being created. It’s a project that has been three years in the making.
When thunder roars, go indoors: 12 people have now died from lightning in US this year
MADISON, Wis. — The deaths of three people, including a Janesville couple, from a lightning strike just steps from the White House on Thursday are bringing renewed attention to severe weather safety protocols. The trio’s deaths bring the total number of people killed by lightning nationwide so far in...
‘They were wonderful people’: Janesville neighbors left heartbroken after couple dies from lightning strike near White House
JANESVILLE, Wis. — After a husband and wife from Janesville died after being struck by lightning near the White House Thursday night, neighbors woke up Friday heartbroken to hear about the kind elderly couple who lived in their area. Jacqui Hein and Milford Jensen are just two of the...
American Girl leasing space in former Middleton corporate office; warehouse consolidation complete
The company previously said 55 employees in Middleton would be affected but that it would add 40 jobs in DeForest. A spokesperson said 30 people from the Middleton warehouse applied for the new jobs in DeForest and nearly 90% were offered a position. As part of the announcement earlier this...
Madison resident travels to Kentucky to help with disaster response
MADISON, Wis. — While Kentuckians continue to grapple with historic rainfall and flooding, Wisconsin-based volunteers with the American Red Cross are heading down to help with disaster relief efforts. In total, roughly 350 homes have been destroyed or sustained major damage, according to preliminary damage assessments from the Red...
SSM Health adds blood drives to help address shortage made worse by severe weather in parts of US
MADISON, Wis. — The severe storms and flooding being seen in parts of the United States are having an impact on blood drives and scheduled donations, contributing to a shortage of blood. SSM Health said there is an urgent need for donations, which is why the organization has scheduled...
New UW-Madison chancellor meets with students, staff on first day on campus
MADISON, Wis. — New University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin met with students and staff members Thursday during an ice cream social to mark her first day on campus. Mnookin, who was named the university’s next leader in May, spent her first day on campus touring Engineering Hall, meeting...
Athletes take to Capitol Square for CrossFit Games
MADISON, Wis. — People in downtown Madison Friday likely saw something a little different on the Capitol Square: athletes from the 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games took to the steps outside the Capitol for part of their competition. Athletes ran 3.5 miles from the Alliant Energy Center to the Capitol...
Now is the time to get your kids on the school year sleep schedule, doctors say
MADISON, Wis. — We may still be a month away from most kids returning to school, but local doctors say now is the time to get your kids into their school year routine. Kids of all ages have likely spent the summer staying up later than normal and sleeping in more in the morning — a routine that takes more than a couple of days for their bodies to get out of.
Teacher shortages loom ahead of the new school year. UW-Madison’s School of Education is trying to help.
A month from the start of classes, Madison Metropolitan School District has nearly 200 teacher openings to fill. Kimber Wilkerson is the faculty director of UW-Madison’s Teacher Education Center. She says there are many reasons hiring teachers is difficult right now. “A critique of the teaching profession is the...
Trump campaigns for Michels in Waukesha days ahead of primary election
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Days before Wisconsinites head to the polls in the state’s primary election, former President Donald Trump campaigned in Waukesha for Tim Michels, a fellow businessman and one of the Republicans hoping to become Wisconsin’s next governor. Trump took to the podium just before 8:40...
